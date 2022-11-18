Luckys Mexican Food
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We are a takeout-only food establishment located inside Speed Check Gas Station on 18th & Parade.
Location
1719 Parade Street, Erie, PA 16503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ranz Bar & Grill - -10950 Liberty Street
No Reviews
10950 Liberty Street Meadville, PA 16335
View restaurant
Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
No Reviews
4305 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
4.1 • 1,188
4635 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant
Silvioni's Restaurant - 2125 Babcock Blvd
4.0 • 23
2125 Babcock Boulevard Pittsburgh, PA 15209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Erie
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant