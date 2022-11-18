Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luckys Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

1719 Parade Street

Erie, PA 16503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Bowl
Elotes
Cheese & Chorizo Dip

A LA CARTE

Beans

$3.25

Rice

$3.25

Large Rice

$7.00

Fries

$3.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Cheese Dip

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Cheese & Chorizo Dip

$6.50

Sliced avocados

$3.00

Pico de gallo

$1.25

(1) Tacos

$3.00

(1) Tortas

$5.50

(1) Quesadillas

$3.25

(1) Empanadas

$2.75

Elotes

$3.50

Sampler

$16.00

Philly cheesesteak

$6.00

Salsa picosa

$0.50

MEALS

Chicken Taco Meal

$9.25

Steak Taco Meal

$10.00

Al Pastor Taco Meal

$10.00

Chorizo Taco Meal

$9.25

Carnitas Taco Meal

$10.00

Shrimp Taco Meal

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla Meal

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla Meal

$11.00

Shrimp Quesadilla Meal

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla Meal

$6.00

Beef Empanada Meal

$9.00

Chicken Empanada Meal

$9.00

BOWLS

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Steak Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Veggie bowl

$9.00

Chicken half size bowl

$7.00

Steak half size bowl

$8.00

Shrimp half size bowl

$9.00

Veggie half size bowl

$5.00

BURRITOS

Steak Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Burrito

$8.00

Shrimp Burrito

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a takeout-only food establishment located inside Speed Check Gas Station on 18th & Parade.

Location

1719 Parade Street, Erie, PA 16503

Directions

Gallery
Luckys Mexican Food image
Luckys Mexican Food image
Luckys Mexican Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ranz Bar & Grill - -10950 Liberty Street
orange starNo Reviews
10950 Liberty Street Meadville, PA 16335
View restaurantnext
Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
orange starNo Reviews
4305 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
orange star4.1 • 1,188
4635 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Toscana Brick Oven
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Main Street Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Silvioni's Restaurant - 2125 Babcock Blvd
orange star4.0 • 23
2125 Babcock Boulevard Pittsburgh, PA 15209
View restaurantnext
Penny's Delight - 1507 Duss Ave
orange starNo Reviews
Duss Ave Ambridge, PA 15003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston