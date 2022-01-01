Restaurant header imageView gallery
Lucky's Trading Co. Proud Home of: Sunshine Sandwich Shop Lucky's Roadside Stand

5154 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Cold Sandwiches

Carmine

$14.00

Our take on the classic Italian, hot capocollo (gabagool), hot sopressata, prosciutto, mortadella, shredded sharp provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion with oil and red wine vinegar on a seeded long roll. It’s just the right kind of spicy and sassy

Bird is the Word

$12.00

Thick sliced, juicy, house roasted turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, romaine and our house chipotle ranch on a toasted Le Bus sourdough bread. The classic turkey club remastered on vinyl, by your favorite new sandwich folks

Joplin

$11.50

We had our own BLT deathmatch and only this one survived. Crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, and a deep fried green tomato with our homemade tzatziki on toasted sourdough. You could replace the tzatziki with mayo, but you’d be missing out.

Santa Monica

$11.50

Our house made, completely addictive, chicken salad and fresh romaine on a toasted Merzbacher’s Philly Muffin. We thought about adding a bunch more to this but then decided to keep it simple and delicious!

Woodstock

$13.50

Grilled eggplant, house roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, and shredded sharp provolone on a seeded long roll. No one will ever confuse us with a vegetarian joint but this thing packs some serious deliciousness.

Sweet Jasmine

$12.00

Our take on a toasted caprese features fresh mozzarella, juicy tomato, basil, balsamic glaze and our homemade pesto on a long roll, pressed panini style to give it that delicious crunch. Sometimes you just need something light to make your stomach happy.

Hot Sandwiches

**Special** Sir Stuffing

$13.50

Sir Stuffing has been recently elected to a special here in the sandwich world. Sir Stuffing is stuffed with turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce on a long roll.

Sunshine of Your Love

$13.00

Grilled, thin sliced pastrami with melty Cooper Sharp American cheese and a super fluffy scrambled egg tower on a butter toasted Merzbacher’s Philly Muffin. It may not fully be breakfast but it sure scratches that itch in the best way.

Love Child

$13.50

Hot melty deliciousness. Take juicy chunks of chicken breast, chopped bacon, green peppers, tomato & caramelized onions, throw it all on the grill, cap it with smoked provolone and drop it on a on a long roll. We almost didn’t know what to call this other than delicious

Tommy Chong

$15.00

Italian roast pork, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe and our house made long hot pesto on a seeded long roll. Some things are so good, they don’t need anyone to come and rebuild them, they just need to be loved.

Paulie (Weekends Only)

$16.00

(WEEKENDS ONLY ) Our take on the classic cheesesteak featuring fresh sliced ribeye, sliced Cooper Sharp American, fried onions and a touch of our Lucky’s signature cheese sauce on a garlic butter toasted Liscio’s seeded roll. It started as a special at Lucky’s Last Chance and Lucky’s Roadside Stand and now it’s home with us Saturdays and Sundays 11am-5pm or sell out.

Sides

Cherry Pepper Shooters

$10.00

Cherry peppers that are stuffed with Proscuitto and Sharp Provolone!

Hoagie Dip

$9.00

Fresh Cut Italian meats (proscuitto, mortadello, capocolla and soppresetto), diced up and mixed into a bowl of hoagie spread and mayo with lettuce, tomato and onion in the mix.

Chips

Herr's Crisp 'N Tasty

$2.29
Herr's BBQ

$2.29

Herr's Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

Herr's Ridged Chips

$2.29
Herr's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel

$2.29
Herr's Ripples

$2.29
Herr's Hot Cheese Curls

$2.29

Herr's Kettle Chips

$2.29

Dessert

Dirt Pudding

$6.50

Chocolate pudding with crushed oreos, topped with house made whipped cream and GUMMY BEARS!

Bottle Soda

20oz Coke

$3.00
20oz Diet Coke

$3.00
20oz Dr Pepper

$3.00
IBC Root Beer

$3.00
Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.00
Boylan Diet Black Cherry Soda

$3.00
Boylan Creme Soda

$3.00
Joe's Peach Tea

$3.00
Joe's Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.00
Joe's Raspberry Tea

$3.00
Kutztown Orange Creme

$3.00
Kutztown Red Creme

$3.00
Kutztown Birch Beer

$3.00
Bottle of Water

$2.00
20oz Pepsi

$3.00
20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00
20oz Pepsi Zero

$3.00
20oz Mountain Dew

$3.00
20oz Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00
20oz Mountain Dew Code Red

$3.00
20oz Mountain Dew Mystery Flavor

$3.00
20oz Mountain Dew Voltage

$3.00
20oz Crush Orange

$3.00
20oz Crush Grape

$3.00
2ltr Pepsi

$4.00
2ltr Diet Pepsi

$4.00
2ltr Mountain Dew

$4.00
20 oz Mountain Dew Livewire

$3.00

Merchandise

Sunshine Sandwich T-Shirt- XXLarge

$20.00

Back - Super Duper Tasty

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lucky's Roadside Stand Dogs * Burgers * Tots Sunshine Sandwich Shop Tasty Hot & Cold Sammies

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

