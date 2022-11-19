Lucky Tigre Lucky Tigre

Restaurant header imageView gallery

DUMPLINGS

SHIITAKE DUMPLINGS

$8.75

BEEF BOLA DUMPLINGS

$8.50

TOCINO PORK DUMPLINGS

$8.50

MUSHROOM COCONUT DUMPLING

$8.75

LIL STEAMY BUNS

CHICKEN ADOBO

CHICKEN ADOBO

$8.00

pulled filipino chicken adobo, pickled green papaya & carrot, cucumber, cilantro greens

SHROOMIE BUN

SHROOMIE BUN

$8.00

"tapa" style oyster mushrooms, calamansi-pickled Fresno peppers, cucumber, green onions

GREENS AND SIDES

GLASS NOODLE SALAD

GLASS NOODLE SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

chilled mungbean thread vermicelli, crisp lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, mint, ground Sichuan peanuts, spicy Calamansi-vinaigrette, and cilantro greens

ATCHARA

ATCHARA

$3.50

sweet, tangy and crunchy pickled green papaya & carrot

ENSALADANG CUCUMBER & TOMATO

ENSALADANG CUCUMBER & TOMATO

$3.00

with red onion, black pepper and Calamansi-vinaigrette

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

OVER RICE

All dishes are served over garlic-jasmine rice
COCONUT-GINGER BRAISED GREENS

COCONUT-GINGER BRAISED GREENS

$9.00

Snow pea tips braised in coconut milk and ginger, with calamansi-preserved Fresno peppers and green onion.

CHAR SIU LECHON

CHAR SIU LECHON

$11.00

honey bbq roast pork with pickled papaya & carrot

BISTEK TAGALOG

BISTEK TAGALOG

$11.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced Calamansi-soy braised beef with pickled green papaya & carrot

OYSTER MUSHROOM TAPA

OYSTER MUSHROOM TAPA

$10.00

sweet soy & black pepper oyster mushroom "tapa" with ensaladang cucumber & tomato

SWEETS

UBE CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

100% plant-based ube cheesecake, topped with mango sauce

Lucky Halo-Halo 20oz

$9.00

100% dairy-free house-made ube ice cream, coconut evaporated milk, crushed ice, banana, mango stars, strawberry hearts, lychee stars, brown sugar boba, coconut slices

DRINKS

Coco-Mojito 20oz

Coco-Mojito 20oz

$6.25

Sparkling calamansi-juice, mint, coconut slices

Calamansi-Ade 20oz

$5.25

Philippine citrus and brown sugar

Mango Fruit Tea 20oz

$5.50

Mango puree and green tea, with mango star-shaped "boba"

Strawberry Fruit Tea 20oz

$5.50

Green tea & strawberry puree, with strawberry star-shaped boba

Sea-Salt Ube Mylk Tea 20oz

$5.50

Sea-salt ube, black tea, and coconut-oatmilk blend

Strawberry Mylk Tea 20oz

$5.50

Strawberry puree, black tea, and coconut-oatmilk blend

Mango Mylk Tea 20oz

$5.50

Mango puree, black tea, and coconut-oatmilk blend

Brown Sugar-Spiced Mylk Tea 20oz

$5.50

brown sugar and warm spices, black tea, and coconut-oatmilk blend

Black Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75

sustainably-sourced Mostra coffee philippine origin blend coldbrew

Jungle CAT 16oz

$5.50

sustainably-sourced Mostra coffee philippine origin blend cold brew, anise, cinnamon, clove, green cardamom, brown sugar, coconut evaporated milk

Tampa Tigré 16oz

$5.25

sustainably-sourced Mostra coffee philippine origin blend cold brew, with coconut-condensed milk

Sari Sari

OISHI Prawn Crackers

$3.00

Lay's Taro Black Pepper Flavor

$4.50

Lay's Chicken Wing Flavor

$4.00

Lay's Yam Tomato Flavor

$4.50

Lay's Fried Crab Flavor

$4.00

Cheeto's Steak Flavor

$3.00

Lay's Bolognese

$4.25

Kit Kat Strawberry

$1.00

Kit Kat Green Tea

$1.00

Pocky Strawberry Crunchy

$3.75

Pocky Matcha

$3.25

Jasmine Dragon Chili Oil

$15.00

Tiger Balm

$10.50

Calamansi Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Coca cola

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Filipino-American Sari Sari Store, serving light bites, snacks, and refreshing drinks

Website

Location

1101 S Howard Ave, Suite B, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

