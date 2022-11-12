Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Whale

review star

No reviews yet

2028 West Cary Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Spring Rolls (3pc)
Hibachi Chicken
Miso Soup

Salads & Soups

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$3.50
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.95
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95
Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95
Veggie Spring Rolls (3pc)

Veggie Spring Rolls (3pc)

$4.95
Gyoza (6pc)

Gyoza (6pc)

$6.25
Shrimp Tempura (3pc)

Shrimp Tempura (3pc)

$6.25
Lucky Chicken Nuggets

Lucky Chicken Nuggets

$7.95
Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$9.95
Wok Tossed Calamari

Wok Tossed Calamari

$10.95Out of stock
Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.95
Lucky Wings (6pc)

Lucky Wings (6pc)

$10.95
Wok Tossed Softshell Crab

Wok Tossed Softshell Crab

$11.95
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$12.95
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$12.95

Main Entrees

Korean Beef Bulgogi

Korean Beef Bulgogi

$15.95
Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$15.95
Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95
Chef Wong’s Chicken

Chef Wong’s Chicken

$14.95
General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$14.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.95
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95
Chicken With Broccoli

Chicken With Broccoli

$14.95
Kung Pao Shrimp

Kung Pao Shrimp

$15.95
Shrimp with Broccoli

Shrimp with Broccoli

$15.95
Black Pepper Beef

Black Pepper Beef

$15.95
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95
Crispy Honey Shrimp

Crispy Honey Shrimp

$15.95
Happy Family Stir Fry

Happy Family Stir Fry

$15.95
Buddha's Delight (Vegan)

Buddha's Delight (Vegan)

$13.95
Kung Pao Tofu (Vegan)

Kung Pao Tofu (Vegan)

$13.95
Tofu with Broccoli (Vegan)

Tofu with Broccoli (Vegan)

$13.95
Mapo Tofu (Beef)

Mapo Tofu (Beef)

$15.99

Mapo Tofu (Vegan)

$14.99
Szechuan Red Chili Chicken

Szechuan Red Chili Chicken

$15.99

Curry Bowls

Red Curry Bowl

Red Curry Bowl

$12.95
Green Curry Bowl

Green Curry Bowl

$12.95

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95
Thai Drunken Noodles

Thai Drunken Noodles

$12.95
Curried Singapore Noodles

Curried Singapore Noodles

$12.95

Signature Lo Mein

$12.95
Indonesian Fried Rice (Chicken, Sweet Soy Sauce, Fried Egg)

Indonesian Fried Rice (Chicken, Sweet Soy Sauce, Fried Egg)

$12.95
Singapore Fried Rice

Singapore Fried Rice

$12.95

Ramen

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.50
Shrimp Tempura Ramen

Shrimp Tempura Ramen

$13.50
Teriyaki Chicken Ramen

Teriyaki Chicken Ramen

$13.50
Vegan Miso Ramen (Soymilk Base)

Vegan Miso Ramen (Soymilk Base)

$11.50

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$16.00
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$18.00
Hibachi Steak (New York Strip)

Hibachi Steak (New York Strip)

$22.00
Vegan Hibachi

Vegan Hibachi

$15.00

Sides

Extra Side Of Fried Rice

$2.50

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Side Of White Rice

$2.00

Extra Side Of Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Extra Side of Ramen Broth

$2.50

Side of Chashu Pork

$3.50

Side of Tofu

$2.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.95

Ponzu Sauce

$0.55

Eel Sauce

$0.55

Lucky Whiskey Sauce

$0.95

Spicy Mayo

$0.55

Firecracker Sauce

$0.95

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pibb Xtra

$2.95Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95
Fresh Strawberry Mango Cooler

Fresh Strawberry Mango Cooler

$3.55
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.25
Mocktail Iced Tea

Mocktail Iced Tea

$3.85
Mocktail Lemonade

Mocktail Lemonade

$3.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Boba Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.85
Black Tiger Milk Tea

Black Tiger Milk Tea

$5.85Out of stock
Classic Thai Milk Tea

Classic Thai Milk Tea

$5.85
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.85
Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$5.85
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.75
Mango Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.75
Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.75

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.75

Beer

Corona Extra

$3.50

Millers Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Richmond Lager

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$3.50

Lagunitas Indian Pale Ale

$3.50

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$3.50

Oberon American Wheat Ale

$3.50

Dos Equis Lager

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Two Hearted Indian Pale Ale

$3.50

Great Return American IPA

$3.50

Singel Blonde Ale

$3.50

Tropication Juicy Hazy IPA

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.00

Hard Seltzers

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$5.00

Whiteclaw Mango

$5.00

Whiteclaw Strawberry

$5.00

Whiteclaw Blackberry

$5.00

Whiteclaw Pineaple

$5.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Tequila

Lunazul Blanco

$4.00

Vodka

Titos Vodka

$3.00

Whites

Josh Chardonnay

$5.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Josh Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Reds

Josh Cabernet

$5.00

Josh Merlot

$5.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$5.00

Malbec

$5.00

Zinfandel

$5.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Hot Sake (Bottle)

$5.00

Boozy Boba (Available for To-Go)

Spiked Taro

$8.00

Spiked Mango

$8.00

Spiked Passionfruit

$8.00

Spiked Lychee

$8.00

Spiked Strawberry

$8.00

Lucky Cocktails

Asian Heat (Merlot, Green Tea, Belle Isle Premium Moonshine)

$8.00

The Fruity Jack (Jack Daniels, Lychee, Tonic Water, Lime)

$8.00

For Petes Sake (Sho Chiku Bai Sake, Triple Sec, Angostura Bitters)

$8.00

Cran it in (Titos Vodka, Cranberry, Lime, St German Elderflower Liqueur)

$8.00

Triple Threat (Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec, Peach, Lemon, Angostura Bitters)

$8.00

The New Fashioned (Lunazul Anejo, Agave Syrup, Angostura Bitters)

$8.00

The Blue Moon (Belle Isle Premium Moonshine, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps)

$8.00

Shiver Me Timbers (Bacardi Coconut, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Pineapple Juice)

$8.00

The Spring Fling (St German Elderflower Liqueur, Cranberry Juice, Lemon, Peach)

$8.00

Daddy's Money (Titos Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry, Lime, Tonic Water)

$8.00

Summer Citrus (Ciroc Summer Citrus, Peach Schnapps, Pinnaple Juice, Lemon)

$8.00

The Garden Party (Ciroc Summer Citrus, Blue Curacao, Titos Vodka, Mango Juice)

$8.00

The Falllen Apple (Apple Cider, Deep Eddy's, Angostura, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon Sugar Rim)

$9.50

Wanna Sprite Cranberry? (Deep Eddys Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, Sprite Cranberry)

$9.50

Margarita

$6.00

Vodka Soda

$6.00

Tequila Tonic

$6.00

Tequila Soda

$6.00

Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

Tequila Cranberry

$6.00

Shooters

Blue Kamikaze (Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Lime Juice)

$4.00

Fire Me Up (Fireball, Ground Wasabi Rim)

$4.00

Snake Bite (Jack Daniel’s, Lime Juice)

$4.00

Fast And Furious (Vodka, Wasabi Powder)

$4.00

Soju

Chum Churum Soju

$3.00

Sushi

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Cucumber Salad (Truffle Oil)

$5.25

Spicy Crab Salad

$5.95

California Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Inari Roll

$5.00

Vegan Roll (Tofu, Pickled Veggies, Avocado, Cucumber)

$5.50
Tropical Fruits Roll (Lychee, Mango, Avocado)

Tropical Fruits Roll (Lychee, Mango, Avocado)

$5.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$5.50

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Boston Roll (Sushi Shrimp)

$5.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.00

Eel Roll

$6.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.00

Pepper Tuna Roll

$6.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.00

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Flower Roll (Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, flash-fried)

$16.50

Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)

$16.50
Power Roll (Filet Mignon on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

Power Roll (Filet Mignon on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

$16.00

Manhattan Roll (Eel Avocado on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

$16.00
Lucky Whale Roll (Crab Lump, Avocado on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

Lucky Whale Roll (Crab Lump, Avocado on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

$16.00
Black Truffle Roll (Black Truffle, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna)

Black Truffle Roll (Black Truffle, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna)

$16.50

Perfect Mango Roll (Peppered Tuna, Shrimp Tempura and Mango)

$16.00
Red Fire Roll (Crab Lump, Fresh Tuna on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

Red Fire Roll (Crab Lump, Fresh Tuna on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)

$16.50
Joker Roll (Kani on top, Goat Cheese, Jalapeno, Shrimp Tempura)

Joker Roll (Kani on top, Goat Cheese, Jalapeno, Shrimp Tempura)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
LUCKY WHALE image
LUCKY WHALE image
LUCKY WHALE image
LUCKY WHALE image

