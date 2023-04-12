  • Home
  • /
  • Anaheim
  • /
  • Lucsious Dumplings - Anaheim - 1800 South Harbor Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucsious Dumplings - Anaheim 1800 South Harbor Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1800 South Harbor Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Dumplings

Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs

$14.00

Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)

Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs

$15.00

Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)

Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs

$14.00

Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.

Steamed Vegan 蒸素饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Vegan 蒸素饺 - 8pcs

$14.00

Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots

Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs

Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs

$14.00

(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions

Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion煎牛肉芝士洋葱饺 - 10pcs

Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion煎牛肉芝士洋葱饺 - 10pcs

$15.00

Beef and Cheese ratio is 2:1 (Beef with Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with sweet onions) you can't go wrong!

Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs

Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs

$14.50

Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.

Pan Fried Chicken 煎鸡肉饺 -10pcs

Pan Fried Chicken 煎鸡肉饺 -10pcs

$14.00

Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage

Pan Fried Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子 - 3pcs

Pan Fried Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子 - 3pcs

$13.00

Packed with Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulders, Fried Eggs and Glass Noodles (another traditional favorite)

Piggy Bun - Red Bean/ 红豆小猪包

$8.00

Piggy Bun/ Custard/ 莲蓉小猪包

$8.00

Chinese Scallion Pancake/ 葱油饼

$5.00

Noodles/Rice Bowls

Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面

Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面

$14.50
Stewed Pork Belly Noodle/ 东坡大肉面

Stewed Pork Belly Noodle/ 东坡大肉面

$14.00
Mushroom Meat Sauce Dry Noodle, Soup Separate/冬菇肉燥拌面

Mushroom Meat Sauce Dry Noodle, Soup Separate/冬菇肉燥拌面

$14.00
Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)/素鸡饭

Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)/素鸡饭

$13.00
Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl/安格斯牛肉饭

Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl/安格斯牛肉饭

$14.50
Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl/ 东坡大肉饭

Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl/ 东坡大肉饭

$14.00
Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl/ 冬菇肉燥饭

Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl/ 冬菇肉燥饭

$14.00
Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed /大米饭

Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed /大米饭

$3.00
Boiled Chive 韭菜三鲜饺 - 10pcs

Boiled Chive 韭菜三鲜饺 - 10pcs

$14.00

Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)

Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs

Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs

$14.00

Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)

Appetizers

Baby Bok Choy/蚝油小白菜苗

Baby Bok Choy/蚝油小白菜苗

$6.50

Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.

Wood Ear Mushrooms/凉拌东北木耳

Wood Ear Mushrooms/凉拌东北木耳

$6.50

Northern China Black Mushrooms (fugus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro.

Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce/凉拌海带丝

Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce/凉拌海带丝

$6.50

Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.

Lotus Roots/ 凉拌藕片

Lotus Roots/ 凉拌藕片

$6.50

mixed with rice vinegar and hint of ginger and bell peppers

Drinks

Drink

Fine Hot Tea - 精选热茶

$3.75

Itoen Japanese Green Tea (sugar free)/ 日本无糖绿茶

$3.75

S.Pelegrino/ 意大利苏打水

$3.75

Sprite Can / 雪碧

$2.25

Bottled Mexican Coke - （玻璃瓶可乐）

$3.75

Coke/ 可乐

$2.25

Diet Coke Can / 无糖可乐

$2.25

Apple Sidra/ 苹果西打

$3.25

Fine Bottled Drinks (精选瓶装饮料）

$3.50

Fine Canned Drinks ( 精选听装饮料）

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1800 South Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Byrd's Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1770 S. Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Casa De Pancho Mexican Grill & Cantina - Anaheim - 400 Disney Way Suite 212
orange starNo Reviews
400 Disney Way Suite 212 Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
orange starNo Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
orange star4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Puesto Anaheim
orange star5.0 • 1
1040 W Katella AVE Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft - Anaheim Packing House
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Blake's Place
orange star4.3 • 1,892
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1 Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston