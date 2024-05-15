Lucy’s Pie House and Grill 203 Fowlkes Street
203 Fowlkes Street
Sealy, TX 77474
FOOD
Shareable Appetizers
- Buttered Grilled Artichokes$17.50
3 Grilled Artichoke Halves with Mustard Lemon Garlic Aioli
- Shrimp Ceviche Shots$16.99
3 Shrimp Ceviche Shots with Lime Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro and Plantain Chips
- Hot Buffalo Shrimp$15.99
9 Pieces of Hot Buffalo Shrimp with Sour Cream Chive Dip
- Black Bean, Jalapeño and Cream Cheese Dip$14.99
Black Bean Dip with Aged Cheddar, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Crispy Flour Tortilla Wedges
- Sweet and Spicy Baked Brie$22.75
Baked Brie with Pecan Cranberry Maple Bourbon Brown Sugar Syrup, Red Chili and Crusty French Bread Slices
- Candied Sticky Pork Belly & Crudites$18.75
Okras, Jalapeños, Pickles, Mushrooms, and Cheese Curds with Creamy Honey Mustard
Soups
Salads
- Vegan Quinoa, Cashew, Lime and Cranberry Salad$17.50
Cauliflower, Carrots,, Avocado, Jalapenos, Onions, Cilantro, Red Bell Peppers and Mixed Greens
- Broccoli Ranch Pasta Salad$14.99
Broccoli, Pasta, Cheese, Red Peppers and Scallions with Ranch Dressing
- Shrimp, Heart of Palm and Avocado Ceviche$22.99
Shrimp, Heart of Palm and Avocado with Mixed Plantain and Roots Chips
- Crispy Fried Shrimp Over Iceberg Lettuce Wedge$22.99
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Grapes, Walnut and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing
- Grilled Chicken and Fennel Salad$22.99
Grilled Chicken, Red Cabbage, Fennel, Onions, Mixed Greens, Croutons with Herbs du Provence and Parmesan Vinaigrette
- Chicken Cobb Salad$21.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Mushrooms, Avocado, Corn, Chopped Egg and Tomato on Mixed Greens with Thousand Island Dressing
- Shrimp Cobb Salad$21.99
- Crispy Pork Belly, Roasted Pecans, Pickled Beets And Onions
Chicken Walnut Cranberry Salad; Tuna Celery Pickled Onion Cilantro Salad; Chopped Egg Mustard Bacon Salad with Lettuce Wraps
Sandwiches
- Venison and Pork Choripan$14.99
Venison and Pork Sausage, Corn Relish and House Thousand Island Dressing on Artisanal Homemade Bread
- Hamburger$17.50
1/2 Lbs 100% In-House Freshly Ground Beef Brisket
- Cowboy Burger$23.99
BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Jalapeños on Artisanal Homemade Bread
- Swiss Burger$21.99
- Beyond Burger$17.50
Beyond Burger Plant Based Patty on Artisanal Homemade Bread
Entrees from the Grill
- Chicken Fillet$22.99
Grilled Organic Chicken Fillet with Lemon, Herbs and White Wine Butter
- BBQ Chicken Fillet$25.95
BBQ Organic Chicken Fillet Topped with Aged Cheddar, Garlic Jalapeños and Sour Cream
- Salmon$28.99
Skin-on Alaskan Salmon Fillet with Lemon, Herbs and White Wine Butter
- Octopus, Scallops & Prawns$39.25
Grilled Prawns, Scallops and Octopus Served with Fennel and Crispy Tumbleweed Leeks
- Lamb Chops$38.99
Grilled Lamb Chops Basted with Garlic Butter and Rosemary
- Flat Iron Steak$29.55
- Rib Eye Steak$38.99
12oz Boneless Rib Eye Steak US Choice
- Cowboy Steak$58.45
8oz Grilled Short Rib US Prime
- Pork Chop$27.50
- BBQ Babyback Ribs$39.45
14 Bone Slab of Slow Cooked Small Farm Cruelty Free Pork Generously Basted with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
- 1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs$29.45
Sides
- Cole Slaw$6.50
- Brown Sugar Pickled Beets With Onions$6.50
- French Fries Potatoes
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
- Broccoli au Gratin$6.50
- Bow Ties and Cheese
- Sealy Rice$6.50
Beef Broth, Mushrooms and Onions
- Black Beans with Sour Cream Dollop$6.50
- Buttered Grilled Corn on the Cob$6.50
- NO SIDE$6.50
- Garden Salad
- Baked Potato$6.50
Baked Potato with Cream Cheese, Sour Cream and Chives
Extras
- Extra Aged Cheddar Cheese, Slices$1.39
- Extra 200 Gr Breast$8.00
- Extra Apple$1.99
- Extra Avocado$0.60
- Extra Bacon$1.99
- Extra Blue Cheese Cheese$2.99
- Extra Blue Cheese Dressing$2.99
- Extra Caramelized Onions$0.99
- Extra Carrot Portion$0.81
- Extra Celery$1.25
- Extra Garlic Bread
- Extra Guacamole$0.85
- Extra Honey And Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.99
- Extra Honey And Mustard Sauce$0.85
- Extra Jalapeños$0.85
- Extra Mustard$0.85
- Extra Of Meat$5.99
- Extra Of Shrimp$5.99
- Extra Ranch Sauce$0.85
- Extra Rooster Peak$1.99
- Extra Sauteed Mushrooms$1.50
- Extra Sour Cream$1.00
- Extra Swiss Cheese$1.39
- Extra Wheat Tortillas$3.25
- Grilled Chicken$12.95
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, French Mustard and Mayonnaise
- Mugs$20.00
DRINKS
Cold Beverages
Coffees & Teas
Spirited Coffees
PIES
Pies
- Apple Pie Sugarless, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Apple Pie, Slice$7.99
- Banoffee Bourbon Walnut Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Brownie Caramel Pecan, Slice$8.99
- Buttermilk Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Cherry Pie, Slice$7.99
- Chocolate Pie, Slice$7.99
- Chocolate, Hazelnut and Nutella Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Coconut Cream Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Coconut Custard Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Dulce de Leche Pie, Slice$7.99
- Dutch Apple Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Grasshopper Pie, Slice$7.99
- Key Lime Pie, Slice$7.99
- Lemon Meringue Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Passion Fruit Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Pecan Pie, Slice$8.99
- Pineapple Pie, Slice$7.99
- Piña Colada Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Pumpkin Pie, Slice$7.99
- Reese’s Pie, Slice$7.99
- Rhubarb Strawberry Walnut Streusel, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Rum Raisin Pie, Slice$7.99Out of stock
- Wild Berries Pie, Slice$7.99
Ice Cream
LIQUOR
Martinis
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
Cava, Soda, Orange Slice
- Black Russian$13.00
Vodka, Kahlua
- Bloody Mary$16.00
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Condiments
- Caipirinha$14.00
Cachaca, Limes, Sugar
- Caipiroska$14.00
Vodka, Limes, Sugar
- Daiquiri$12.00
Rum, Lime Juice, Sugar
- Garibaldi$13.00
Campari, Orange Juice
- Godfather$14.00
Whiskey, Amaretto, Orange Peel
- Gold Rush$17.00
Bourbon, Bacon, Honey, Lemon
- Long Island$16.00
Rum, Vodka, Gin, Triple Sec, Cola
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita Deluxe$24.00
Tequila Añejo, Cointreau/Grand Marnier, Lime, Agabe
- Margarita Top Shelf$17.00
Tequila Reposado, Cointreau/Grand Marnier, Lime, Agabe
- Mimosa$9.00
Cava, Orange Juice
- Moscow Mule$15.00
Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime
- Negoni$16.00
Campari, Gin, Vermouth Rosso, Orange Peel
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Bourbon, Sugar, Orange Bitters
- Paloma$14.00
Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Soda, Lime
- Pina Colada$16.00
Rum, Coconut Cream, Pineapple Juice, Cherries
- Rusty Nail$14.00
Drambouie, Lemon Peel
- Screwdriver$12.00
Vodka, Orange Juice
- Tom Collins$15.00
Gin, Lime, Sugar, Soda, Cherries
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
Whiskey, Lime, Sugar
3 x 2
Whiskey
Tequila
Digestifs Liquors
WINE
House Cava
House Whites
HOUSE REDS
Champagne
Rose / Rose Sparkling
White WInes
Red Wines
- Luigi Bosca - Malbec$36.00
Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina
- Catena San Carlos - Cabernet Franc$49.00
Cabernet Franc - Mendoza, Argentina
- Truchard - Pinot Noir$54.00
Pinot Noir - Napa, California
- Beaulieu – Carbernet Sauvignon$55.00
Carbernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
- Silver Oak - Cabernet Sauvignon$110.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Sonoma, California
- Caymus - Cabernet Sauvignon$99.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa, California
- Chateau Lecuyer – Blend$67.00
Blend – Pomerol, France
- Chateau Bellegrave - Blend$59.00
Blend - Pauillac, France
- Matarromera – Crianza Tempranillo$59.00
Crianza Tempranillo – Ribera del Duero, Spain
- Southern Right – Pinotage$56.00
Pinotage – Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa
- Escarpment - Pinot Noir$63.00
Pinot Noir - Martinborough, New Zeland