Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucy's GR 1747 Plainfield Ave NE

review star

No reviews yet

1747 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Deviled Eggs
Classic BYOB
Biscut & Bee

Brunch Menu

Features

White Chocolate Flapjacks

$16.00

Walleye

$19.00
Perch Benedict

Perch Benedict

$18.00

Somethin Corny Omelette

$17.00

Artichoke Bun With Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Starters

Bacon Roll

Bacon Roll

$8.00

house-made cinnamon roll with bacon glaze and crumbled bacon.

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Two deviled eggs with pickled vegetable on top.

Biscut & Bee

$8.00

House Biscuit with Truffled Local Honey Butter.

Classics

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado Mash, Grilled Multigrain, Pickled Onion, Fresh Dill, Sesame Seeds, Grated Hard Boiled Egg, and BLiS Hot Sauce. Choice of Side.

Biscuits And Gravy

$12.00

Drop Biscuit with House-Made Sausage Gravy.

Classic BYOB

$12.00

Choice of Protein. Lucy Potatoes or Hashbrowns, Toast, and Eggs.

Smoothie Bowl

$9.00

Blueberry, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, and Choice of Milk. Topped with Honey, Coconut, Granola with Cranberries, and Chia Seeds.

Lucy’s Pie

$12.00

Rotating Seasonal Flavor. Served with Choice of Side.

Sy's Pot Pie

$14.00

Sausage, Bacon, and Ham, Hashbrowns, Scrambled Eggs, and Bechamel. Topped with a Biscuit and Cheddar Cheese.

Veggie Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

Omelettes

Daanes

$12.00

Spinach, Monterey Jack Cheese & Tomato Onion Jam. Choice of Toast.

Shroomer

$16.00

Local Fresh Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Chimichurri, and Green Onion. Choice of Toast.

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Crab Omelette

$15.00

Scrambles

Mi Root Vegetable Hash

$16.00

Sweet Potato, Purple Potato, Red Beet, Parsnip, Brussels Sprouts, Red Onion, Garlic, Dijonnaise, and Two Eggs.

Creston

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash, White Cheddar, Pepper and Onion, Bechamel Sauce and Two Eggs, Choice of Toast.

Spicy Hash

Spicy Hash

$16.00

Lucy Potatoes, Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Chimichurri and Pickled Red Onion, with Two Eggs. Choice of Toast.

Vegan Scramble

$16.00

The Goods

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Two Fried Corn Tortillas, Refried Lentils, House Chorizo, Avocado Mash, Frank's Vin, Pickled Red Onion, and Two Eggs.

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

6-Ounce Marinated Flank Steak with Lucy Potatoes, Two Eggs, Creamed Spinach, and Frank's Vin.

Proscuitto and Grits

Proscuitto and Grits

$16.00

Creamy Cheesy Grits, Crispy Sprouts, Prosciutto, Honey Butter, One Egg, BLiS Hot Sauce, and Green Onion.

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$18.00

Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, BLiS Hot Honey, Kimchi, Pickles and a Pearl Waffle, Choice of Egg.

Griddle

Tall French Toast

$12.00

Short or Tall Stack with Brioche Toast.

Short French Toast

$10.00

Short or Tall Stack with Brioche Toast.

Single French Toast

$5.00

Short or Tall Stack with Brioche Toast.

Flapjacks

$10.00

Two Buttermilk Flapjacks. Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips for $1.

Single Flapjack

$5.00

Cornflake French Toast

$15.00

Short Stack Dipped in Cornflakes and Topped with Fresh Berries, Traverse City Whiskey Cherries, Whipped Butter, and BLiS Bourbon Maple Syrup.

Sammies

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar Dill Biscuit with Sausage, Garlic Chili Crunch Aioli, Cheesy Eggs.

Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Sourdough, Caramelized Onion Crab Cream Cheese, Spinach and White Cheddar.

Cherry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Our Take on the Classic! Sliced Apples, Apple Butter, Greens, Multigrain.

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Chicken Tenders Adult Order

$16.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Kids Food

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kid French

$6.00

Kid Classic Breakfast

$6.00

Eggs, Bacon, Toast and Hashbrowns

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Coffee, Tea, & Cafe Drinks

Coffees

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cafe Drinks

Latte

$6.00

16oz. to-go Latte.

Mocha

$5.00

16oz. to-go Mocha.

Cafe Miel

$5.00

16oz. to-go Cafe Miel.

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz. to-go Cappuccino.

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

16oz. to-go Cafe au Lait.

Macchiato

$5.00

16oz. to-go Macchiato.

Sweet Lucy

$7.00

Espresso, House-Made Caramel, Half & Half, Ice, Whipped Cream, and a Drizzle for Good Luck!

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Coffee, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Poured over Ice.

Cortado

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

16oz. hot cocoa.

Kids' Hot Chocolate

$3.00

S'mores Hot Cocoa

$7.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Choose from a selection of Serendipiteas!

Tea Latte

$6.00

Chai & Matcha

Chai Latte

$6.00

16oz. to-go Chai Latte.

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

16oz. Matcha Latte.

Bakery

DAY OLD PASTRY

$2.00

Bread Loaves

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Scones

$3.25

Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Gf Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.50

GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Brownie

$6.00

GF & V Donut

$3.75

House Doughnuts

$3.00

GF Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Cran Citrus Muffin GF

$3.25Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our neighborhood breakfast, lunch, bakery and coffee bar.

Location

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucys Creston Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1747 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Gaia House Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE. Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Rezervoir Lounge
orange star4.5 • 1,035
1418 Plainfield NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
River North Public House
orange star4.3 • 111
2115 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Sparrows Coffee - 2225 Plainfield Ave NE
orange star4.8 • 16
2225 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Graydon's Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
1223 Plainfield Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston