Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Lucys Creston Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are offering Take-out Breakfast Only at this Time
Location
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
