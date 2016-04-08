Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Lucys Creston Kitchen

No reviews yet

1747 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Order Again

Popular Items

Sy's Pot Pie
Cheesy Hash Browns
Creston

Features

Feature Flapjacks

$12.00

Perch tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Honey Nut Squash & Yogurt

$11.00Out of stock

Warm Pumpkin Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Starters

Bacon Roll

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

Cornbread Skillet

$10.00

Biscut & Bee

$8.00
Ring Of Fire

$12.00Out of stock

Classics

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$12.00

Classic BYOB

$11.00

Smoothie Bowl

$9.00

Lucy’s Pie

$12.00

rotating flavor

Sy's Pot Pie

$14.00

Veggie Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

Omelettes

Daanes

$12.00

Shroomer

$16.00

Seasonal

$15.00

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Crab Omelette

$14.00

Scrambles

Mi Root Vegetable Hash

$15.00

Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs

Creston

$16.00
Spicy Hash

$16.00

House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.

Vegan Scramble

$16.00

Rambler

$16.00Out of stock

The Goods

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Proscuitto and Grits

$16.00

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$18.00

Salmon Benny

$22.00Out of stock

Griddle

Tall French Toast

$11.00

Short French Toast

$10.00

Single French Toast

$5.00

Flapjacks

$10.00

Single Flapjack

$5.00

Cornflake

$14.00

Side Option Solo

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Egg Over Hard

$1.50

2 Eggs Over Easy

$3.00

2 Eggs Over Hard

$3.00

2 Eggs Over Medium

$3.00

2 Eggs Poached

$3.00

2 Eggs Sunny Side Up

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Cheesy Hash Browns

$4.00

Cheesy Lucy Potatoes

$4.00

Corn Beef Hash

$6.00

Fruit

$2.00

Pineapple

Goat Cheese

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Jackfruit Hash

$6.00Out of stock

Lucy Potatoes

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Cafe Salad

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Comes with House made Jam and Whipped Butter

Side Bechamel

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.50

Lunch

Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cherry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Ham Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Ham with White Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choice of Side

Chicken Pesto Sammy

$14.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Lucy Burger

$13.00Out of stock

6 oz patty from Fairway Meats. LTO and Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche. Choice of Side.

Olive Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Bleu Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Mountain Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Joes Peach Iced Tea Bottle

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Orange Cream Float

$9.00

Milk

$4.00

LRG Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

BUY THE KITCHEN A ROUND

$15.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Kids Food

Kid Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kid French

$6.00

Kid Classic Breakfast

$6.00

Eggs, Bacon, Toast and Hashbrowns

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Michigan Honey

Small Aberdeen Apiary Local Honey

$25.00

Large Aberdeen Apiary Honey

$45.00

BLiS Products

Hot Sauce

$7.00

Steak Sauce

$9.00
Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup

$12.00

Hardwood Smoked Bourbon Maple Syrup

$14.00
Apple Brandy Bourbon Maple Syrup

$17.00
Ginegar

$10.00

Mask

$2.00

Lucy Mask

$5.00

Popsicles

Cookies and Cream Popsicle

$3.50

Nieve Popsicle

$3.50

Cherry Chocolate Fudge Popsicle

$3.50

Berry lavender Popsicle

$3.50

Drinks

Sanpellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Revitalyte

$10.00

Joes Tea

$2.50

IZZE

$1.25Out of stock

Shorts NA thirst Mutilator

$4.00

Whld CBD

$3.50

Aqua Terra Kombucha

$3.25Out of stock

Roar Organic Cucumber Watermelon

$3.00

Espresso Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Root & Rev Craft Sodas

$3.50

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$3.00

Reeds Ginger Beer

$4.50

Shirts

Adult Baseball

$25.00

Staff Baseball

$15.00

Longsleeve

$22.00

Green Short Sleeve

$18.00

Staff Green Short Sleeve

$11.00

Onesie

$12.00
Toddler Baseball

$16.00

Lucys Blanket

$20.00

Kids Tshirt

$13.00

Miscellaneous

Lucys Sticker

$3.00

House Coffee

$3.00

Bold Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Hazelnut Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Redeye

$4.50

Shot In The Dark

$5.00

Featured Drink Of Month

$4.75Out of stock

32 Oz Coffee Togo

$25.00Out of stock

Side Milk Alternative

$0.50

Steamer

$4.00

Latte

12 oz Latte

$5.00

16 oz Latte

$6.00

Featured Latte Of The Month

$6.00

Mocha

12 oz Mocha

$5.50

16 oz Mocha

$6.50

Cafe Miel

12 Ounce Cafe Miel

$5.00

16 Ounce Cafe Miel

$6.00

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Single Shot

$1.50

Espresso Double Shot

$3.25

Espresso Quad Shot

$4.00

Americano

12 Ounce Americano

$4.00

16 Ounce Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

12 Ounce Cappuccino

$5.00

16 Ounce Cappuccino

$5.75

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait House

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait Hazelnut

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait Bold

$5.00

Macchiato

4 Ounce Macchiato

$4.75

12 Ounce Macchiato

$6.00

Cortado

$4.25

Sweet Lucy

12 ounce Sweet Lucy

$6.00

16 Ounce Sweet Lucy

$7.00

12 Oz Espresso Cream Soda

$4.00

16 Oz Espresso Cream Soda

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

12 oz Hot Cocoa

$5.00

16 oz Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Kids Hot Choc

$3.00

$3.00

Smores Hot Cocoa

$7.00

Tea

Blueberry (Decaf)

$3.50Out of stock

Cha Cha Chai (Black)

$3.50

Cranberry Spice (Decaf)

$3.50

Crescent Green

$3.50

Earl Grey (Black)

$3.50

Missula (Decaf)

$3.50Out of stock

Monks Mead (Decaf)

$3.50

Rosella Hibicsus (Decaf)

$3.50

Sunstone Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Jasmine Green

$3.50

Tea Latte

$6.00

Chai & Matcha

12 Oz Chai Latte

$4.50

16 Oz Chai Latte

$6.00

16 Oz Matcha Latte

$4.50

12 Oz Matcha

$4.00

Vietnamese

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Boozy Coffee Drinks/affogato

Captain Chai

$10.00

Boozy Hot Cocoa

$10.00

Brown Butter Coffee

$9.00

The Collins Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00Out of stock

Baileys N Coff

$6.00

Affogato

$7.00

Apple Butter Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast

TB Full Bison Meatloaf

$68.00Out of stock

TB Half Bison Meatloaf

$34.00Out of stock

TB Sys Pot Pie Bake

$40.00Out of stock

Half Pan Size. Hash Browns, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Bechamel Sauce and Biscuits.

Bakery Items

6 Frozen Biscuits and Gravy

$40.00

6 Frozen Cinnamon Rolls with Frosting

$40.00

6 Frozen Croissants

$30.00

6 Frozen Blueberry Scones

$20.00

Bakery

DAY OLD PASTRY

$1.00Out of stock

ScotcheRoo Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Moose Fudge Bars

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Lucys Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Scones

$3.25

Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Danish

$4.00
Smores Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Spiced Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Gf Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

GF & V Donut

$3.75Out of stock

GF Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50Out of stock

GF V Banana Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.50Out of stock

Keylime Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry Black Forest Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Key lime Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Esspresso Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Raspberry Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Kombucha

Physic Blueberry Ginger Kombucha

$3.50Out of stock

Physic Pineapple Lime Coconut Kombucha

$3.50Out of stock

Root & Rev Craft Sodas

$3.50

Sacred Springs Kombucha Chamomile Lavender

$3.50Out of stock

Pop

$3.00

Bottled Iced Tea

Joes Peach Tea

$3.00

Joes Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

Topo Chico

$2.00Out of stock
Topo Chico Lime

$2.00Out of stock

NoMI Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

NoMI Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

NoMI Lime

$2.50Out of stock

NoMI Cherry

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Room Fee

Upstairs 3 Hours

$300.00

Full Restaurant

$15,000.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are offering Take-out Breakfast Only at this Time

Location

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Directions

