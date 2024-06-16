Fried Chicken, Comfort Food Classics
Lucy's Fried Chicken
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
One of Austin’s favorite homegrown restaurants, Lucy’s Fried Chicken is helmed by local chef James Holmes. The offerings include fresh gulf oysters, an innovative take on comfort food classics, and fried chicken that’s pretty dang perfect. Freshly-made sides, salads, and pies round out the menu while the bar offers creative craft cocktails and plenty of cold beer. 7 days a week – lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
Location
2218 College Avenue, Austin, TX 78704