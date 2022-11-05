Lucy's Fried Chicken imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken

Lucy's Fried Chicken (Cedar Park)

review star

No reviews yet

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders
Lucy's Fries
Basket

Appetizers

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs

$7.50

deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with aioli

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$7.95

marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with dill cream sauce

Fried Chicken Livers

$7.95

marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.25

marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.75

cut and battered to order

Wings (8)

$14.50

fried Lucy's wings mild or XXXtra-hot with bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce

Corn Bread (4)

$4.95

basket of corn bread with tequila butter

Chicks and Chips

$8.50

chicken salad served with house kettle chips

Lucy's Fried Pickles

$11.00

dill pickle spears, fried and served with ranch

Naughty Tots

$13.00

classic tater tots smothered in house chili, cheese, and jalapeno

Salads

Lucy's House Salad

$7.50

mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, with your choice of dressing

South Austin Wedge

$10.50

crisp iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, pickled onions, and bacon

Southern Chef Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish choice of dressing

Lucy's Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine, house Caesar dressing, cornbread croutons, and parmesan

Dishes

Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

a hand breaded steak covered with creamy Lonestar gravy and served on mashed potatoes (gravy comes on the side!)

West Texas Red Chili

$6.75+

ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar, jalapenos, and crackers

Local Farm Vegetables

$13.95

grilled kale with pickled beets and a selection of seasonal veggies

Drunk Catfish Sandwich

$14.50

blackened or fried catfish on Texas toast, with house pimento cheese, jalapeno mescal jelly, cucumber served with kettle chips

Burn-It Bowl

$10.75

mashed potatoes topped with chopped chicken, sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, covered with poblano gravy

Fish N' Chips

$14.50

beer battered fried cod, Lucy's fries, house tartar sauce and malt vinegar

Cedar Park Burger

$14.00

live fire, 1/2 pound grilled burger, with lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo with fries

Lucy's Fried Catfish

$14.50

1/2 pound fried catfish, house tartar, and Lucy's fries

The Kinky Club

$13.95Out of stock

Cajun fried turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, and mayo on cornmeal Texas toast served with kettle chips

Chicken

Basket

$12.50

Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken

Dark Basket

$12.50

Legs and Thighs

White Basket

$12.50

Breast and Wings

Bucket O' Chicken

$29.25

12 pieces mixed chicken

Dark Bucket

$29.25

12 piece legs and thighs

White Bucket

$29.25

12 piece breasts and wings

Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Lone Star Grilled Chicken

$13.25

brined grilled half chicken with creamy Lone Star beer gravy and choice of a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.75

served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips

Fried Chicken Spaghetti

$12.50

a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar

The Revival

$14.00

fried chicken sandwich, honey mustard slaw, pickles, mayo, and American cheese served with kettle chips

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a potato bun served with kettle chips

Chicken N Waffles

$12.50

Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup

Tender N' Waffle

$12.50

Belgian style waffles, Lucy's tenders, with honey butter and syrup

Gluten Free Tenders

$12.50

*intended for those with dietary preferences, not allergies. Prepared in the same fryers are our gluten-containing menu items.

Oysters

Layla's

$17.25

grilled 1/2 dozen with tequila butter, worcestershire, bacon, parmesan

Diablo

$17.25

grilled 1/2 dozen with habanero, habanero vinegar, tequila butter, worcestershire, bacon, and parmesan

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25+

Mac N Cheese

$4.95+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.25+

Collard Greens

$4.25+

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$4.25+

Mexican Coke Sweet Potatoes

$4.25+

Potato Salad

$4.25+Out of stock

Cheese Grits

$4.25+

Slaw

$4.25+

Fried Okra

$4.25+

Creole Okra

$4.25+Out of stock

Lucy's Fries

$6.50

Tots

$6.25

Cheese Fries

$8.25

Sweets

Lime Pie

$5.95

lime custard with a graham cracker crust

S'Mores Pie

$5.95

chocolate, house marshmallow, graham cracker crust

Pecan Pie

$5.95

a true southern classic topped with whipped cream

Elvis Pie

$5.95

peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana

Banana Pudding

$5.95

old-fashioned custard, nilla wafers, banana

Kid's Menu

Small Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Texas Toast

$6.50

Mac N' Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Leg

$3.00

Corn Dog

$6.00
