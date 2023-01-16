Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucy's Fried Chicken (South Congress)

review star

No reviews yet

2218 College Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders
Mac N Cheese
Appetizers

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs

$8.50

deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with aioli

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$8.95

marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with dill cream sauce

Fried Chicken Livers

$8.95

marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.50

marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch

Wings (6)

$14.00

fried Lucy's wings mild or XXXtra-hot with bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce

Corn Bread (4)

$4.95

basket of corn bread with tequila butter

Chicks and Chips

$9.50

chicken salad served with house kettle chips

Lucy's Fried Pickles

$12.00

dill pickle spears, fried and served with ranch

Naughty Tots

$13.75

classic tater tots smothered in house chili, cheese, and jalapeno

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.25

cut and battered in house

Salads

Lucy's House Salad

$8.50

mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, with your choice of dressing

South Austin Wedge

$11.50

crisp iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, pickled onions, and bacon

Southern Chef Salad

$16.50

mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish choice of dressing

Lucy's Caesar Salad

$10.25

romaine, house Caesar dressing, cornbread croutons, and parmesan

Dishes

Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak

$17.25

a hand-breaded steak, with mashed potatoes and lodestar gravy (gravy comes on the side)

West Texas Red Chili

$7.25+

ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar, jalapenos, and crackers

Burn-It Bowl

$11.75

mashed potatoes topped with chopped chicken, sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, covered with poblano gravy

Cedar Park Burger

$15.00

live fire, 1/2 pound grilled burger, with lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo with fries

The Kinky Club

$13.95

Cajun fried turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, and mayo on cornmeal Texas toast served with kettle chips

Lucy's Fried Catfish

$15.75

1/2 pound fried catfish, house tartar, and Lucy's fries

Drunken Catfish Sandwich

$16.25

blackened catfish on texas toast, with house pimento cheese, cucumber, and jalapeno mescal jelly served on a basket of kettle chips

Chicken

Basket

$13.50

Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken

Dark Basket

$13.50Out of stock

Legs and Thighs

White Basket

$13.50

Breast and Wings

Bucket O' Chicken

$32.25

12 pieces mixed chicken

Dark Bucket

$32.25Out of stock

12 piece legs and thighs

White Bucket

$32.25

12 piece breasts and wings

Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders

$14.00

prepared in house with honey mustard or ranch

Gluten Free Tenders

$14.00

*intended for those with dietary preferences, not allergies. Prepared in the same fryers are our gluten-containing menu items.

Lone Star Grilled Chicken

$15.75

brined grilled half chicken with creamy Lone Star beer gravy and choice of a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips

Fried Chicken Spaghetti

$13.50

a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar

The Revival

$15.50

fried chicken sandwich, honey mustard slaw, pickles, mayo, and American cheese served with kettle chips

Chicken N Waffles

$12.50

Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup

Tender N' Waffle

$12.50

Belgian style waffles, Lucy's tenders, with honey butter and syrup

Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Oysters

Layla's

$18.25

grilled 1/2 dozen with tequila butter, worcestershire, bacon, parmesan

Diablo

$18.25

grilled 1/2 dozen with habanero, habanero vinegar, tequila butter, worcestershire, bacon, and parmesan

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95+

Mac N Cheese

$5.25+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.75+

Collard Greens

$4.75+

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$4.75+

Mexican Coke Sweet Potatoes

$4.75+

Potato Salad

$4.75+

Cheese Grits

$4.75+

Slaw

$4.75+

Fried Okra

$4.95+

Creole Okra

$4.75+

Lucy's Fries

$6.95Out of stock

Tots

$6.95

Cheese Fries

$8.95Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Small Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Texas Toast

$6.50

Mac N' Cheese

$5.25

Chicken Leg

$3.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Naked Fries

$6.00

Sweets

Lime Pie

$6.25

lime custard with a graham cracker crust

S'Mores Pie

$6.25Out of stock

chocolate, house marshmallow, graham cracker crust

Pecan Pie

$6.25

a true southern classic topped with whipped cream

Elvis Pie

$6.25Out of stock

peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana

Banana Pudding

$6.25

old-fashioned custard, nilla wafers, banana

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704

