Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucy's NY Pizza - Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

560 W Broadway St.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GF Zestpian
GF Margherita
12" Margherita

Appetizers

A great way to warm up your palate!
Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$5.00

Our breadsticks are baked with garlic butter and seasonings. They are served with our house made marinara.

Cheesesticks

Cheesesticks

$6.00

Enhance our breadsticks with mozzarella…enough said!

Firesticks

Firesticks

$8.00

This delicious appetizer is a hybrid of hot and mild flavor. They are basted with buffalo sauce and then topped with cheese and jalapenos. Yum!

Fried Mutz

Fried Mutz

$5.00

Our delicious whole milk cheese hand breaded and fried, served with marinara!

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$12.00

Ten tasty chicken wings doused with your choice of sauce. Choose from our signature buffalo, sweet chili, honey garlic, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.00

Real chicken chunks breaded and fried! Pick a sauce and enjoy!

Meatball

Meatball

$7.00

Our 10-ounce zesty meatball smothers with our house made marinara.

Pickles and Olives

$2.50

Dill pickles spears and our marinated olives

Salads

Green, light, and delicious!
Half Caprese Salad

Half Caprese Salad

$4.50

Not a traditional salad by any means, including flavor. (3)Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Full Caprese Salad

Full Caprese Salad

$8.00

Not a traditional salad by any means, including flavor. (6)Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Green salad topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives and a variety of peppers, topped with pepperoni, salami, and ham.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

A small green salad with cheese, olives, pepperoni, tomatoes and pepperoncini.

Family Salad

Family Salad

$14.00

This king size version of our house salad comes with cheese, olives, pepperoni, tomatoes and pepperoncini. Perfect if your group has an appetite for leafy greens!

Kids

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

White Milk

$1.00

Kids Juice

$1.00

2LT Soda

Pepsi Products variety

2LT Pepsi

$2.50

2LT diet Pepsi

$2.50

2LT Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

2LT 7UP

$2.50

2LT Rootbeer

$2.50

2LT Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

2LT diet Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

2Lt Orange

$2.50

2LT Mtn. Dew

$2.50

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Variety of bottle beers

Bottle Miller Lite

$3.00

Bottle Corona

$3.00

Bottle Sam Adams

$3.00

Can White Claw

$3.00

12" Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$9.50

Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.

12" Half&Half Specialty

$9.50

Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $9.50!

12" Meaty

$17.00

The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!

12" Supreme

$15.00

Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.

12" Margherita

$12.00

This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!

12" Zestpian

$17.50

This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.

12" CCB

$12.50

Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.

12" Pacific

$12.00

Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!

12" Veggie

$14.50

This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

12" BBQ

$11.00

Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

12" Buffalo

$11.00

Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

12" Blaise

$13.50

Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.

12" Zim

$15.00

A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.

12" BLT

$14.50

This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.

12" Pizzle

$11.00

Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!

15" Pizza

15" Build Your Own

$13.00

Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.

15" Half&Half Specialty

$13.00

Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $13!

15" Meaty

$23.00

The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!

15" Supreme

$21.00

Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.

15" Margherita

$16.50

This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!

15" Zestpian

$24.00

This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.

15" CCB

$17.00

Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.

15" Pacific

$16.50

Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!

15" Veggie

$20.50

This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

15" BBQ

$15.50

Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

15" Buffalo

$15.50

Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

15" Blaise

$18.50

Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.

15" Zim

$20.50

A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.

15" BLT

$20.00

This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.

15" Pizzle

$15.50

Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!

18" Pizza

18" Build Your Own

$16.50

Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.

18" Half&Half Specialty

$16.50

Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $16.50!

18" Meaty

$29.00

The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!

18" Supreme

$27.00

Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.

18" Margherita

$21.00

This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!

18" Zestpian

$30.50

This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.

18" CCB

$21.50

Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.

18" Pacific

$21.00

Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!

18" Veggie

$26.50

This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

18" BBQ

$19.00

Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

18" Buffalo

$19.00

Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

18" Blaise

$23.50

Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.

18" Zim

$26.50

A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.

18" BLT

$25.50

This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.

18" Pizzle

$19.00

Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Build Your Own

$11.00

Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.

GF Half&Half Specialty

$11.00

Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $11!

GF Meaty

$15.00

The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!

GF Supreme

$15.00

Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.

GF Margherita

$14.00

This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!

GF Zestpian

$16.00

This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.

GF CCB

$13.50

Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.

GF Pacific

$13.00

Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!

GF Veggie

$15.00

This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

GF BBQ

$12.50

Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

GF Buffalo

$12.50

Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

GF Blaise

$14.00

Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.

GF Zim

$14.00

A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.

GF BLT

$14.00

This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.

GF Pizzle

$12.50

Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!

Take&Bake Pizza

Take&Bake BYO

$9.00

Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.

Take&Bake Half&Half Specialty

$9.00

Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $9!

Take&Bake Meaty

$16.50

The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!

Take&Bake Supreme

$16.50

Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.

Take&Bake Margherita

$12.00

This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!

Take&Bake Zestpian

$18.00

This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.

Take&Bake CCB

$12.00

Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.

Take&Bake Pacific

$12.00

Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!

Take&Bake Veggie

$16.50

This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Take&Bake BBQ

$10.50

Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

Take&Bake Buffalo

$10.50

Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.

Take&Bake Blaise

$13.50

Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.

Take&Bake Zim

$15.00

A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.

Take&Bake BLT

$15.00

This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Subs

Our hot oven baked subs stuffed with delicious Italian flavors
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00

An instant favorite! Our 10-ounce meatball sliced and coated with marinara and melted cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Sub

Sausage and Peppers Sub

$8.50

Delicious oven baked sausage covered with peppers, onions and melted cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.50

A hand breaded chicken breast smothered in our house made marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Black Angus Sub

Black Angus Sub

$11.00

Did someone say steak?? A 6-ounce angus steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.

Pepperoni Melt Sub

Pepperoni Melt Sub

$7.50

Our classic pepperoni and marinara covered in melted whole milk mozzarella.

CCBLT Sub

CCBLT Sub

$9.50

A browned bun with our fresh made chicken breast topping, bacon, romaine, tomatoes and ranch.

Desserts

Dessert Calzone

Dessert Calzone

$7.50

Choose between Snickers, Milky Way, Reese’s, 3 musketeers, Twix, Oreo, or Nutella. We’ll combine that with cheesecake to make a sweet pocket of delicious that even a dentist can’t say no to!

NY cheesecake

NY cheesecake

$5.00

A slice of delicious New York cheesecake. Have it plain or with caramel, dark chocolate or fruit.

Oreo Sticks

$10.00

Cream cheese and crushed Oreos on fresh-made dough

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.50

A brownie for anyone’s palate. You won’t even know it’s good for you!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$1.25

Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling.

Xtras

Delicious odds and ends.

2oz Marinara

$0.50

Made fresh daily marinara sauce.

2oz Dressing

$0.50

Just needing a little more sauce, pick your palates desire.

3 for 1 Ranch

$1.00

Pint of Marinara

$6.00

Our made fresh daily marinara sauce. Take a pint home and enjoy it in any home made dish.

Pint of Dressing

$6.00

Need more sauce?! Here's a pint you can have for now or later!

12" Dough Ball

$2.00

Take home one of our fresh made 12" dough balls to create a pie in your own kitchen.

15" Dough Ball

$2.00

Take home one of our fresh made 15" dough balls to create a pie in your own kitchen.

18" Dough Ball

$2.00

Take home one of our fresh made 18" dough balls to create a pie in your own kitchen.

Gluten Free Crust

$4.00

A delicious personal size gluten free crust.

Pizza Packet

$9.00

Everything you need to make a 15” pizza right in your home. Dough, sauce, cheese, topping, and a cooking sheet! Your choice of cheese, pepperoni, or ham!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS! Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

Website

Location

560 W Broadway St., Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Directions

Gallery
Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway image
Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway image
Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokin Fins - Idaho Falls
orange starNo Reviews
370 Memorial Drive Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Idaho Falls, ID
orange star5.0 • 26
429 South Utah Avenue Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
The Bee's Knee's
orange star4.4 • 602
850 Lindsay Blvd Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza - 2726 Rollandet St
orange starNo Reviews
2726 Rollandet St Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1560 Lindsay blvd Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone - 1856 N Yellowstone Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
1856 N Yellowstone Hwy Idaho Falls, ID 83401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Idaho Falls

Pizza Pie Cafe - Ammon ID
orange star4.4 • 871
3160 E 17th Street #110 Ammon, ID 83406
View restaurantnext
The Bee's Knee's
orange star4.4 • 602
850 Lindsay Blvd Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Idaho Falls, ID
orange star5.0 • 26
429 South Utah Avenue Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Idaho Falls
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston