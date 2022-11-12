- Home
Lucy's NY Pizza - Broadway
560 W Broadway St.
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Popular Items
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Our breadsticks are baked with garlic butter and seasonings. They are served with our house made marinara.
Cheesesticks
Enhance our breadsticks with mozzarella…enough said!
Firesticks
This delicious appetizer is a hybrid of hot and mild flavor. They are basted with buffalo sauce and then topped with cheese and jalapenos. Yum!
Fried Mutz
Our delicious whole milk cheese hand breaded and fried, served with marinara!
Wings (10)
Ten tasty chicken wings doused with your choice of sauce. Choose from our signature buffalo, sweet chili, honey garlic, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings (10)
Real chicken chunks breaded and fried! Pick a sauce and enjoy!
Meatball
Our 10-ounce zesty meatball smothers with our house made marinara.
Pickles and Olives
Dill pickles spears and our marinated olives
Salads
Half Caprese Salad
Not a traditional salad by any means, including flavor. (3)Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil.
Full Caprese Salad
Not a traditional salad by any means, including flavor. (6)Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil.
Antipasto Salad
Green salad topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives and a variety of peppers, topped with pepperoni, salami, and ham.
House Salad
A small green salad with cheese, olives, pepperoni, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
Family Salad
This king size version of our house salad comes with cheese, olives, pepperoni, tomatoes and pepperoncini. Perfect if your group has an appetite for leafy greens!
2LT Soda
Water Bottle
Bottled Beer
12" Pizza
12" Build Your Own
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
12" Half&Half Specialty
Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $9.50!
12" Meaty
The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!
12" Supreme
Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.
12" Margherita
This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!
12" Zestpian
This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.
12" CCB
Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.
12" Pacific
Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!
12" Veggie
This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
12" BBQ
Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
12" Buffalo
Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
12" Blaise
Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.
12" Zim
A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.
12" BLT
This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.
12" Pizzle
Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!
15" Pizza
15" Build Your Own
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
15" Half&Half Specialty
Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $13!
15" Meaty
The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!
15" Supreme
Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.
15" Margherita
This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!
15" Zestpian
This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.
15" CCB
Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.
15" Pacific
Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!
15" Veggie
This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
15" BBQ
Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
15" Buffalo
Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
15" Blaise
Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.
15" Zim
A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.
15" BLT
This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.
15" Pizzle
Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!
18" Pizza
18" Build Your Own
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
18" Half&Half Specialty
Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $16.50!
18" Meaty
The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!
18" Supreme
Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.
18" Margherita
This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!
18" Zestpian
This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.
18" CCB
Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.
18" Pacific
Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!
18" Veggie
This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
18" BBQ
Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
18" Buffalo
Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
18" Blaise
Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.
18" Zim
A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.
18" BLT
This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.
18" Pizzle
Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!
Gluten Free Pizza
GF Build Your Own
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
GF Half&Half Specialty
Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $11!
GF Meaty
The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!
GF Supreme
Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.
GF Margherita
This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!
GF Zestpian
This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.
GF CCB
Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.
GF Pacific
Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!
GF Veggie
This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
GF BBQ
Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
GF Buffalo
Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
GF Blaise
Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.
GF Zim
A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.
GF BLT
This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.
GF Pizzle
Try this dillicious pickle pizza! Creamy sauce with pickles, garlic, and dill weed over the top!
Take&Bake Pizza
Take&Bake BYO
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
Take&Bake Half&Half Specialty
Try one of our award-winning combinations! Can't decide? Pick two of your favorites starting at $9!
Take&Bake Meaty
The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!
Take&Bake Supreme
Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.
Take&Bake Margherita
This refreshing pie comes with fresh tomatoes and basil. A royal mix!
Take&Bake Zestpian
This fan favorite boasts our smokey ranch sauce with pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple and jalapenos.
Take&Bake CCB
Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.
Take&Bake Pacific
Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!
Take&Bake Veggie
This pie is a vegetarian’s dream topped with artichoke, peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Take&Bake BBQ
Pizza with tangy BBQ sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
Take&Bake Buffalo
Our fresh dough with warm buffalo sauce and house made chicken breast topping.
Take&Bake Blaise
Honey stinging ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.
Take&Bake Zim
A pie that will make anyone stand at attention, topped with pepperoni, ham, sauerkraut, and fresh tomatoes.
Take&Bake BLT
This pie boasts our creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Subs
Meatball Sub
An instant favorite! Our 10-ounce meatball sliced and coated with marinara and melted cheese.
Sausage and Peppers Sub
Delicious oven baked sausage covered with peppers, onions and melted cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
A hand breaded chicken breast smothered in our house made marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Black Angus Sub
Did someone say steak?? A 6-ounce angus steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.
Pepperoni Melt Sub
Our classic pepperoni and marinara covered in melted whole milk mozzarella.
CCBLT Sub
A browned bun with our fresh made chicken breast topping, bacon, romaine, tomatoes and ranch.
Desserts
Dessert Calzone
Choose between Snickers, Milky Way, Reese’s, 3 musketeers, Twix, Oreo, or Nutella. We’ll combine that with cheesecake to make a sweet pocket of delicious that even a dentist can’t say no to!
NY cheesecake
A slice of delicious New York cheesecake. Have it plain or with caramel, dark chocolate or fruit.
Oreo Sticks
Cream cheese and crushed Oreos on fresh-made dough
Gluten Free Brownie
A brownie for anyone’s palate. You won’t even know it’s good for you!
Cannoli
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling.
Xtras
2oz Marinara
Made fresh daily marinara sauce.
2oz Dressing
Just needing a little more sauce, pick your palates desire.
3 for 1 Ranch
Pint of Marinara
Our made fresh daily marinara sauce. Take a pint home and enjoy it in any home made dish.
Pint of Dressing
Need more sauce?! Here's a pint you can have for now or later!
12" Dough Ball
Take home one of our fresh made 12" dough balls to create a pie in your own kitchen.
15" Dough Ball
Take home one of our fresh made 15" dough balls to create a pie in your own kitchen.
18" Dough Ball
Take home one of our fresh made 18" dough balls to create a pie in your own kitchen.
Gluten Free Crust
A delicious personal size gluten free crust.
Pizza Packet
Everything you need to make a 15” pizza right in your home. Dough, sauce, cheese, topping, and a cooking sheet! Your choice of cheese, pepperoni, or ham!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS! Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.
