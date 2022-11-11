Lucy's on Lighthouse imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lucy's on Lighthouse

186 Reviews

$$$

1120 Lighthouse Ave

Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Popular Items

Ollie
Breaker Dog
Grom Dog

Hot Dogs (Available after 10:30am)

Asilomar

Asilomar

$12.00

Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, chili, nacho cheese, sautéed onions, grilled jalapeño.

Bone Yards

Bone Yards

$11.00

Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, sautéed onions and peppers, special sauce.

Breaker Dog

Breaker Dog

$6.00

Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.

Build Your Own

$7.00

Make the Nathan's beef dog of your dreams, we won't judge you!

Cliff House

Cliff House

$8.00

Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.

Cobblestones

Cobblestones

$12.00

Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and sautéed onions.

Dunes

Dunes

$10.00

Nathan's beef dog, house made chili, shredded cheese, and mustard.

Freights

Freights

$9.00

Nathan's beef dog, Sport peppers, tomatoes, relish, pickle, onion, and mustard.

Ghost Tree

Ghost Tree

$12.00

Nathan's beef dog, chili, nacho cheese, and tater tots.

Grom Dog

Grom Dog

$3.00

Corn Dog.

Lovers Point

Lovers Point

$12.00

Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, guacamole, tomatoes, jalapeño, red onion, and Lucy's sauce.

Molera

Molera

$11.00

Nathan's beef dog, pimento cream cheese, pickle, sauerkraut, and grilled onion.

O Road

O Road

$10.00

Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, grilled onion, and Lucy’s sauce.

Otters

$8.00

Nathan's beef dog with nacho cheese and hot cheeto dust

Peaks

Peaks

$13.00

Nathan's beef dog, pulled pork, kim chee, pimento cream cheese, tangy slaw, and Lucy's sauce.

Reefs

Reefs

$12.00

Nathan's beef dog, chili, tangy slaw, and tabasco onions.

Road Sides

Road Sides

$13.00

Nathan's beef dog, mac’n’cheese, bacon , BBQ sauce, with grilled or fresh onions.

South Moss

South Moss

$13.50

Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, chili, nacho cheese, tabasco onions, and Lucy's sauce.

Spanish Bay

Spanish Bay

$12.00

Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, guacamole, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, and grilled jalapeño.

DOGGY DOG

$4.00

Sides (Available after 10:30am)

Blocker

Blocker

$8.00

Mac'n'cheese with tabasco onions.

Blunt

$4.00

coleslaw

Dick Verde

Dick Verde

$8.00

Crispy brussels, balsamic redux, and Sea Salt.

Fakie

Fakie

$8.00

Chili, nacho or shredded cheese, tabasco onions, and guacamole.

Grind

Grind

$10.00

Tots, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes, and grilled jalapeño.

Jammer

Jammer

$8.00

Mac'n'cheese, chil,i and grilled onions.

Ollie

Ollie

$6.00

Tots, Lucy’s Sauce.

Shove It

Shove It

$10.00

Tots, pulled pork, tabasco onions, furikake, and Lucy's sauce.

Wall Ride

Wall Ride

$10.00

Tots, chili, nacho cheese, grilled onions, Lucy's sauce.

Kickflip

$10.00

Specials

Clam Chowder (Available after 10:30am)

Clam Chowder (Available after 10:30am)

$12.00Out of stock
Burrito Linguisa

Burrito Linguisa

$8.00Out of stock
Burrito Veggie

Burrito Veggie

$8.00Out of stock

BREAKER Lunch Special

$5.00

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Sundae

1 Scoop Sundae

$6.50
2 Scoop Sundae

2 Scoop Sundae

$8.00

3 Scoop Sundae

$9.50
Affogato

Affogato

$8.00
Banana Split

Banana Split

$10.00
Double Scoop Ice Cream

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$6.50
Hard Root Beer Float

Hard Root Beer Float

$10.00

Not Your Fathers Hard Root Beer with your choice of ice cream *contains alcohol

Kid's Scoop Ice Cream

Kid's Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00
Lucy's Mocha Madness Shake

Lucy's Mocha Madness Shake

$9.00

Double shot of espresso, choice of: French vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Chocolate or Mud Pie Ice Cream. with Fudge Swirl and whipped cream

Malt

Malt

$7.50
Milk Shakes

Milk Shakes

$7.50

PUP-A-CHINO

$2.00
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.50
Single Scoop Ice Cream

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00
Stout Mocha Float

Stout Mocha Float

$10.00

Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate Stout with French Vanilla Ice Cream, a double shot of espresso and hot fudge

Triple Scoop Ice Cream

Triple Scoop Ice Cream

$7.50

Chiquita Wipeout

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Spooky Sundae

$7.50

Pumpkin Chai Milkshake

$7.50

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Barnacle Boy

$7.50
Black China Iced Tea

Black China Iced Tea

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00
La Croix

La Croix

$3.00
La Croix Grapefruit

La Croix Grapefruit

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50
Pellegrino Lemonita

Pellegrino Lemonita

$3.50
Pellegrino Pomegranate

Pellegrino Pomegranate

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50
Sparky's Root Beer

Sparky's Root Beer

$4.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$0.35

Beer

805

805

$6.00
Allagash

Allagash

$8.00
Alvarado Mai Tai PA

Alvarado Mai Tai PA

$8.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00
Deschutes

Deschutes

$7.00

Fat Lip

$6.00
Lagunitas

Lagunitas

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00
Other Brother

Other Brother

$8.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

PG Cider

$10.00
PG Golden

PG Golden

$5.00
Salty Crew

Salty Crew

$6.00
Scrimshaw

Scrimshaw

$6.00

Stella

$5.00
Strawberry Lambic

Strawberry Lambic

$9.00

Chelada

$7.00

Wine

J Lohr Cahrdonnay

J Lohr Cahrdonnay

$12.00
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00
Mermaid Mimosa

Mermaid Mimosa

$12.00

Merman Mimosa

$12.00
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$16.00
Rose'

Rose'

$12.00
Sofia Can

Sofia Can

$8.00

Sav Blanc Can

$6.00

Other Alc.

Not Your Fathers Hard Root Beer

Not Your Fathers Hard Root Beer

$7.00
Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate Stout

Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate Stout

$8.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$5.00
White Claw Lime

White Claw Lime

$5.00

Merchandise

Cards

$3.00

Hats

$20.00
Shirts

Shirts

$25.00
Stickers

Stickers

$2.00
Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts

$40.00
Tanktops

Tanktops

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1120 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Directions

Gallery
Lucy's on Lighthouse image

Map
