Lucy's Vietnamese - 649 Grand St

649 Grand Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pho

Smoked Brisket Pho

$15.95

Traditional noodle soup served with 14 hours smoked brisket, rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, shallots, bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger. GF

Vegan Ginger Chick'n Pho

$14.95

Traditional noodle soup served with chicken sautéed in our house-made lemongrass sauce, rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, shallots, bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger.

Lemongrass Chicken Pho

$14.95

Sautéed vegan ginger chick'n, rice noodles, yu choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and shallots. Bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno on the side. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!

Tofu Pho

$14.95

Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, rice noodles, yu choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and shallots. Bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno on the side. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger.

Banh Mi

Smoked Brisket Banh Mi

$15.95

14 hour smoked brisket, with hoisin sauce and sriracha, house made garlic aioli, pickled carrots, cucumber, jalapenos, bean sprouts, Thai basil, and cilantro.

Vegan Ginger Chick'n Banh Mi

$14.95

Sautéed vegan ginger chick'n served with creamy vegan mayo, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$14.95

Chicken thigh meat cooked sous-vide style and sautéed in house made lemongrass sauce. Served with house made garlic aioli, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro.

Tofu Banh Mi

$14.95

Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce. Served with house garlic aioli, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro. *Vegan* option available with vegan mayo.

Vermicelli Bowl

Smoked Brisket Vermicelli Bowl

$15.95

Vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with house fish sauce on the side. GF

Vegan Ginger Chick'n Vermicelli Bowl

$14.95

Vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with house fish sauce on the side.

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$14.95

Vermicelli noodles, sautéed chick'n, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with Lemongrass Sauce on the side. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!

Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$14.95

Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.

Summer Roll

3 Summer Rolls for $11

$11.00

Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.

2 Summer Rolls For $8

$8.00

Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.

1 Summer Roll for $4.50

$4.50

Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.

Sides

Broth

$4.00

The umami-rich soup is 100% vegan and gluten-free, simmered with shiitake mushroom, charred shallot, and spices - cardamon, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, star anise, and ginger.

Toasted Garlic Aioli Bread

$3.95

Toasted Baguette with house Garlic Aioli and scallions

Side Order - Smoked Brisket

$6.00

Side Order - Lemongrass Chicken

$5.00

Side Order - Lemongrass Tofu

$5.00

Side Order - Vegan Ginger Chick'n

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Savory hoison, Thai chili sauce, peanut butter for an explosion of flavor. Very versatile sauce for summer rolls, noodles, and many others!

PBM Sauce

$0.50

Rich and savory hoisin with a twist of sriracha for a flavorful and versatile sauce - for Banh-Mi, and Pho or just about anything :)

Lemongrass Sauce

$0.50

Lemongrass cooked in a rich vegetarian mushroom oyster sauce. Great for a vegan stir fry!

Fish Sauce

$0.50

Traditional umami-rich fish sauce with a twist of lime juice .

Beverage

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Coffee sweetened with condensed milk. Premixed and bottled. Served chilled.

Blacked Iced Tea

$4.00

Handcrafted iced tea with lime juice and fresh ginger.

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Original

$3.00

A bold, spicy, unfiltered ginger ale, with real ginger pieces inside. Shake gently before drinking.

Gingerale

$2.00
Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Perrier

$2.00
Poland Spring Water

$1.00

500 mL / 16.9 oz

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lucy's Vietnamese is a local Vietnamese Restaurant. We serve Smoked Brisket, Lemongrass Chicken, And Vegan Ginger Chicken in forms of Pho, Sandwich and Vermicelli Bowl.

Location

649 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

