Lucy's Vietnamese - 649 Grand St
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lucy's Vietnamese is a local Vietnamese Restaurant. We serve Smoked Brisket, Lemongrass Chicken, And Vegan Ginger Chicken in forms of Pho, Sandwich and Vermicelli Bowl.
Location
649 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery
