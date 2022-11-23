Lucy's imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Lucy's Auburn

2,468 Reviews

$$

2300 Moore's Mill Rd

Auburn, AL 36830

Popular Items

2qt Roasted Root Vegetable Hash
Roasted Brussel Sprout and Quinoa Salad (serves 4 - 6)
2qt Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

PACKAGE

LUCY'S THANKSGIVING FEAST

$295.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm *Serves 6-8 guests* 3 pounds - CITRUS-HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST 1 QT - Apple Sage Gravy Large salad - ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUT AND QUINOA SALAD Baby Arugula + pomegranate seeds + spiced walnuts + shaved radish + roasted butternut squash cranberry orange vinaigrette 2 pounds - HASSELBACK SWEET POTATOES Maple cardamom butter + sage 2 QT – PANCETTA & LEEK STUFFING 2 QT – YUKON GOLD MASHED POTATOES Assortment - ARTISAN BREADS Eastaboga Honey Butter COOKIE BUTTER CHEESECAKE Brown butter caramel + cardamom cream

ADD ONS

3lb Lavender & Black Pepper Crusted Prime Rib

$80.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm Prime Rib is served Rare and with a side of Herb Jus

3lb Citrus- Herb Roasted Turkey Breast

$72.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm Served with one quart of Apple Sage Gravy

Lucy's Pimento Cheese (serves 4-6)

$24.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm Bacon Onion Jam + Grilled Bread

The Farmers Daughter (serves 4 - 6)

$28.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm Gigante Bean Hummus + Honey Whipped Feta + Roasted Seasonal Vegetables + Lemon Aioli + Maple Fried Brussel Sprouts + Naan Bread

2lb Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

$24.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm Maple Cardamom Butter + Sage

2qt Roasted Root Vegetable Hash

$30.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm

2qt Pancetta & Leek Stuffing

$25.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm

2qt Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$24.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm

Roasted Brussel Sprout and Quinoa Salad (serves 4 - 6)

$30.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm Baby Arugula + Pomegranate Seeds + Spiced Walnuts + Shaved Radish + Roasted Butternut Squash + Cranberry Orange Vinaigrette

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$68.00

Please pick up on November 23rd from 11am-3pm

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern American neighborhood eatery. we are shared plates, killer cocktails and wine on tap. #goodvibesonly

Website

Location

2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

