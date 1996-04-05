Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Lucy's Retired Surfer's Bar - Biloxi Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1775 Beach Blvd.

Biloxi, MS 39531

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters - Online/To-Go

Apps to share (or not!)
Lucy's Chips & Salsa (To-Go)

Lucy's Chips & Salsa (To-Go)

$6.95

Lucy's classic salsa, made fresh daily

Lucy's Rock-a-Mole

Lucy's Rock-a-Mole

$10.95

House made guacamole sprinkled with queso fresco crumbles

Lucy's Queso Blanco (To-Go)

Lucy's Queso Blanco (To-Go)

$10.95

Spicy blend of melted cheeses, tomatoes, and secret spice to give it a kick!

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!

Amigo Fries

Amigo Fries

$9.95

French fries loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo & smothered in spicy queso blanco and chipotle ranch...wow!

Serious Nachos (To-Go)

Serious Nachos (To-Go)

$13.95

Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!

Smoked Surf Dip (To-Go)

Smoked Surf Dip (To-Go)

$11.95

Delicious local fish smoked in house, served with cucumbers, crackers, and a side of sriracha!

Lucys Shaka Ceviche

Lucys Shaka Ceviche

$14.95

Fresh local fish and shrimp, avocado, red onion, cilantro, poblano and red peppers in a citrus marinade, served with tortilla chips.

Hula Girl Shrimp (To-Go)

$10.95

Crispy fried shrimp served with sweet Thai chili, our signature Pao Pao sauce and fresno chilli rings

Surf's Up Wings

Surf's Up Wings

$15.95

Eight righteous wings tossed in your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.

Salads - Online/To-Go

Homemade Dressings: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, Blue Cheese, Chipotle Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette!
Mi Casa, Su Casa

Mi Casa, Su Casa

$8.95

Romaine and spring mix tossed with sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots and house-made croutons and your favorite dressing!

Rippin' Cali Caesar

Rippin' Cali Caesar

$9.95

Romaine hearts, homemade croutons and manchego cheese with a creamy homemade Caesar dressing.

Tacos - Online/To-Go

Our favorite portable food! (all tacos served on flour tortillas unless otherwise requested)
Beef Taco Plate

Beef Taco Plate

$14.95

Two of our supremely seasoned ground beef tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.

Chicken Taco Plate

Chicken Taco Plate

$14.95

Two of our delicious chopped grilled chicken tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.95

Two of our perfectly grilled shrimp tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.

Pork Taco Plate

Pork Taco Plate

$15.95

Two of our slow roasted pork carnitas tacos dressed with lettuce, mango-pineapple salsa & queso fresco! Side included.

Pao Pao Taco Plate

Pao Pao Taco Plate

$15.95

Two of our favorite tacos, fried shrimp topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresno chili rings & a sassy Pao Pao sauce! Side included.

Blackened Fish Taco Plate

Blackened Fish Taco Plate

$15.95

Two blackened fish tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.

Blackened Shrimp Taco Plate

Blackened Shrimp Taco Plate

$15.95

Two blackened shrimp tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.

Sandwiches - Online/To-Go

They say sandwiches are the perfect food...
The Juicy Lucy

The Juicy Lucy

$14.95

Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.

Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich

Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries

Steak & Swiss Sandwich

Steak & Swiss Sandwich

$17.95

Grilled marinated steak topped with Swiss cheese, gravy, caramelized onions & mayo! Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Muchaka Pork Sandwich

Muchaka Pork Sandwich

$16.95

Roasted pulled pork dressed with chipotle cabbage, slaw, pickles, and sweet plantains. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Tuna Burger

Tuna Burger

$17.95

Sesame-Seared tuna steak dressed with cilantro, tomato, cucumber, ponzu aioli and fresh jalapenos stacked on a brioche bun. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Fresh Fish Sandwich

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh gulf fish grilled, blackened, or fried topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Valley Girl Club

Valley Girl Club

$14.95

Lucy's triple decker club stacked with smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat bread with ranch...YUM! Served with fries or sweet potato fries. *substitutions limited

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.95

Delectable fried shrimp on French bread dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Fish Po'Boy

Fish Po'Boy

$15.95

Mouthwatering fried fish on French bread dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Favorites - Online/To-Go

Our signature "Favorites" when a hand-held sandwich or taco just wont do!
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Seasoned jumbo gulf shrimp served over poblano pepper jack cheese grits and topped with a citrus and honey-jalapeno butter sauce

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$20.95

Perfectly seared yellowfin tuna served with warm orzo, tomato, spinach, onion and garlic topped with mango-pineapple salsa

Pali Chicken

Pali Chicken

$18.95

Our signature seasoned chicken breast served with island rice, black beans, fried plantains and pineapple Pali sauce

Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$24.95

Fresh gulf fish served superbly seasoned with island rice, seasonal vegetables and our citrus and honey-jalapeno butter sauce (Market price may vary!)

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$17.95

Flavorful fried catfish served with cocktail and tartar sauce. Hushpuppies included, and your choice of fries or sweet potato fries.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$18.95

Scrumptious fried shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce. Hushpuppies included, and your choice of fries or sweet potato fries.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.

Sides - Online/To-Go

Do NOT forget to load up!
Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Hushpuppies

$6.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$6.00

Side Orzo Pasta

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Black Beans/Rice

$6.00
Side Poblano Cheese Grits

Side Poblano Cheese Grits

$6.00

Desserts - Online/To-Go

Satisfy that sweet tooth..
Key Lime Mousse

Key Lime Mousse

$8.95

Light and fluffy key lime mousse layered with graham cracker crumbles

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.95

Lucy's take on the triple milk cake, served with whipped cream and seasonal fruit!

Shark Bite Brownie

Shark Bite Brownie

$8.95

Our signature 'Shark Week' dessert, available year round! A blissful chocolate brownie covered with pecans, chocolate, and caramel syrup and served with a side of ice cream. Beware!

Extras - Online/To-Go

When you feel the need to 'kick it up a notch!'

EXTRAS !!!

Did you forget something! Do you need that extra ingredient to "kick it up a notch!?" You can find it here!

To-Go Items

Don't forget the beach tools!

Extra Ketchup Packets

Extra Mustard Packets

Extra Mayo Packets

Extra napkins

Extra to-go cutlery

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Website

Location

1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39531

Directions

Gallery
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shaggy's - Biloxi Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1763 Beach Blvd Biloxi, MS 39531
View restaurantnext
One Thirty One Lameuse
orange star4.6 • 29
131 Lameuse Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Fill-Up With Billups - Biloxi
orange starNo Reviews
100 Caillavet St. Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill and Bar - Biloxi, MS
orange starNo Reviews
130 Main St Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 652
1019 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
orange star4.2 • 922
1010 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Biloxi

Fat Bottom BBQ
orange star4.5 • 4,169
1785 Beach Blvd Biloxi, MS 39531
View restaurantnext
Woody’s Roadside - Biloxi
orange star4.5 • 892
1894 Beach Blvd Biloxi, MS 39531
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi
orange star4.5 • 96
125 Lameuse Street Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Hard Rock, Biloxi
orange star4.5 • 96
777 Beach Boulevard Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
One Thirty One Lameuse
orange star4.6 • 29
131 Lameuse Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Biloxi
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston