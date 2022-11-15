Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucy's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

476 Thames St

Newport, RI 02840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado🍏
Berry Nirvana🍓

Coffee

Cafe Mocha (w/Taza Chocolate)

Cafe Mocha (w/Taza Chocolate)

$6.00+

Taza stone-ground chocolate, hot/iced milk of choice

House

$2.75+

Lavazza house brew

Espresso

Espresso

$1.25+

Lavazza espresso

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed/foamed milk of choice

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso, hot water

Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso, milk of choice

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, milk of choice

Flat White

$5.00+

Espresso, milk of choice

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Matcha, milk of choice

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai tea, milk

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00+

Harvest Dirty Chai 🍂

$6.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte 🎃

Pumpkin Spice Latte 🎃

$5.50+

Pumpkin spice latte made with real pumpkin purée and spices

Maple Pecan Latte

$6.00+

A cozy seasonal drink made in-house with real pecans and maple syrup.

Cortado

$3.50

Smoothies

Piña Colada

$9.50

Pineapple, coconut milk, banana. Protein add-on (whey or plant-based) available for +$2.

Blueberry Kiwi

$9.50

Blueberries, kiwi, milk of choice, hemp seeds, mint. Protein add-on (whey or plant-based) available for +$2.

Mint Peach

Mint Peach

$9.50

Peaches, yogurt, milk of choice, mint, lime juice, honey. Protein add-on (whey or plant-based) available for +$2.

Blackberry Mocha

$9.50Out of stock

Blackberries, cocoa powder, coconut milk, stevia

Power Greens

$9.50

Banana, mango, spinach, almond milk, hemp seeds, whey protein

Mango Lassi

$9.50

Mango, yogurt, skim milk, honey, cardamom. Protein add-on (whey or plant-based) available for +$2.

Classic Teas

Green Tea

$3.00+

Wild Encounter

$3.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+Out of stock

Lemon Ginger

$3.00+

Tropical Green

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

Specialty Coffee

Mocha Protein Latte

$6.50+

Espresso, milk of choice, coconut oil, chocolate whey protein

Vanilla Protein Latte

$6.50+

Espresso, milk of choice, coconut oil, vanilla whey protein

Whipped Matcha

Whipped Matcha

$6.00+

Whipped matcha tea, hot/iced milk of choice

Classic Whipped Coffee

Classic Whipped Coffee

$6.00+

Whipped coffee, hot/iced milk of choice

Other

Hot Apple Cider w/Caramel

$5.50+

Steamed apple cider with melted housemade caramel. Whipped cream optional.

Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

Bottled Water

$2.50

Tap Water

$0.50

Treats

Donuts🍩

Donuts🍩

$4.00

Baked donuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie🍪

Chocolate Chip Cookie🍪

$3.00

Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies. Perfect with a tall glass of milk.

Vegan Fudge Brownie🍫

Vegan Fudge Brownie🍫

$3.50
GF Blueberry Muffins🔵

GF Blueberry Muffins🔵

$3.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie✨

Snickerdoodle Cookie✨

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie🎃

$2.50Out of stock
Gingerbread People🕴

Gingerbread People🕴

$2.50

Apple Turnover🍎

$3.25Out of stock

Yogurt Bowls🍧

Matcha Raspberry🍵

Matcha Raspberry🍵

$12.50

Icelandic yogurt, matcha powder, raspberries, dark chocolate, chia seeds, cherry-macadamia granola, lemon drizzle

Berry Nirvana🍓

Berry Nirvana🍓

$12.50

Icelandic yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, banana, coconut flakes, maple-walnut granola, agave drizzle

Toasts🍞

Avocado🍏

Avocado🍏

$9.50

Toasted sourdough with avocado, pickled red onions,, pumpkin seeds, toasted sesame, fresh cilantro & oregano, lime juice, salt & pepper

Tomato Burrata🍅

Tomato Burrata🍅

$9.50

Toasted sourdough with flame-roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, olive oil, fresh basil, and black pepper

Toasted Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.00

Soup🍲

Curry Butternut🍠

$5.00+

Chili 🌶

$5.00+Out of stock

Bread🌾

Housemade Foccacia Bread

Housemade Foccacia Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh, housemade foccacia bread with herbs and sea salt.

Cornbread 🌽

$3.00Out of stock

Sandwiches + Biscuits

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Housemade buttermilk biscuit, two eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese, basil pesto, tomato. Hot sauce optional.

Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.00

Housemade buttermilk biscuit with choice of honey butter, apple butter, or pumpkin butter

Dog Treats

Assorted Halloween Treat Bag

$5.50

Newport Restaurant Week

S'mores & Coffee

$4.00

Cinnamon Sugar & Coffee

$4.00

Peach Cobbler & Coffee

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice & Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique, high-protein casual eatery with a delicious and satisfying menu line-up that will leave you craving for more. We offer breakfast and lunch bowls, toasts, smoothies, baked goods, and coffee. Open 7 AM - 5 PM daily.

Website

Location

476 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria
orange star4.1 • 971
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Knot Norm's - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
515 Thames St. Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
O'Brien's Pub, Newport
orange star4.3 • 839
501 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Surf Club
orange star4.4 • 479
337 Thames Street Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
At The Deck
orange starNo Reviews
1 Waites Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport

Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Bar - The Lobster Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,739
30 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Corner Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,386
110 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Newport Lobster Shack
orange star4.5 • 1,383
150 Long Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Caleb & Broad
orange star4.7 • 1,256
162 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Pour Judgement Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,128
32 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston