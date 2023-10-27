Popular Items

$12.95

Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!

$15.95

Two blackened shrimp tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.

$14.95

Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles! Served with a side of fries. **any cheese requested served on top, not in the middle!**

Online Ordering - Full Menu

Starters - Online/To-Go

Apps to share (or not!)
Lucy's Chips & Salsa (To-Go)
$6.95

Lucy's classic salsa, made fresh daily

Lucy's Rock-a-Mole
$10.95

House made guacamole sprinkled with queso fresco crumbles

Lucy's Queso Blanco (To-Go)
$10.95

Spicy blend of melted cheeses, tomatoes, and secret spice to give it a kick!

Cheese Quesadilla
$12.95

Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!

Amigo Fries
$10.00

French fries loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo & smothered in spicy queso blanco and chipotle ranch...wow!

Serious Nachos (To-Go)
$13.95

Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!

Smoked Surf Dip (To-Go)
$11.95

Delicious local fish smoked in house, served with cucumbers, crackers, and a side of sriracha!

Lucys Shaka Ceviche
$14.95

Fresh local fish and shrimp, avocado, red onion, cilantro, poblano and red peppers in a citrus marinade, served with tortilla chips.

Hula Girl Shrimp (To-Go)
$10.95

Crispy fried shrimp served with sweet Thai chili, our signature Pao Pao sauce and fresno chilli rings

Surf's Up Wings
$15.95

Eight righteous wings tossed in your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and your choice of dipping sauce.

Salads - Online/To-Go

Homemade Dressings: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, Blue Cheese, Chipotle Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette!
Mi Casa, Su Casa
$9.00

Romaine and spring mix tossed with sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots and house-made croutons and your favorite dressing!

Rippin' Cali Caesar
$9.95

Romaine hearts, homemade croutons and manchego cheese with a creamy homemade Caesar dressing.

Wedge Salad
$11.00

Romaine and spring mix tossed with sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots and house-made croutons and your favorite dressing!

Tacos - Online/To-Go

Our favorite portable food! (all tacos served on flour tortillas unless otherwise requested)
Beef Taco Plate
$14.95

Two of our supremely seasoned ground beef tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.

Chicken Taco Plate
$14.95

Two of our delicious chopped grilled chicken tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.

Shrimp Taco Plate
$14.95

Two of our perfectly grilled shrimp tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.

Pork Taco Plate
$15.95

Two of our slow roasted pork carnitas tacos dressed with lettuce, mango-pineapple salsa & queso fresco! Side included.

Pao Pao Taco Plate
$15.95

Two of our favorite tacos, fried shrimp topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresno chili rings & a sassy Pao Pao sauce! Side included.

Blackened Fish Taco Plate
$15.95

Two blackened fish tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.

Blackened Shrimp Taco Plate
$15.95

Two blackened shrimp tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.

Sandwiches - Online/To-Go

They say sandwiches are the perfect food...
The Juicy Lucy
$14.95

Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles! Served with a side of fries. **any cheese requested served on top, not in the middle!**

Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries

Steak & Swiss Sandwich
$17.95

Grilled marinated steak topped with Swiss cheese, gravy, caramelized onions & mayo! Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Fresh Fish Sandwich
$16.95

Fresh gulf fish grilled, blackened, or fried topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Valley Girl Club
$14.95Out of stock

Lucy's triple decker club stacked with smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat bread with ranch...YUM! Served with fries or sweet potato fries. *substitutions limited

Shrimp Po'Boy
$16.95

Delectable fried shrimp on French bread dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Fish Po'Boy
$15.95

Mouthwatering fried fish on French bread dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Favorites - Online/To-Go

Our signature "Favorites" when a hand-held sandwich or taco just wont do!
Shrimp & Grits
$19.95

Seasoned jumbo gulf shrimp served over poblano pepper jack cheese grits and topped with a citrus and honey-jalapeno butter sauce

Seared Tuna
$20.95

Perfectly seared yellowfin tuna served with warm orzo, tomato, spinach, onion and garlic topped with mango-pineapple salsa

Pali Chicken
$18.95

Our signature seasoned chicken breast served with island rice, black beans, fried plantains and pineapple Pali sauce

Catch of the Day
$24.00

Fresh gulf fish served superbly seasoned with island rice, seasonal vegetables and our citrus and honey-jalapeno butter sauce (Market price may vary!)

Steak Fajitas
$23.95

Delicious grilled marinated steak, bell peppers and onions served with island rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo!

Fish Basket
$17.95

Flavorful fried catfish served with cocktail and tartar sauce. Hushpuppies included, and your choice of fries or sweet potato fries.

Shrimp Basket
$18.95

Scrumptious fried shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce. Hushpuppies included, and your choice of fries or sweet potato fries.

Chicken Tender Basket
$15.95

Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.

Sides - Online/To-Go

Do NOT forget to load up!
Side Fries
$6.00
Side Hushpuppies
$6.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Side Veggies
$6.00
Side Black Beans
$6.00
Side Orzo Pasta
$6.00
Side Rice
$6.00
Side Black Beans/Rice
$6.00
Side Poblano Cheese Grits
$6.00

Desserts - Online/To-Go

Satisfy that sweet tooth..
Key Lime Mousse
$8.95

Light and fluffy key lime mousse layered with graham cracker crumbles

Tres Leches
$8.95Out of stock

Lucy's take on the triple milk cake, served with whipped cream and seasonal fruit!

Shark Bite Brownie
$8.95

Our signature 'Shark Week' dessert, available year round! A blissful chocolate brownie covered with pecans, chocolate, and caramel syrup and served with a side of ice cream. Beware!

Extras - Online/To-Go

Take a look, a lot to choose from...
EXTRAS !!!

Did you forget something! Do you need that extra ingredient to "kick it up a notch!?" You can find it here!

To-Go Items

Don't forget the beach tools!
Extra Ketchup Packets
Extra Mustard Packets
Extra Mayo Packets
Extra napkins
Extra to-go cutlery