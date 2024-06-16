Ludda Los Angeles 7563 Beverly Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Lud'da, where the flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in the heart of Los Angeles. Our menu celebrates the rich culinary traditions of the region with a modern twist. From classic mezze to hearty mains, each dish is crafted with passion and authenticity. Join us for a journey of taste and tradition, where every bite tells a story of sun-soaked shores and vibrant markets.
Location
7536 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036