Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD
1,719 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
L&P provides the perfect food and atmosphere for all occasions. Our experience team brings you Fresh Seafood and Prime Beef at an affordable price and a experience you'll love!
Location
330 Franklin Rd, Suite 226B, Brentwood, TN 37027
Gallery