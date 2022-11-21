Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD

1,719 Reviews

$$

330 Franklin Rd

Suite 226B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Ludlow Burger
Chicken BLT
Spaghetti Carbonara

Easy & Simple

Big Sur Style Cheese Board

$29.00

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$11.00
Deviled Eggs (2)

Deviled Eggs (2)

$5.95

Hot Artichoke Dip

$12.75

Hot Smoked Salmon

$13.75

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

$19.75

Local Queso + Chips

$9.75

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Raw & Grill Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.75

Seafood Martini

$24.00

12 Piece Oyster

$36.00

Chipotle Wood Grilled Oyster (3 Pieces)

$13.00

Chipotle Wood Grilled Oysters (6 Pieces)

$25.00

Oyster Rockfeller (3 Pieces)

$13.00

Oyster Rockefeller (6 Pieces)

$25.00

Hot Gumbo & Soup

Cup Hot Gulf Seafood Gumbo

Cup Hot Gulf Seafood Gumbo

$9.50

Fantastic Dark and Rich Roux dressed with House-Made Crawfish Hushpuppy, Green Onion, and White Rice.

Bowl Hot Gulf Seafood Gumbo

Bowl Hot Gulf Seafood Gumbo

$15.00

Salads

L&P Signature House Salad

$11.25

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.75

30A Seafood Cobb Salad

$29.95

Burrata Salad

$14.75

Beefsteak Tomato & Onion

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Gulf Shrimp Salad

$24.95

Prime Steaks

Prime Filet - 8oz

$45.00

Prime Dry-Aged NY Strip - 14oz

$52.00

Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye - 16oz

$54.00

Tomahawk

$95.00Out of stock

Filet Scallop Blue Cheese Feature

$69.95

Ocean

Blackened Red Fish

$32.00

Cedar Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Giant Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$39.00

Maine Lobster Roll

$26.00

Seared Sea Scallops

$36.00

St. Landry Parish Fire Roasted Catfish

$29.75

Chilean Sea Bass Feature

$29.95Out of stock

Crawfish Etouffee

$32.95

Shrimp Etouffee

$29.95

Grouper Yvette

$39.00

Specialties

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.75

Bistro Chicken

$29.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Pasta Bacchus

$36.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.95

Two Hands

Chicken BLT

$17.95

Bacon Jam Burger

$18.95

Classic Ludlow Burger

$16.95

Prime Farm Burger

$17.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.95

Lunch Feature Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts + Pancetta

$9.95

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$11.95Out of stock

Lobster Mac

$17.95

Parm Grits

$7.25

Regular Fries

$8.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Truffle Mac + Bacon Jam

$9.75

Truffle Macaroni And Cheese

$9.95

Wood Fired Asparagus

$9.50

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$8.25

Small House Salad

$6.50

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Small Wedge Salad

$6.75

Little Ludlows

Simple Cheeseburger

$9.99

Small Chicken Strips

$9.99

Pasta With Butter

$6.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.75

Chocolate Cake

$9.75

Crème Brulée

$9.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

L&P provides the perfect food and atmosphere for all occasions. Our experience team brings you Fresh Seafood and Prime Beef at an affordable price and a experience you'll love!

Website

Location

330 Franklin Rd, Suite 226B, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

Gallery
Ludlow & Prime image
Ludlow & Prime image