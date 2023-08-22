Popular Items

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$16.00

Beer cheese Sauce

Original Steak Caesar

$28.00

Blackened steak tips, romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, basil marinated tomatoes, garlic croutons

Steak Burger

$17.00

8 oz blend steak trimmings, Lettuce, tomato, farmhouse roll $1 cheddar, American, blue, Swiss, or provolone $1.5 Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onion, sautéed mushrooms

Dinner Menu

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Applejack French Onion

$11.00

Philadelphia Style Snapper

$9.00

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Salads

Chopped Wedge

$11.00

Butter lettuce, Kalamata olives, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, grilled red onion

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, basil marinated tomatoes, white balsamic, garlic croutons

Shrimp And Crab Salad

$26.00

Lump crab, jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, garlic croutons, white balsamic

Original Steak Caesar

$28.00

Blackened steak tips, romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, basil marinated tomatoes, garlic croutons

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, almonds, Craisins, arugula

Appetizer

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$22.00+

White cheddar cream, herb bread crumbs, Parmesan, pasta

Smoked Salmon Crustini

$18.00

Fig ricotta, arugula, spicy mustard, fried capers

Shrimp & Bacon

$17.00

Horseradish, yellow pepper remoulade

Steamers

$15.00

Garlic White wine and butter

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Seasoned rice flour, drop peppers, lime, Chipotle mayo

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Spiced chicken, habanero bacon jam, mozzarella, mango, peppers, onions

Garlic Bread

$4.00+

braised garlic, herbs, parmesan

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$16.00

Beer cheese Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Celery, blue cheese dressing

Crabmeat Cocktail

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

U-Peel Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Oyster Ap

$16.00

Crab Cake Ap

$14.00

Ap special

$16.00

Sandwich

Steak Burger

$17.00

8 oz blend steak trimmings, Lettuce, tomato, farmhouse roll $1 cheddar, American, blue, Swiss, or provolone $1.5 Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onion, sautéed mushrooms

Shaved Roast Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Provolone cheese, horseradish cream, AuJu ju, sesame seed long roll

Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, farmhouse roll

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Yellow pepper remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickle, farmhouse roll

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

Three 2oz wagyu beef patties, habanero bacon jam, sharp white cheddar, crispy onions, wheat roll

Tuna Poke Tacos

$18.00

Yellowfin tuna, chimichurri, papaya slaw, crispy onions

Entree

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Panko crusted chicken, lemon herbjus, polenta, vegetables

“Casino” Linguine

$30.00

Baby clam sauce, jumbo shrimp, pearl onions, drop peppers, bacon breadcrumb, parsley

Butter Braised Cod

$28.00

Herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

Mushroom Spinach Alfredo

$19.00

Creamy pesto parmesan sauce, penne pasta

Fried Oysters

$28.00

Panko breaded, French fries, coleslaw, lemon dill Tartar, old bay

Broiled Crab Cakes

$35.00

Bell pepper coulis, garlic mashed Potatoes, vegetables

Sirloin Steak

$30.00

Black pepper garlic crust, steak sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

Organic Norwegian Salmon

$29.00

Apricot brown butter, granola, rice pilaf, vegetables

Fish N Chips

$28.00

Icelandic cod, panko breaded, French fries, coleslaw, lemon dill tartar, old bay

Pork Osso Bucco

$30.00

slow braised pork shank, pan gravy, polenta, vegetables

Chefs Market

$26.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake Ala mode

$12.00

Sticky Toffee Cake Ala Mode

$12.00

Peaches and Cream Butter Cake

$12.00

Bourbon peach compote, crème anglaise, granola, whipped cream

New York Cheese Cake

$12.00

Mixed berries, whipped cream

Classic Crème Brûlée

$12.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Sides and Extra

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$3.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Slaw

$2.00

Side of Mashed

$3.00

Side of Veg

$3.00

Side of Polenta

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of dressing

$1.00

Side of aioli

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Add Calamari

$15.00

Add Crab Cake

$14.00

Add Chicken

$10.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Add Salmon

$16.00

Add Steak

$16.00

Raw Bar

Shellfish

With Raw Bar

U-Peel Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Crabmeat Cocktail

$18.00

Plate

Oysters

Black Magic

$3.25

PEI Canada Melon sweet, clean salty finish

Acadia Pearls

$3.25

NB Canada Small,sweet, clean finish

Moonstone

$3.00

Point Judith,RI Deep cup, medium brine

Blue Points

$2.75

Cedar Point, CT Medium salinity, light mineral finish

Large Eastern Shore Maryland

$2.25

Large, plump, sweet finish

Chesapeake Bay

$2.00

Plump with mild flavor and light brine

With Raw Bar

Plate

Gluten Free Menu

GF Appetizers

Smoked Salmon Crustini

$18.00

Fig ricotta, arugula, spicy mustard, fried capers

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Seasoned rice flour, drop peppers, lime, Chipotle mayo

Steamers

$15.00

Garlic White wine and butter

U-Peel Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp & Bacon

$17.00

Horseradish, yellow pepper remoulade

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Celery, blue cheese dressing

Crabmeat Cocktail

$18.00

GF Soup

Applejack French Onion

$11.00

Soup du Jour

$8.00

GF Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, basil marinated tomatoes, white balsamic, garlic croutons

Shrimp And Crab Salad

$26.00

Lump crab, jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, garlic croutons, white balsamic

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, almonds, Craisins, arugula

Original Steak Caesar

$28.00

Blackened steak tips, romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, basil marinated tomatoes, garlic croutons

Chopped Wedge

$11.00

Butter lettuce, Kalamata olives, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, grilled red onion

GF Sandwich

Tuna Poke Tacos

$18.00

Yellowfin tuna, chimichurri, papaya slaw, crispy onions

Shaved Roast Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Provolone cheese, horseradish cream, AuJu ju, sesame seed long roll

Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, farmhouse roll

Steak Burger

$17.00

8 oz blend steak trimmings, Lettuce, tomato, farmhouse roll $1 cheddar, American, blue, Swiss, or provolone $1.5 Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onion, sautéed mushrooms

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

Three 2oz wagyu beef patties, habanero bacon jam, sharp white cheddar, crispy onions, wheat roll

GF Entrees

Pork Osso Bucco

$30.00

slow braised pork shank, pan gravy, polenta, vegetables

Sirloin Steak

$30.00

Black pepper garlic crust, steak sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

Organic Norwegian Salmon

$29.00

Apricot brown butter, granola, rice pilaf, vegetables

Butter Braised Cod

$28.00

Herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

GF Dessert

Classic Crème Brûlée

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$7.00

Kids Finger

$7.00