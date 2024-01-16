Ludy's BBQ 401 Pioneer Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
BBQ Quick Service, Delivery and Catering
Location
401 Pioneer Avenue, Woodland, CA 95776
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
He's From Philly Cheesesteaks - 729 Main street
No Reviews
729 Main street Woodland, CA 95695
View restaurant
Taqueria Guadalajara - 640 W Covell Blvd Suite e
No Reviews
640 West Covell Boulevard Davis, CA 95616
View restaurant