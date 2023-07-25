Main Menu

Appetizer

Dhahi Ke Kebab

$14.00

Fried Yogurt Dumpling With Tomato Chutney

Koli Vada Shrimp

$16.00

Marinated Fried Shrimp.

Keema Roll

$14.00

Fried Pastry Stuffed with seasoned chicken.

Kunthal Fry

$16.00

Fried Calamari With Curry Leaf .

Chili Gobi

$14.00

Tandoor

Tandoori Lamb Burra

$28.00

Tandoor Baked Lamb Chops

Reshmi Kebab

$18.00

Tandoor Baked Chicken

Pahadi Chicken

$18.00

Tandoor Baked Chicken

Tandoori Ananas(Pineapple)

$15.00

Tandoor Grilled Pineapple

Chaat

Makhana Chaat

$14.00

Puffed Lotus Seed Served With Otc And Chutneys

Papdi Chaat

$13.00

Ragda Patties

$12.00

Samosa Chaat

$13.00

Rice

G.O.A.T. Biryani

$30.00

Basmati Rice Goat And Exotic Indian Spices

Tava Pulao

$20.00

Basmati Rice , Veggies Exotic Indian Spices

Curry (Vegetarian)

Chole Bhature

$18.00

Garbanzo beans served with bread.

Daal Makhni

$18.00

Black Lentils Served With Basmati Rice

Paneer Bhurji

$22.00

9 Different Veggies And Nuts Combined In A Creamy Stew

Curry (Non-Veg)

Laal Maas

$26.00

Goat Cooked With Mathania Chilli And Garlic

Angara Chicken

$22.00

Smoked Butter Chicken

Nalli Gosth

$35.00

Slow Braised Lamb Shank

Nargasi Kofta Curry

$18.00

Indian Scotch Eggs

Bread

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Plain Naan

$4.00

Bhatura

$5.00

Khamiri Roti

$5.00

Sides

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Raita

$4.00

Side Onion,lemon,chili

$3.00

Side Chutney

$3.00

Dessert

Falooda

$12.00

Indian Style Sundae

Shahi Tukda

$12.00

Cheese Cake

Cake fee

$20.00

Beverages

Beer

Budlight

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Ambita Amber

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Kingfisher

$8.00

Maharaja

$8.00

Taj Mahal

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

San Pelligrino Sparkling

$8.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Chai

$4.00

Gingerbeer

$2.50