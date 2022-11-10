Lugano Ristorante 1060 Darrington Dr. Cary, NC 27513
1060 Darrington Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta Classico
Oven-toasted Italian bread topped with plum tomatoes, sweet basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
Calamari Fritti
Tender calamari lightly breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce and Italian salsa. Calamari, milk, seasoned flour, oil, marinara, vinegar, garlic, pepperoncini, capers, basil, parsley, tomatoes, lemon.
Mozzarella Caprese
Sliced beefsteak tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, red onions, basil, kalamata olives splashed with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar. Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, onions, basil, Kalamata olives, XVOO, balsamic vinegar, seasoning blend.
House Mussels
A full pound of delicately simmered mussels in a tomato-garlic-white wine broth. Black mussels, garlic butter, white wine, Tomato-Basil, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan blend, baguette. Gluten Free with omission of the grilled garlic baguette
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed and seasoned with Italian sausage, spinach, garlic, white wine and herb butter. White mushrooms, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, spinach, garlic, olive oil, onion, bread crumbs, parmesan blend, tomato basil garnish, lemon juice, white wine, parsley.
GF Bread
Soups
Lobster Corn Chowder
Homemade with tender Maine lobster, sweet corn, potatoes, vegetables and a touch of cream. Lobster stock, Maine Lobster, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, red peppers, brandy, corn, milk, bay leaves, thyme, cayenne, salt, pepper, roux (butter & flour), parsley, croutons.
Minestrone
A traditional Tuscan-style soup with assorted vegetables & white beans. Garlic, onions, carrots, celery, kale, tomatoes, white & red beans, vegetable stock, olive oil, garlic puree, potatoes, zucchini, red wine, thyme, salt/pepper
Sherry Tomato
Italian-style tomato cream soup with a touch of sherry wine. Garnished with our homemade parmesan croutons. Garlic, onions, carrots, celery, kale, tomatoes, white & red beans, vegetable stock, olive oil, garlic puree, potatoes, zucchini, red wine, thyme, salt/pepper
Soup Of the Day
Ask the Chef
Salads
Sm House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and red roasted peppers tossed in our herb-garlic balsamic dressing. House Lettuce Blend (Romaine, iceberg, field greens), cucumbers, carrots, roasted peppers and balsamic dressing
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
Lg House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and red roasted peppers tossed in our herb-garlic balsamic dressing. House Lettuce Blend (Romaine, iceberg, field greens), cucumbers, carrots, roasted peppers and balsamic dressing
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
Wedge Salad
A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with our homemade blue cheese dressing, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes and red onion. Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes, red onions.
Spinach Salad
Tender spinach leaves tossed in our sun dried tomato-bacon dressing. Topped with Gorgonzola cheese, red onion and hard-boiled egg. Spinach, Gorgonzola, red onion, hard boiled egg, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, red onion, sugar, red wine vinegar, olive oil. Onions and bacon in both salad and dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon and red onions tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette. Iceberg lettuce, plum tomatoes, Gorgonzola, red onion, diced chicken, avocado, bacon, rosemary flatbread triangles, mustard, sugar, garlic, red wine vinegar, white vinegar, olive oil, oregano and chili flake.
Messina Salad
A vibrant combination of sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, capers, red onion and feta cheese splashed with a red wine vinaigrette. Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, capers, feta cheese, red wine vinegar, olive oil, field greens
Roasted Beet Salad
Fresh beets roasted in a honey balsamic dressing and served with field greens, sun-dried cranberries, toasted pistaccios and whipped Montchevre goat cheese.
Pizzas & Strombolis
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, fresh tomato sauce and our Italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, pepperoni, pizza cheese blend.
Sausage Pizza
Italian sausage, tomato sauce and our Italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, fennel sausage, pizza cheese blend.
Mediterranean Pizza
Vegetarian with red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives, Montchevre goat cheese and our Italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, red and green peppers, onions, herb garlic oil, sautéed mushrooms, black olives, herb goat cheese, pizza cheese blend.
Italian Meat Pizza
Hearty blend of Italian meats (cappicola, genoa salami, italian sausage),fresh tomato sauce and our italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, genoa salami, spicy cappicola, italian sausage,pizza cheese blend, oregano, basil
Piccante Pizza
Spicy grilled chicken, smoked bacon, leeks, Montchevre goat cheese and our Italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, chicken, garlic, chili flakes, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, bacon, leeks (scallions), butter, goat cheese and pizza cheese blend.
Meatball Pizza
Homemade Sicilian meatballs, salami, Italian cured bacon, caramelized onions, fresh tomato sauce and our Italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, meatballs, salami, pancetta, onions, butter, tomatoes, garlic, oregano, S.P, pizza cheese blend.
Margherita Pizza
Traditional preparation with fresh tomato sauce, basil and our Italian cheese blend. Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, basil.
Cheese Pizza
GF Margherita Pizza
Traditional preparation with fresh tomato sauce, basil and our Italian cheese blend. GF Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, basil.
GF Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, fresh tomato sauce and our Italian cheese blend. GF Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, pepperoni, pizza cheese blend.
GF Sausage Pizza
Italian sausage, tomato sauce and our Italian cheese blend. GF Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, fennel sausage, pizza cheese blend.
GF Mediterranean Pizza
Vegetarian with red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives, Montchevre goat cheese and our Italian cheese blend. GF Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, red and green peppers, onions, herb garlic oil, sautéed mushrooms, black olives, herb goat cheese, pizza cheese blend.
GF Italian Meat Pizza
Hearty blend of Italian meats (cappicola, genoa salami, italian sausage),fresh tomato sauce and our italian cheese blend. GF Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, genoa salami, spicy cappicola, italian sausage,pizza cheese blend, oregano, basil
GF Piccante Pizza
Spicy grilled chicken, smoked bacon, leeks, Montchevre goat cheese and our Italian cheese blend. GF Pizza dough, olive oil, pizza sauce, chicken, garlic, chili flakes, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, bacon, leeks (scallions), butter, goat cheese and pizza cheese blend.
GF Cheese Pizza
Pastas
Capellini Di Mare
Angel hair pasta, large shrimp, scallops, and calamari sautéed in a spicy tomato-vegetable sauce and topped with mussels & little neck clams. Capellini pasta, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams, marinara sauce, herbs, clam juice, white wine, onions, carrots, and celery.
Tortellini
Tortellini pasta with cured bacon, caramelized onion and peas. Served with three cheese Alfredo.
Fettuccini With Lobster
Fettuccini tossed with lobster, wild mushrooms and a homemade lobster cream sauce. Maine lobster meat - leg, claw and knuckle, wild mushroom mix, Scallion cream sauce, white wine, lobster base, black fettuccini
Lasagna Bolognese
Pasta layered with our hearty Bolognese mixed with a three cheese cream sauce then baked until golden. Pasta, beef, veal, pork, pancetta, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, red wine, tomatoes, herbs, heavy cream, nutmeg, asiago cheese and parmesan blend, alfredo sauce, pizza cheese blend.
Penne Sardi
Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions and a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Finished in the oven with a topping of crispy garlic and oregano seasoned breadcrumbs. Penne pasta, butter, wild mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomato cream sauce, oreganata breadcrumbs.
Rigatoni Ala Bolognese
Large tube pasta tossed with our hearty meat sauce, Italian sausage and a touch of cream. Rigatoni Pasta, beef, veal, pork, pancetta, tomatoes, heavy cream, red wine, herbs, garlic, carrots, celery, onions, parsley, olive oil, Italian sausage, alfredo sauce, parmesan blend.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti with a simple and aromatic marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil. Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, spaghetti pasta.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti with homemade Sicilian meatballs and a fresh marinara sauce. Marinara sauce, spaghetti, onion, garlic, parsley, beef, veal, pork, soffrito, parmesan cheese blend, basil, oregano, salt and pepper
Ziti Al Forno
Savory shrimp and chicken baked in a lobster cream sauce with Italian cured bacon, caramelized onions and our Italian cheese blend. Butter, shrimp, grilled chicken, pancetta, Spanish onions, herb garlic oil, lobster cream sauce, ziti pasta (penne), pizza cheese blend.
Pasta Primavera
Pasta Alfredo
Your choice of pasta with homemade Alfredo sauce
Entrées
Chicken Marsala
Tender pan-seared chicken breast with mushrooms, caramelized onions and a Marsala wine sauce. Served with garlic whipped potatoes and sauteed spinach.
Chicken Parmesan
Breast of chicken delicately breaded, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. (2) 3oz. Chicken breasts, parmesan bread crumb mixture, egg, flour, marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, olive oil blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo, marinara sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan
Parmesan-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. Eggplant, flour, eggs, parmesan bread crumb mixture, marinara, pizza cheese blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo sauce, marinara sauce.
Garlic Shrimp Oreganata
Oven-roasted shrimp in an oregano and garlic breadcrumb crust. Served with capellini pasta tossed in a fresh tomato-basil sauce. 8 Large shrimp, garlic butter, tomatoes, basil, parmesan bread crumbs olive oil, oregano, tomato-basil mix, marinara sauce, angel hair pasta
Grilled Pork Chops
Marinated pork chops, grilled and topped with a mild parmesan/gorgonzola butter. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and a medley of sauteed vegetables. (2) 5oz. Pork chops, pork brine, parmesan/gorgonzola butter, roasted garlic demi, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables (Marinade-sugar, pepper, fennel, garlic, bay leaves, water, salt).
Lobster/Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with wild mushrooms in a garlic white wine scallion cream sauce served over baked polenta cakes.
Meatloaf
Italian style meatloaf grilled and served on top of fried parmesan polenta cakes and seared beefsteak tomatoes. Topped with smoked mozzarella and a spicy tomato and port wine reduction. Garnished with micro basil. Meat ball mix, polenta cakes, HGO, beefsteak tomato, smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara, port wine, micro basil.
Salmon & Shrimp Milanese
Fennel seed/black peppercorn crusted salmon seared on iron. Served with large grilled shrimp, creamy Italian rice with asparagus and saffron and a lemon-basil butter sauce. *Cannot substitute asparagus for another side.*
Scallops
Jumbo Scallops seared on iron and served over an asparagus, corn and pancetta risotto with a basil-leek reduction. Scallops, HGO, S/P, risotto, onions, asparagus, corn, pancetta, risotto compound butter, white wine, garlic, leeks, basil, butter sauce base, crab meat, spicy red pepper aioli.
Desserts
Bomboloni
Italian Donuts tossed in cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with our homemade caramel rum sauce. Served warm with vanilla ice cream. White chocolate bread pudding, oil, cinnamon, sugar, rum caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, mint.
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
A decadent interpretation of the classic. Heavy cream, whole milk, sugar, white chocolate, whole eggs, egg yolks, brioche
Cannoli
Traditional shell filled with a sweet ricotta cheese & dipped in shaved chocolate. Filling: ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla bean Shell - flour, sugar, shortening, cinnamon Chocolate shavings, pistachios.
Tiramisu
A famous dessert in Italy made with mascarpone cheese (imported triple whipped cream cheese), mousse flavored with rum, layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers and shaved chocolate served in an espresso-coffee sauce
Cheesecake
Traditional cheesecake, whipped cream, strawberries, mint.
Apple Crostata
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Lugano is Italian dining in a comfortable and casual atmosphere. We strive to provide each guest with an experience they will remember. We are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. All menus are available for dine-in or take out. Delivery is available through 919Dine.
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary, NC 27513