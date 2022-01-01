Lui Lui Nashua
2,465 Reviews
$$
259 Daniel Webster Highway
Nashua, NH 03060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Served with house made crostini.
Bowl Chicken Chowder
Bowl Sausage Soup
Bowl Soup of the Day
Buffalo Tenders
Boneless breaded chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce served with carrots and blue cheese dressing.
Bruschetta
Garlic ciabatta toasts with melted mozzarella, fresh marinated tomatoes with basil, EVOO and balsamic drizzle.
Cup Chicken Chowder
Cup Sausage Soup
Cup Soup of the Day
Garlic Bread
Toasted ciabatta with roasted garlic, olive oil, romano and spices. Served with marinara.
Italian Sampler Platter
Our toasted ravioli, Tuscan buffalo tenders, meatballs and crispy mozzarella moons, all served with a trio of dipping sauces: house marinara, basil aioli, and blue cheese.
Lui Lui Meatballs
Three house made meatballs in basil marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Summer Mussels
Fresh P.E.I. mussels sauteed with garlic, bacon & tomato in a light broth with a hint of gorgonzola.
Mozzarella Moons
Quarter "moons" of fresh mozzarella lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side of Baked Mac
Side Crispy Potatoes
Sliced Italian Sausage & Peppers in Marinara
Side Parmesan Risotto
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Garlic
Side Vegetable Medley
Crispy Risotto Balls (Arancini)
Crispy fried risotto balls filled with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs, served with basil aioli.
Calzones
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, smoked mozzarella and asiago. Garnished with BBQ sauce and scallions.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Crispy chicken, smoked mozzarella, buffalo sauce, scallions and blue cheese dressing.
Meat Lovers Calzone
House meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni with mozzarella and romano cheese. Served with house marinara.
Meatball & Ricotta Calzone
House made meatballs, creamy ricotta, mozzarella, fresh basil. Served with our house marinara.
Proscuitto Basil & Chicken Calzone
Crispy chicken, prosciutto, sliced basil, romano, mozzarella and asiago cheese. Served with house marinara.
Spinach Calzone
Create Your Own Pizza
Entrees
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan Combo
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Picatta
Hand pounded and pan sauteed chicken (with minced shallots), capers, white wine and a fresh lemon butter sauce. Served over fresh linguine.
Eggplant Parmesan
Hand breaded fresh eggplant, layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese topped with melted provolone and served with spaghetti marinara.
Seafood Cioppino Bowl
Shrimp, lobster, clams and mussels all simmered in our slightly spicy seafood broth and served over fresh linguine.
Steak Tips- Full Pound
All natural tender steak tips marinated in Italian seasonings. Grilled and served with fresh vegetables and romano dusted crispy potatoes.
Steak Tips- Half Pound
All natural tender steak tips marinated in Italian seasonings. Grilled and served with fresh vegetables and romano dusted crispy potatoes.
Taste of Italy
Chicken parmesan, house made meatballs, and four cheese lasagna.
Veal Parmesan
Hand pounded and breaded, lightly fried and topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served with spaghetti marinara.
Wood Fired Salmon
8 oz. Atlantic salmon cooked in our brick oven served with potatoes, fresh vegetable, and topped with fresh basil aoli.
Kids
Kids Side Broccoli
enough for two
Kids Brownie Sundae
Kids Carrots
Kids Chicken Parmesan
Half a portion of our popular chicken Parmesan with melted cheese and sauce. Served with pasta & tomato sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of one side: potato wedges, broccoli or fresh fruit
Kids Create Your Own Pasta
Kids Italian Salad
Lettuce, cucumbers and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing
Kids Lasagna
Half a portion of our four cheese lasagna
Kids Mini Cheese
Kids Mini Pepperoni
Kids Fruit
Pasta
Baked Tortelloni Gratinate
Cheese filled jumbo tortelloni tossed with grilled chicken, diced prosciutto and chopped marinated tomatoes in our asiago cream sauce, fresh basil garnish.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Topped with buttered and toasted bread crumbs.
Carbonara Risotto
Sautéed bacon, shallots, garlic and English peas in creamy house made risotto.
Linguine Alla Vongole (clam sauce)
Tender, sweet littleneck clams and chopped clams in a spicy sauce with fresh garlic and herbs tossed with fresh linguine.
Four Cheese Lasagna
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese layered between fresh lasagna sheets, topped with melted provolone and served with tomato sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken, slivered prosciutto and mushrooms with chopped shallots in a light marsala cream sauce, with romano and imported cavitappi.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine, cream, and romano cheese.
Fett Bolognese
Slow cooked hearty Italian meat sauce, tossed with fresh Fettuccine , topped with basil pesto.
Lobster Spinach Fettuccini
Fresh fettuccine, 1/4 pound of lobster, baby spinach, and diced tomatoes, tossed in a lobster cream.
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh lobster filled triangle ravioli in a fire-roasted corn and asiago cream with fresh basil garnish.
Lui Lui with Chicken Broth
Sauteed chicken, broccoli florets and chopped garlic in a lemon chicken broth sauce with imported penne.
Lui Lui
Sauteed chicken, broccoli florets and chopped garlic, romano, in a light lemon cream sauce with imported penne.
Lui Prima
Sauteed garlic and shallots with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, zucchini and yellow squash simmered in a slightly spicy pink sauce tossed with fresh linguine.
Linguine P.S.M
Sautéed prosciutto , white mushrooms and spinach simmered in a light lemon cream sauce tossed with fresh linguine.
Pasta & Meat Sauce
Slow cooked hearty Italian meat sauce with your choice of pasta.
Pasta & Marinara
Served with your choice of pasta.
Penne Diavolo
Prosciutto, diced tomatoes, vodka, crushed red pepper flake, lemon cream.
Penne with Sausage & Peppers
Roasted garlic, Italian sausage, spicy cherry peppers and sweet roasted peppers tossed with marinara.
Ravioli Marco Polo
Cheese ravioli with our hearty meat sauce topped with sharp Italian and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, marinated plum tomatoes and Romano cheese in a white wine and garlic scampi sauce tossed with fresh linguine.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House made meatballs and marinara sauce.
Baked Pasta & Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage, English peas, spicy tomato cream sauce, with imported shell pasta and melted cheese crust.
Sausage Mushroom & Chicken Risotto
All sauteed with our creamy house risotto and garnished with fresh scallions.
Creamy Penne & Steak Gorgonzola
Grilled marinated steak tips served over imported penne pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.
Creamy Penne & Chicken Gorgonzola
Grilled marinated chicken served over imported penne pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.
Tortelloni Brunelle
Sauteed chicken and chopped tomatoes in a lemon caper cream sauce with roasted black olives, tossed with jumbo tortelloni.
Stuffed Pepper Risotto
House risotto with roasted red and green peppers, meatballs and a touch of bolognese sauce, garnished with fresh scallions.
Rustic Flatbreads
Caesar Flatbread
Roasted garlic crust with asiago, romano and mozzarella. Baked, then topped with a chilled Casear salad and a sprinkle of asiago.
Classic Caprese Flatbread
Marinated plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic, olive oil and fresh basil.
Pear & Prosciutto Flatbread
Pear, prosciutto, smoke mozzarella, dried cranberries, asiago, romano and balsamic drizzle
Sausage & Pepper Flatbread
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella and herb ricotta cheese
Salads
Black & Blue
Grilled, lightly spiced, chicken served on top of baby greens with fresh grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crumbled gorgonzola cheese and house made balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO and balsamic
Cranberry, Walnut & Gorgonzola
Baby lettuce mix topped with walnuts, dried cranberries and gorgonzola cheese. Served with our house made balsamic vinaigrette
Wood Fired Vegetable Salad
Brick oven roasted balsamic glazed vegetables, tossed with baby greens (zucchini, squash, carrots, roasted red peppers, broccoli, mushrooms and red onions)
Full Insalata
Crisp lettuce, fresh green peppers, mushrooms, roasted black olives, tomatoes and red onions with our house Italian dressing and a sprinkle of mozzarella
Full Caesar
with fresh croutons and sharp cheese
Full Greek
Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese. Served with our house Greek dressing
Half Insalata
Crisp lettuce, fresh green peppers, mushrooms, roasted black olives, tomatoes and red onions with our house Italian dressing and a sprinkle of mozzarella
Half Caesar
with fresh croutons and sharp cheese
Half Greek
Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese. Served with our house Greek dressing
Specials
Buff Chixn Dip
Italian Quesadilla
Chicken Scarpiello
DLas AlForno
Lobster Risotto
Cheesy Penne Bake
Small SSG & Banana Pepper
Large SSG & Banana Pepper
Buffalo Chicken Flat
Gluten Free Coffee Sundae
PB Explosion
Lunch Lobster Ravioli
Fresh lobster filled triangle ravioli in a fire-roasted corn and asiago cream sauce with fresh basil garnish.
Lunch Rav Pesto Alf
Ravioli Pesto Alfredo
Big Kid Mac & Cheese
An adult size portion of our kids mac and cheese.
Specialty Pizzas
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and smoke mozzarella. Garnished with chopped scallions
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slightly spicy chicken, tomatoes, buffalo sauce and smoked mozzarella, brick oven baked and finished with crumbled gorgonzola and chopped scallion
Small Caesar Pizza
Roasted garlic crust with asiago, romano, and mozzarella. Baked then topped with a chilled Caesar salad and a sprinkle of asiago
Small Di Carne
House made meatballs (not gluten free), sausage and pepperoni with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Small Italian Luau
Pineapple, prosciutto with our tomato sauce and mozzarella
Small Margherita
Fresh tomato, basil, romano and asiago cheese, chopped garlic, olive oil and fresh mozzarella
Small Rocchio
Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Small Roy
White onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sausage and pepperoni with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Small Salerno
A white pizza with baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted garlic and a gorgonzola mozzarella blend
Small Tuscan
Roasted garlic, romano and mozzarella with our delicious pizza sauce and fresh basil
Small Venetziana
Caramelized onions and prosciutto ham on an Alfredo sauce pizza with melted mozzarella.
Small Zeppo
Our most popular pizza! Lots of pepperoni, extra mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and smoke mozzarella. Garnished with chopped scallions
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slightly spicy chicken, tomatoes, buffalo sauce and smoked mozzarella, brick oven baked and finished with crumbled gorgonzola and chopped scallion
Large Caesar Pizza
Roasted garlic crust with asiago, romano, and mozzarella. Baked then topped with a chilled Caesar salad and a sprinkle of asiago
Large Di Carne
House made meatballs, sausage and pepperoni with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Large Italian Luau
Pineapple, prosciutto with our tomato sauce and mozzarella
Large Margarita
Fresh tomato, basil, romano and asiago cheese, chopped garlic, olive oil and fresh mozzarella
Large Rocchio
Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Large Roy
White onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sausage and pepperoni with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Large Salerno
A white pizza with baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted garlic and a gorgonzola mozzarella blend
Large Tuscan
Roasted garlic, romano and mozzarella with our delicious pizza sauce and fresh basil
Large Venetziana
Caramelized onions and prosciutto ham on an Alfredo sauce pizza with melted mozzarella.
Large Zeppo
Our most popular pizza! Lots of pepperoni, extra mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Sides
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Meat Sauce
Lui Lui Meatballs
Three house made meatballs in basil marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Side 8 Shrimp
Side Chicken Parm
Side Crispy Potatoes
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Parmesan Risotto
Side Pasta & Meat Sauce
Side Pasta & Sauce
Side Salmon
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Garlic
Side Steak Tips
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Veal Parm
Side Vegetable Medley
Side Wood Fired Veggies
Sliced Italian Sausage & Peppers in Marinara
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Brownie topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream
Cannoli
3 mini cannoli shells filled with our vanilla ricotta
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Mousse
Cookie Pie
Brownie topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream
Creme Brulee
Gluten Free Brownie Sundae
Kids Brownie Sundae
Kids Ice Cream
Single Cannoli
One mini cannoli shell filled with our vanilla ricotta
Tiramisu
Retail Items
Alfredo Half Pint
Alfredo Pint
Alfredo Quart
Bottle Dressing
Bottle Bread Oil
Bulk Quart of Soup
Large Pizza Dough
Small Pizza Dough
Marinara Half Pint
Marinara Pint
Marinara Quart
Meat Sauce Half Pint
Meat Sauce Pint
Meat Sauce Quart
Pizza Kit
Pizza Sauce Half Pint
Pizza Sauce Pint
Pizza Sauce Quart
Rolls Half Dozen
Rolls Dozen
Short Slv T Shirt
Sweat Shirt
VIP Book
Combinations
Appetizers
Bulk Arancini Bites
Bulk Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Bulk Bruschetta
Bulk Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Bulk Garlic Bread
Bulk Garlic Bread with Cheese
Bulk Italian Fritto Misto Platter
Bulk Italian Meatballs & Sauce
Bulk Mozzarella Moons
Bulk Mussels with Bacon, Tomato and Gorgonzola Broth
Bulk Quart of Soup
Bulk Tuscan Tenders
Salads
Pastas
BULK Baked Mac and Cheese
BULK Baked Sausage AlForno
BULK Carbonara Risotto
BULK Cavitappi Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo
BULK Cheese Lasagne
BULK Chicken & Sausage Risotto
BULK Chicken and Prosciutto Marsala
BULK Fettuccine Alfredo
BULK Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
BULK Lobster Ravioli
BULK Lobster Spinach and Fettuccine
BULK Lui Lui
BULK Lui Prima
BULK Pasta Bolognese
BULK Pasta with Marinara
BULK Penne Sausage & Peppers
BULK Penne with Meatballs
BULK Penne with Sausage
BULK Ravioli Maco Polo
BULK Shell Pasta Steak Gorgonzola
BULK Shrimp Scampi Linguine
BULK Stuffed Pepper Risotto
BULK Tort Gratinate
Entrees
BULK Chicken Parmigiana with Penne
BULK Eggplant Parmigiana
BULK Grilled Chicken Balsamic Vegetable & Potato
BULK Parm Chicken & Eggplant
BULK Roasted Salmon with Vegetable & Potatoes
BULK Scaloppini of Chicken Picatta with Penne
BULK Seafood Cioppino with Pasta
BULK Steak Tips with Vegetable & Potato
BULK Taste of Italy
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wood Fired Italian Kitchen & Bar Family owned since 1991 Award winning Italian!
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, NH 03060