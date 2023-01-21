Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Lui Lui West Lebanon

1,477 Reviews

$$

8 Glen Rd

Suite 11

West Lebanon, NH 03784

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo
Full Caesar
Baked Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$11.50

Served with house made crostini.

Crispy Risotto Balls

$10.50
Bowl Chicken Chowder

Bowl Chicken Chowder

$6.99
Bowl Sausage Soup

Bowl Sausage Soup

$6.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99
Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$14.25

Boneless breaded chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce served with carrots and blue cheese dressing.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.75

Garlic ciabatta toasts with melted mozzarella, fresh marinated tomatoes with basil, EVOO and balsamic drizzle.

Cup Chicken Chowder

Cup Chicken Chowder

$4.99
Cup Sausage Soup

Cup Sausage Soup

$4.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.25

Toasted ciabatta with roasted garlic, olive oil, romano and spices. Served with marinara.

Italian Sampler Platter

Italian Sampler Platter

$18.99

Our toasted ravioli, Tuscan buffalo tenders, meatballs and crispy mozzarella moons all served with a trio of dipping sauces: house marinara, basil aioli, and blue cheese.

Lui Lui Meatballs

Lui Lui Meatballs

$10.50

Three house made meatballs in basil marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Moons

Mozzarella Moons

$10.25

Breaded quarter "moons" of mozzarella lightly fried and served with marinara.

Summer Mussels

Summer Mussels

$11.99

Fresh P.E.I. mussels sauteed with garlic, bacon & tomato in a light broth with a hint of gorgonzola.

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.99
Side Crispy Potatoes

Side Crispy Potatoes

$2.99
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Garlic

Side Sauteed Broccoli & Garlic

$3.99
GF Rolls

GF Rolls

$0.50

Calzones

Fresh baby spinach, caramelized onion with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Chicken Calzone

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, smoked mozzarella and asiago. Garnished with BBQ sauce and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Crispy chicken, smoked mozzarella, buffalo sauce, scallions and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Parm Calzone

Chicken Parm Calzone

$17.99

Crispy chicken, herbed ricotta, fresh basil, romano and mozzarella cheese. Served with house marinara.

Meat Lovers Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.99

House meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni with mozzarella and romano cheese. Served with house marinara.

Proscuitto Basil & Chicken Calzone

Proscuitto Basil & Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Crispy chicken, prosciutto, sliced basil, romano, mozzarella and asiago cheese. Served with house marinara.

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

Create Your Own Pizza

GLUTEN FREE CRUST ONLY

GLUTEN FREE CRUST ONLY

$3.00
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$15.50
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.50
Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.50
Small 1 Topping

Small 1 Topping

$14.99

Small 2 Topping

$15.50
Small 3 Topping

Small 3 Topping

$15.99

Small 4 Topping

$16.99
Large 1 Topping

Large 1 Topping

$21.99
Large 2 Topping

Large 2 Topping

$22.59
Large 3 Topping

Large 3 Topping

$24.50
Large 4 Topping

Large 4 Topping

$26.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99
Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$21.50

Hand pounded and pan sauteed chicken (with minced shallots), capers, white wine and a fresh lemon butter sauce. Served over fresh linguine.

Seafood Cioppino Bowl

Seafood Cioppino Bowl

$29.99

Shrimp, lobster, clams and mussels all simmered in our slightly spicy seafood broth and served over fresh linguine.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.99

Hand breaded fresh eggplant, layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese topped with melted provolone and served with spaghetti marinara.

Steak Tips- Full Pound

Steak Tips- Full Pound

$27.99

All natural tender steak tips marinated in Italian seasonings. Grilled and served with fresh vegetables and romano dusted crispy potatoes.

Steak Tips- Half Pound

Steak Tips- Half Pound

$23.99

All natural tender steak tips marinated in Italian seasonings. Grilled and served with fresh vegetables and romano dusted crispy potatoes.

Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan Combo

$21.99
Wood Fired Salmon

Wood Fired Salmon

$22.99

8 oz. Atlantic salmon cooked in our brick oven served with potatoes, fresh vegetable, and topped with fresh basil aoli.

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$22.99

Hand pounded and breaded, lightly fried and topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served with spaghetti marinara.

Taste of Italy

Taste of Italy

$19.99

Kids

Kids Side Broccoli

Kids Side Broccoli

$2.99

enough for two

Kids Brownie Sundae

Kids Brownie Sundae

$3.25

Kids Carrots

$2.99
Kids Chicken Parmesan

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$9.75

Half a portion of our popular chicken Parmesan with melted cheese and sauce. Served with pasta & tomato sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with your choice of one side: potato wedges, broccoli or fresh fruit

Kids Create Your Own Pasta

Kids Create Your Own Pasta

Kids Italian Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, cucumbers and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing

Kids Lasagna

Kids Lasagna

$8.50

Half a portion of our four cheese lasagna

Kids Mini Cheese

Kids Mini Cheese

$8.25
Kids Mini Pepperoni

Kids Mini Pepperoni

$8.25

Kids Fruit

$0.99

Pasta

Baked Tortelloni Gratinate

Baked Tortelloni Gratinate

$19.50

Cheese filled jumbo tortelloni tossed with grilled chicken, diced prosciutto and chopped marinated tomatoes in our asiago cream sauce, fresh basil garnish.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$17.75

Topped with buttered and toasted bread crumbs.

Carbonara Risotto

$18.25

Sautéed bacon, shallots, garlic and English peas in creamy house made risotto.

Cavitappi Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Cavitappi in a creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and broccoli florets.

Four Cheese Lasagna

Four Cheese Lasagna

$18.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese layered between fresh lasagna sheets, topped with melted provolone and served with tomato sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.25

Sauteed chicken, slivered prosciutto and mushrooms with chopped shallots in a light marsala cream sauce, with romano and imported cavitappi.

Clam Linguini

Clam Linguini

$22.99

Tender, sweet littleneck clams and chopped clams in a spicy sauce with fresh garlic and herbs tossed with fresh linguine.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.25

Fresh fettuccine, cream, and romano cheese.

Fettuccini Bolognese

Fettuccini Bolognese

$18.50

Slow cooked hearty Italian meat sauce, tossed with ricotta gnocchi, topped with basil pesto.

Lobster Spinach Fettuccini

Lobster Spinach Fettuccini

$27.25

Fresh fettuccine, 1/4 pound of lobster, baby spinach, and diced tomatoes, tossed in a lobster cream.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$24.25

Fresh lobster filled triangle ravioli in a fire-roasted corn and asiago cream with fresh basil garnish.

Lui Lui with Chicken Broth

$19.25

Sauteed chicken, broccoli florets and chopped garlic in a lemon chicken broth sauce with imported penne.

Lui Lui

Lui Lui

$19.25

Sauteed chicken, broccoli florets and chopped garlic, romano, in a light lemon cream sauce with imported penne.

Lui Prima

Lui Prima

$18.50

Sauteed garlic and shallots with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, zucchini and yellow squash simmered in a slightly spicy pink sauce tossed with fresh linguine.

Pasta & Meat Sauce

Pasta & Meat Sauce

$16.49

Slow cooked hearty Italian meat sauce with your choice of pasta.

Pasta & Marinara

$14.50

Served with your choice of pasta.

Penne Diavolo

Penne Diavolo

$16.75

Penne with Sausage & Peppers

$16.99

Roasted garlic, Italian sausage, banana peppers and sweet roasted peppers tossed with marinara.

Ravioli Marco Polo

Ravioli Marco Polo

$18.50

Cheese ravioli with our hearty meat sauce topped with sharp Italian and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.50

Sauteed shrimp, marinated plum tomatoes and Romano cheese in a white wine and garlic scampi sauce tossed with fresh linguine.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.99

House made meatballs and marinara sauce.

Baked Pasta & Italian Sausage

Baked Pasta & Italian Sausage

$17.50

Sweet Italian sausage, English peas, spicy tomato cream sauce, with imported shell pasta and melted cheese crust.

Sausage Mushroom & Chicken Risotto

Sausage Mushroom & Chicken Risotto

$18.50

All sauteed with our creamy house risotto and garnished with fresh scallions.

Creamy Penne & Steak Gorgonzola

Creamy Penne & Steak Gorgonzola

$23.99

Grilled marinated steak tips served over imported shell pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.

Creamy Penne & Chicken Gorgonzola

$19.99
Tortelloni Brunelle

Tortelloni Brunelle

$18.99

Sauteed chicken and chopped tomatoes in a lemon caper cream sauce with roasted black olives, tossed with jumbo tortelloni.

Rustic Flatbreads

Caesar Flatbread

Caesar Flatbread

$16.99

Roasted garlic crust with asiago, romano and mozzarella. Baked, then topped with a chilled Casear salad and a sprinkle of asiago.

Classic Caprese Flatbread

Classic Caprese Flatbread

$16.99

Marinated plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic, olive oil and fresh basil.

Pear & Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.99

Pear, prosciutto, smoke mozzarella, dried cranberries, asiago, romano and balsamic drizzle

Sausage & Pepper Flatbread

Sausage & Pepper Flatbread

$16.99

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella and herb ricotta cheese

Salads

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$16.99

Grilled, lightly spiced, chicken served on top of baby greens with fresh grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crumbled gorgonzola cheese and house made balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.25

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO and balsamic

Cranberry, Walnut & Gorgonzola

$14.50

Baby lettuce mix topped with walnuts, dried cranberries and gorgonzola cheese. Served with our house made balsamic vinaigrette

Full Insalata

Full Insalata

$8.99

Crisp lettuce, fresh green peppers, mushrooms, roasted black olives, tomatoes and red onions with our house Italian dressing and a sprinkle of mozzarella

Full Caesar

Full Caesar

$9.99

with fresh croutons and sharp cheese

Full Greek

Full Greek

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese. Served with our house Greek dressing

Wood Fired Vegetable Salad

Wood Fired Vegetable Salad

$14.50

Brick oven roasted balsamic glazed vegetables, tossed with baby greens (zucchini, squash, carrots, roasted red peppers, broccoli, mushrooms and red onions)

Half Insalata

Half Insalata

$6.99

Crisp lettuce, fresh green peppers, mushrooms, roasted black olives, tomatoes and red onions with our house Italian dressing and a sprinkle of mozzarella

Half Caesar

Half Caesar

$7.99

with fresh croutons and sharp cheese

Half Greek

Half Greek

$8.99

Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese. Served with our house Greek dressing

Specials

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Lunch Lobster Rav

$17.99

Lunch Spag Bolognese

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Brick oven baked and served with crostini toasts for dipping.

Lunch P.S.M.

$12.75

Lunch Pesto Alf

$12.99

Pasta Caesar Salad

$14.99

Penne Pesto

$16.99

Sausage Carmies Chianti

$19.99

Rigatoni Francesca

$18.25

Sm Pizza Tortelloni

$17.25
Lg Pizza Tortelloni

Lg Pizza Tortelloni

$24.99
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.99Out of stock

PB Explosion

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed Shells

$18.99

Specialty Pizzas

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$17.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and smoke mozzarella. Garnished with chopped scallions

Small BLT Pizza

$17.25

Fresh tomato, bacon, and mozzarella. Cooked then topped with chilled lettuce tossed with mayo

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.25

Slightly spicy chicken, tomatoes, buffalo sauce and smoked mozzarella, brick oven baked and finished with crumbled gorgonzola and chopped scallion

Small Caesar Pizza

Small Caesar Pizza

$17.25

Roasted garlic crust with asiago, romano, and mozzarella. Baked then topped with a chilled Caesar salad and a sprinkle of asiago

Small Di Carne

Small Di Carne

$17.25

House made meatballs (not gluten free), sausage and pepperoni with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Small Italian Luau

Small Italian Luau

$17.25

Pineapple, prosciutto with our tomato sauce and mozzarella

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$17.25

Fresh tomato, basil, romano and asiago cheese, chopped garlic, olive oil and fresh mozzarella

Small Potato & Bacon

Small Potato & Bacon

$17.25

Roasted potatoes and applewood smoked bacon with our creamy alfredo sauce (not gluten free) and mozzarella cheese

Small Rocchio

Small Rocchio

$17.25

Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Small Roy

Small Roy

$17.25

White onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sausage and pepperoni with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Small Salerno

Small Salerno

$17.25

A white pizza with baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted garlic and a gorgonzola mozzarella blend

Small Savona

Small Savona

$17.25

Grilled chicken, broccoli and garlic on an alfredo sauce (not gluten free) pizza with melted mozzarella

Small Tuscan

Small Tuscan

$14.99

Roasted garlic, romano and mozzarella with our delicious pizza sauce and fresh basil

Small Venetziana

Small Venetziana

$17.25

Caramelized onions and prosciutto ham on an Alfredo sauce pizza with melted mozzarella.

Small Zeppo

Small Zeppo

$17.25

Our most popular pizza! Lots of pepperoni, extra mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and smoke mozzarella. Garnished with chopped scallions

Large BLT Pizza

$24.99

Fresh tomato, bacon, and mozzarella. Cooked then topped with chilled lettuce tossed with mayo

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Slightly spicy chicken, tomatoes, buffalo sauce and smoked mozzarella, brick oven baked and finished with crumbled gorgonzola and chopped scallion

Large Caesar Pizza

Large Caesar Pizza

$24.99

Roasted garlic crust with asiago, romano, and mozzarella. Baked then topped with a chilled Caesar salad and a sprinkle of asiago

Large Di Carne

Large Di Carne

$24.99

House made meatballs, sausage and pepperoni with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Large Italian Luau

Large Italian Luau

$24.99

Pineapple, prosciutto with our tomato sauce and mozzarella

Large Margarita

Large Margarita

$24.99

Fresh tomato, basil, romano and asiago cheese, chopped garlic, olive oil and fresh mozzarella

Large Potato & Bacon

Large Potato & Bacon

$24.99

Roasted potatoes and applewood smoked bacon with our creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Rocchio

Large Rocchio

$24.99

Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Large Roy

Large Roy

$24.99

White onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sausage and pepperoni with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Large Salerno

Large Salerno

$24.99

A white pizza with baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted garlic and a gorgonzola mozzarella blend

Large Savona

Large Savona

$24.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli and garlic on an alfredo sauce pizza with melted mozzarella

Large Tuscan

Large Tuscan

$22.99

Roasted garlic, romano and mozzarella with our delicious pizza sauce and fresh basil

Large Venetziana

Large Venetziana

$24.99

Caramelized onions and prosciutto ham on an Alfredo sauce pizza with melted mozzarella.

Large Zeppo

Large Zeppo

$24.99

Our most popular pizza! Lots of pepperoni, extra mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Sides

Lui Lui Meatballs

Lui Lui Meatballs

$10.50

Three house made meatballs in basil marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.99
Side Chicken Parm

Side Chicken Parm

$10.99
Side Veal Parm

Side Veal Parm

$13.99
Side Crispy Potatoes

Side Crispy Potatoes

$2.99
Side Grilled Chicken

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Sliced Italian Sausage & Peppers in Marinara

$5.99

Side Meat Sauce

$2.99
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Garlic

Side Sauteed Broccoli & Garlic

$3.99
Side Steamed Broccoli

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.99
Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$11.75
Side 8 Shrimp

Side 8 Shrimp

$8.99
Side Steak Tips

Side Steak Tips

$14.99

Side Wood Fired Veggies

$8.99

Side Pasta & Sauce

$7.99

Side Pasta & Meat Sauce

$9.99

Side sauteed zucchini, squash, carrot

$3.99
Side of Baked Mac

Side of Baked Mac

$9.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Brownie topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.99

3 mini cannoli shells filled with our vanilla ricotta

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Cookie Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Brownie topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.99

White chocolate

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

$8.25
Kids Brownie Sundae

Kids Brownie Sundae

$3.25

Kids Ice Cream

$3.25

Single Cannoli

$2.25

One mini cannoli shell filled with our vanilla ricotta

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Beverages

16 Oz Root Beer

$4.00

20 Oz Root Beer

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Kids Milkshake

$3.99

Milk Shake

$4.99

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Aqua Panna

$4.50

2L Soda

$3.29

Imported Coke

$1.99

20 Oz Soda Bottle

$1.99

Retail Items

Alfredo Half Pint

$3.99

Alfredo Pint

$5.99

Alfredo Quart

$10.00

Bottle Dressing

$7.50

Bottle Bread Oil

$7.50

Bulk Quart of Soup

$12.00

Large Pizza Dough

$2.50

Small Pizza Dough

$1.25

Marinara Half Pint

$2.99

Marinara Pint

$4.99

Marinara Quart

$8.00

Meat Sauce Half Pint

$3.99

Meat Sauce Pint

$5.99

Meat Sauce Quart

$12.00

Pizza Sauce Half Pint

$2.99

Pizza Sauce Pint

$4.99

Pizza Sauce Quart

$8.00

Rolls Half Dozen

$1.50

Rolls Dozen

$3.00

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$20.00

Adult T Shirt

$15.00

Youth T Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wood Fired Italian Kitchen & Bar Family owned since 1991 Award winning Italian!

8 Glen Rd, Suite 11, West Lebanon, NH 03784

