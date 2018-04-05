Main picView gallery

Luigi’s Ristorante 1130 West Maple Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1130 West Maple Avenue

Mundelein, IL 60060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Appetizers

Cheese or sausage.

Bosco Sticks

$6.25

Stuffed with cheese.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.25

1/2 lb

Bruschetta

$9.99

Grilled garlic bread topped with our tomato, onion, and herb blend.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.75

A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Delicious chicken tenders.

Chili Nachos

$12.25

Homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and nacho cheeses, and our homemade chili. Add sour cream or jalapenos for an additional charge.

Combo 1

$11.25

Onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and zucchini sticks

Combo 2

$11.25

Fries, breaded mushrooms, and mozzarella sticks

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.75

Large French Fries

$4.75

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Large Stuffed Potato

$7.49

Huge baked potatoes stuffed with your choice: BBQ chicken, steamed veggies or cheesy chilli.

Mozz Sticks

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.

Potato Skins

$6.25

Served with sour cream.

Small French Fries

$3.75

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Small Stuffed Potato

$4.49

Huge baked potatoes stuffed with your choice: BBQ chicken, steamed veggies or cheesy chilli.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.25

Zucchini Sticks

$6.25

Calamari

$11.99

Calzones

Cheese Only Calzone

$9.99

One Ingredient Calzone

$10.99

Two Ingredients Calzone

$11.99

Italian Dinners

Mostaccioli

$9.99

4 generous portions of noodles, topped with your choice of homemade marinara sauce.

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.75

Our most popular penne pasta, oven-baked with our 4-cheese blend.

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.99

Traditional dish served with homemade meatballs.

Ravioli

$11.49

Baked Ravioli

$12.49

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.49

Breaded chicken cutlets smothered in zesty red sauce, topped with our 2 cheese blend and baked in the oven.

Lasagna

$12.49

Our house specialty! Layers of ricotta, pasta, topped with marinara sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine pasta with our special Alfredo sauce.

Luigi's Shrimp with Vodka Sauce

$13.49

Choice of pasta, homemade vodka sauce, shrimp, sauteed onions, green peppers and fresh garlic.

Luigi's Diablo Shrimp

$12.99

6 grilled garlic shrimp smothered in our homemade spicy marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.99

Sandwiches

Cheesy Beef

$9.99

Sliced Italian beef, topped with our 2-cheese blend and toasted in the oven.

Italian Beef

$8.99

Thin Italian style beef topped with as jus on French bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and topped with our 2-cheese blend.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Flavored on Buffalo or BBQ flavor for an additional charge.

Italian Sausage Sandwhich

$9.25

Oven seared and topped with choice of style.

Meatball Sandwhich w/cheese

$9.25

Homemade meatballs smothered in marinara sauce.

Combo Sandwhich

$11.99

Chicago classic of Italian beef and Italian sausage.

Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Club Sandwhich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on choice of bread.

Ham Club Sandwhich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on choice of bread.

Eggplant Parm Sandwhich

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwhich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Crispy Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.99

Any Sandwich

$5.99

Steak, Chicken, & Seafood

Small Grilled BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in smoky BBQ sauce.

Large Grilled BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in smoky BBQ sauce.

Small Teriyaki Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in sweet teriyaki sauce.

Large Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in sweet teriyaki sauce.

Luigi's Steak

$16.99

8 oz. New York strip, grilled with our house seasoning.

Luigi's Honey Glazed Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. grilled salmon, topped with our homemade honey glazed spice.

Luigi's Cajun Blackened Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. grilled salmon, topped with our homemade Cajun spices.

Luigi's Combo

$15.99

1/2 slab of our homemade smoky BBQ ribs, and a grilled chicken breast of your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

8 shrimp, baked in a grilled garlic sauce until golden brown.

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.99

2 chicken breast sauteed in our homemade garlic wine sauce, served with Vesuvio potatoes.

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Fresh hand-breaded cod, with our homemade chips. Substitute seasoned fries for an extra charge.

Lrg Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Small chicken parm

$12.99

Kids Corner

Kids Mostaccioli

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Tenders with Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Burger with Fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Salads

Small Italian Dinner Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots.

Large Italian Dinner Salad

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots.

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella and pepperoncini.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Chopped romaine, croutons and grated Parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.25

Chopped romaine, croutons and grated Parmesan.

Anti Pasto Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoncini, and mozzarella cheese.

Summer Salad

$11.49

Romaine, baby spinach, topped with cranberries, mandarin oranges, and walnuts, served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Club Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, turkey, ham and bacon.

Specialty Dinners

Full Slab of Ribs

$19.50

Baby back ribs served with garlic bread and french fries, smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce.

4 Pieces Fried Chicken Dinner

$10.49

Zesty, crispy chicken fried to a golden brown, served with garlic bread and french fries.

8 Pieces Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.49

Zesty, crispy chicken fried to a golden brown, served with garlic bread and french fries.

1/2 Lb Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection, served with garlic bread and french fries.

1 Lb Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.49

Breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection, served with garlic bread and french fries.

Burgers

1/2 Lb. Burger

$10.99

1/4 Lb. Burger

$7.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Ham Wrap

$11.99

Wings

6 Pieces

$7.99

12 Pieces

$15.99

20 Pieces

$20.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.50

Homemade Chili

$5.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.75

Cheesecake

$3.75

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.75

2 slices

$6.00

Pizza Menu

Signature Pizzas

12" Veggie Supreme

$18.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

14" Veggie Supreme

$22.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

16" Veggie Supreme

$25.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

18" Veggie Supreme

$27.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

12" Margarita

$18.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

14" Margarita

$22.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

16" Margarita

$25.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

18" Margarita

$28.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

12" Garlic Chicken

$17.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

14" Garlic Chicken

$20.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

16" Garlic Chicken

$23.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

18" Garlic Chicken

$27.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

12" Hawaiian Supreme

$17.49

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

14" Hawaiian Supreme

$20.99

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

16" Hawaiian Supreme

$23.49

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

18" Hawaiian Supreme

$26.99

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

12" Hawaiian Luau

$17.49

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

14" Hawaiian Luau

$20.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

16" Hawaiian Luau

$23.49

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

18" Hawaiian Luau

$26.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

12" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$22.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

16" Pepperoni Supreme

$25.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

18" Pepperoni Supreme

$29.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

12" Sausage Supreme

$18.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

14" Sausage Supreme

$21.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

16" Sausage Supreme

$25.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

18" Sausage Supreme

$29.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

12" Hot Italian

$15.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" Hot Italian

$23.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" Hot Italian

$26.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

18" Hot Italian

$28.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$17.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

14" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$20.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

16" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$24.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

18" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$27.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

12" Frisco

$17.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

14" Frisco

$23.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

16" Frisco

$26.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

18" Frisco

$28.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

12" S.O.B

$18.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

14" S.O.B

$22.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

16" S.O.B

$25.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

18" S.O.B

$29.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$18.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$22.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$25.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$29.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" Seafood Delight

$22.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

14" Seafood Delight

$26.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

16" Seafood Delight

$29.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

18" Seafood Delight

$32.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

12" Super Supreme

$25.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

14" Super Supreme

$27.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

16" Super Supreme

$31.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

18" Super Supreme

$33.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

12" Popeye Pizza

$15.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

14" Popeye Pizza

$19.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

16" Popeye Pizza

$21.99

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

18" Popeye Pizza

$23.99

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

12" Meat Lovers

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

14" Meat Lovers

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

16" Meat Lovers

$27.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

18" Meat Lovers

$31.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$27.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

12" Mexican Chivas Especial

$23.49

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

14" Mexican Chivas Especial

$25.99

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

16" Mexican Chivas Especial

$28.99

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

18" Mexican Chivas Especial

$32.99

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

12" Taco Pizza

$20.99

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" Taco Pizza

$23.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" Taco Pizza

$27.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

18" Taco Pizza

$30.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" Luigi's Pizza

$20.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

14" Luigi's Pizza

$23.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

16" Luigi's Pizza

$26.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

18" Luigi's Pizza

$29.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

Thin Crust Pizzas

10" Thin Crust

$11.49

12" Thin Crust

$13.99

14" Thin Crust

$15.99

16" Thin Crust

$17.99

18" Thin Crust

$19.99

slice

$3.50

Double Dough Pizzas

10" Double Dough

$12.75

12" Double Dough

$15.50

14" Double Dough

$17.75

16" Double Dough

$19.99

18" Double Dough

$22.25

Deep Dish Pizzas

10" 6 Slices Deep Dish

$14.49

14" 8 Slices Deep Dish

$19.99

Buttercrust Pan Pizza

10" 6 Slices Buttercrust Pan

$14.49

14" 8 Slices Buttercrust Pan

$19.99

Speciality Half & Half Pizzas

12" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

14" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

16" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

18" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Slice

$4.00

Beverages

Can Pepsi

$1.50

6-Pack Pepsi

$5.49

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

6-Pack Diet Pepsi

$5.49

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Can Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

6-Pack Cherry Pepsi

$5.49

2 Liter Cherry Pepsi

$3.99

Bottle of Water

$2.00

2 Liter Starry

$3.99

Can Mugs Rootbeer

$1.50

6-Pack Mugs Rootbeer

$5.49

2 Liter Mugs Rootbeer

$3.99

Can Orange Crush

$1.50

6-Pack Orange Crush

$5.49

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.99

Can Starry

$1.50

Can Mugs Root Beer

$1.50

Can Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Lunch Specials

Pizza

Slice

$4.00

2 Slices

$6.00

Cheesy Beef

$5.99

Italian Beef

$5.99

Chicken Parm Sand

$5.99

Meatball Sandwhich w/cheese

$5.99

Reuben Sandwhich

$7.99

Combo Sandwhich

$7.99

Any Pasta W/garlic bread

$8.00

Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Hot Giardanera

$1.00

Any Wrap Lunch

$7.00

16" 1 Topping Thin Crust

$10.00

Any Salad Lunch

Lrg Dinner Salad

$4.50

Chopped Salad

$6.00

Lrg Caeser Salad

$6.00

Anti-Pasto Salad

$6.00

Summer Salad

$6.00

Club Salad

$6.00

Ranch

Bleu Cheese

Balsamic Ving

Caeser

Creamy Garlic

Raspb Vng

Italian

Italian Sausage Sandwhich

$5.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1130 West Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL 60060

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Luz Bakery - Mundelein
orange star4.5 • 18
500 N Lake St Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Park Street Restaurant - 14 East Park Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 East Park Street Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Food for Thought - Medline 2022 -
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Innovation Way Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Food For Thought - Innovation Park
orange starNo Reviews
1940 Innovation Way Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Little Joey's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
109 W Gilmer Rd Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mundelein

Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
La Luz Bakery - Mundelein
orange star4.5 • 18
500 N Lake St Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mundelein
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston