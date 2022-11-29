A map showing the location of Luigi's Bistro Oak HavenView gallery

Luigi's Bistro Oak Haven

review star

No reviews yet

2101 Westbury Drive

Yukon, OK 73099

Popular Items

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Dozen Bread Sticks
Ravioli 12ct

FAMILY FEAST

Family Feast - Spaghetti and Meatballs (12)

$49.00

Family Feast Chicken Alfredo

$49.00

Family Feast - 1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs (6) 1/2 Chicken Alfredo

$49.00

Family Feast - Tortellini

$49.00

Family Feast - 1/2 lasagna (2 pieces)

$69.00

Family Feast Chicken Cacciatore

$59.00

Family Feast - Florentine with Chicken

$69.00

Family Feast - Tortellini with Chicken

$59.00

Family Feast - Chicken Spicy Pesto

$69.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks (8)

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$9.00

8c

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

$11.00

Contains Bacon

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$5.00
Homemade Meatballs (3)

Homemade Meatballs (3)

$5.00
Fried Ravioli (7)

Fried Ravioli (7)

$11.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00
Alfredo Fries

Alfredo Fries

$11.00
Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.00

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.00

Italian Salad SM

$6.00

Caesar Salad SM

$6.00
Garden Salad SM

Garden Salad SM

$6.00

Strawberry & Shrimp Salad SM

$11.00

Chicken & Pecan Salad SM

$13.00

Dreu's Salad SM

$13.00

Italian Salad LG

$8.00

Caesar Salad LG

$8.00

Garden Salad LG

$8.00

Strawberry & Shrimp Salad LG

$14.00

Chicken & Pecan Salad LG

$15.00

Dreu's Salad LG

$15.00

Pastas and Favorites

Luigis Trio Sampler

Luigis Trio Sampler

$24.00

Lasagna

$15.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00
Ravioli 8ct

Ravioli 8ct

$11.00

Ravioli 12ct

$13.00
Tortellini

Tortellini

$13.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00
Pasta Florentine

Pasta Florentine

$18.00

Spicy Pesto Pasta

$12.00
Picatta W/ Chicken

Picatta W/ Chicken

$15.00

Picatta W/ Shrimp

$17.00
Picatta W/ Salmon

Picatta W/ Salmon

$19.00

Salmon W/ Mango Sauce

$20.00

Pesto Pasta

$11.00

1/2 white 1/2 marinara pasta w/meatball

$14.00

BOLOGNA PASTA

$15.00

SHRIMP PASTA

$21.00

DIABLO SHRIMP

$21.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI PASTA

$17.00

LEMON-PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.00

Spaghetti and marinara

$10.00

Angela’s Way

$15.00

Chicken & Shrimp Tortellini in Vodka Sauce

$20.00

Manicotti

$12.00

East Coast Alfredo

$12.00

Custom Pasta

Pasta

$9.00

1/2 red 1/2 white

$9.00

Straight From The Grill

Hand Cut Sirloin

$20.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Hamburgers

Old Fashioned Burger

Old Fashioned Burger

$12.00

Spicy Bbq Burger

$12.00

Grande Burger

$12.00

Signature Burger

$12.00

Subs

Chicken Avocado

$12.00

Italian Melt

$12.00

Ham Delight

$12.00

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion

$12.00

Meatball

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub Sandwich

$12.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Italian Meat & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$17.00

1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.00

Spicy Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

Margherita Calzone

$12.00

BBQ Calzone

$14.00

Supreme Calzone

$14.00

Italian Meat & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$14.00

Sides

Cup Of Wedding Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Wedding Soup

$7.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Dozen Bread Sticks

$9.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Tortillinii

$6.00

kids Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake Bites

$7.00

Sauces

Pint Marinara (Red)

$7.00

Pint Alfredo (White)

$8.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$10.00

2X2 Carry Out Special

Carry Out - Pasta Bolognese

$15.00

Carry Out - Pesto Pasta w/Chicken

$15.00

Carry Out - Spicy Pesto Pasta w/Chicken

$15.00

Carry Out - Chicken Cacciatore Pasta

$15.00

Carry Out - Sausage & Pepperoni Pasta

$15.00

Carry Out - Ravioli

$15.00

Carry Out- Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Carry Out -Tortellini

$15.00

Valentine’s Day Special

Salmon and blackened shrimp

$29.50

Filet Mignon with blackened shrimp

$29.50

LUNCH MENU

Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Spicy Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Parm (1 piece)

$10.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$10.00

Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Tortellini Pasta

$11.00

1/2 Lasagna

$11.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Garden Salad

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$11.00

LUN - Spag & Meatballs

$8.95

LUN - Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

LUN - CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

LUN - Pesto Pasta

$8.95

LUN - Spicy Pesto Pasta

$8.95

LUN - Chicken Parmigiana

$8.95

LUN - Chicken Cacciatore

$9.95

LUN - Pizza

$8.95

SUB - Chicken Avocado

$11.00

SUB - Grileld Chicken

$11.00

SUB - Italian Melt

$11.00

SUB - Meatball & Motz

$11.00

SUB - Steak

$13.00

SUB - Prosuitto Delight

$11.00

SUB - Sausage & Pepper

$11.00

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Garden Salad

$10.00

LIGHT LUNCH

LIGHT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$10.00

LIGHT CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.00

LIGHT PESTO PASTA

$9.00

LIGHT SPICY PESTO PASTA

$9.00

LIGHT CHICKEN PARM (1 PIECE)

$10.00

LIGHT CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$10.00

LIGHT ALFREDO PASTA

$9.00

Soup

LUN-SOUP & SALAD

$9.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$3.00

Ceasar Salad

$3.00

Italian Salad

$3.00

SUBS

Chicken Avocado

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball & Mozzarella

$11.00

Sausage & Pepper

$11.00

Italian Melt

$11.00

Ham & Mushroom Delight

$11.00

CATERING

CAT CK ALFREDO

$120.00+

CAT SPAG/MEAT SAUCE

$140.00+

CAT FAMILY FEAST CHICK ALFREDO

$39.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST SPAG MEATBALLS (12)

$39.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST 1/2 SPAG 1/2 CHICK ALF

$39.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$49.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST FLORENTINE W/CHICKEN

$49.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST TORTELLINI W/CHICKEN (Copy)

$49.00

Kids Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Root beer

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Lite Special

Lite Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

Lite Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Lite Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Lite Spicy Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Lite Chicken Parm (1 piece)

$10.00

Lite Chicken Cacciatore

$10.00

Lite Alfredo Pasta

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2101 Westbury Drive, Yukon, OK 73099

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

