Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luigis Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4685 s lee st

Buford, GA 30518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Appetizers

Trio Empanada

Trio Empanada

$10.60
Guarnicion

Guarnicion

$15.00
Whole Sweet Plantain

Whole Sweet Plantain

$8.00
Tequenos

Tequenos

$9.60
Tostones Sliders with Crab and Shrimp

Tostones Sliders with Crab and Shrimp

$18.60

Chicken

Luigi's Fried Chicken

Luigi's Fried Chicken

$18.60
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.60

Fish

Whole Deep Fried Fish

Whole Deep Fried Fish

$23.00

Steaks

Picanha

$20.60

Pork

Pork Loin

Pork Loin

$15.60
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$18.60

Luigi’s Grill Platter

1 pound of steak, 1 pound of ribs, 8oz of pork loin, 8oz of chicken, two sausage. with a choice of two sides and cabbage salad and pico

Luigi's House Grill

$65.60

Hamburgers

Luigi’s Burger

$17.60
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.60

Arepa Fried

Picanha Arepa

Picanha Arepa

$17.60

Soup

Ribs Soup

Ribs Soup

$17.60
Fish Soup

Fish Soup

$17.60

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.60

Kids Fish Nuggets

$7.60

Dessert

Quesillo

$6.60
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.60
Torta de Pina

Torta de Pina

$6.60
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.60

Salsas

Nata

Nata

$3.00
Guasacaca

Guasacaca

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$6.00
Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$6.00
Yuca Boiled

Yuca Boiled

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Arepas Asadas

$6.00
Arepas Fritas

Arepas Fritas

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Fried Cheese

$3.50

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke 20oz

$3.00

Sprite 20oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00

Tummy Yummy

$1.60

Fountain Drink

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Unsweet Tea

$2.60

Monster Green

$2.60

Monster Zero

$2.60

Mexican Coke

$3.60

Mexican Fanta

$3.60

Mexican Sprite

$3.60
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From Our Family To Yours.

Website

Location

4685 s lee st, Buford, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tannery Row Ale House - 554 West Main Street
orange star3.8 • 594
554 West Main Street Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
37 E Main St NE Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Rushing Trading Co - 5029 W Broad St NE T-130
orange starNo Reviews
5029 W Broad St NE T-130 Sugar Hill, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Shine Pizza - Sugar Hill
orange star2.6 • 30
5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115 Sugar Hill, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
orange starNo Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequilas - Buford
orange starNo Reviews
3480 Financial Center Way Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buford

Saigon Cafe - Buford
orange star4.6 • 1,946
3380 Buford Drive F320 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
orange star4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Parma Tavern
orange star4.3 • 887
3350 Buford Dr Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Antoinette's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 323
1630 Buford Highway Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buford
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston