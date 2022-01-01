Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Luigi's Patio Ristorante

2,015 Reviews

$$

3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100

College Station, TX 77845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Portabella & Polenta

$13.00

char-broiled marinated portabella, Italian polenta, & field greens drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Mussels

$16.00

sautéed prince Edward black mussels in a spicy Provençal tomato sauce and served with toasted ciabatta bread

Suppli al Telefono

$13.00

Breaded & Fried porcini mushroom rice croquettes filled with mozzarella, served with Napoli sauce

Ravioli Fritti

$13.00

Ricotta filled, fried ravioli served with Napoli and Alfredo sauces

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, lemon, & butter, served atop angel hair pasta

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

breaded & fried squid, paired with lemon, remoulade & Napoli sauces

Antipasti Assortiti

$27.00

calamari, scampi, suppli al teléfono, prosciutto wrapped grissini bread, olives, a cubed three cheese combo, fresh melon and a small caprese salad

Bruschetta

$11.00

Toasted ciabatta bread topped with our fresh caponata, basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Soups & Salads

Apple Salad

$12.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, feta cheese, caramelized walnuts, grapes, apples and asparagus with apple-cider vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix & spinach tossed with tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, artichokes, croutons, mozzarella, feta cheese

Caprese

$12.00

fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, anchovies & olives, drizzled with balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil

Mista

$8.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms and your choice of dressing

Caesar Mista

$8.00

side caesar salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, parmesan, & croutons tossed with a home-style Caesar dressing

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$8.00

traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan

Cup Minestrone Soup

$5.00

traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.00

blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons

1/2 Apple Salad

$9.00

1/2 Chef Salad

$9.00

Pizzas

Gamberetti Pizza

$17.00

seared shrimp, pesto, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes & red pepper flakes

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

the original pizza from Napoli with tomato sauce, roma tomato slices, basil, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

classic pepperoni pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

classic cheese pizza

Al Gusto Pizza

$19.00

custom pizza with up to four toppings of your choice

Pastas

Penne Pesto with Chicken

$18.00

Pasta tossed with Genova’s traditional fresh basil pesto sauce and chicken

Penne Pesto

$15.00

Primavera

$17.00

fresh vegetables in classic parmesan- white wine cream sauce

Spaghetti Napoli with Meatballs

$17.00

spaghetti with traditional tomato sauce

Spaghetti Napoli

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

classic parmesan white wine cream sauce

Matriciana Arrabbiata

$17.00

bacon infused in a spicy tomato veal demi sauce

Carbonara

$18.00

a blend of hearty egg yolk and cream sauce with bacon

Gnocchi

$17.00

Traditional potato pasta served with choice of tomato cream or pesto cream sauce

Lasagna

$19.00

traditional lasagna, layers of lean beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, béchamel & tomato sauces

Cannelloni

$18.00

pasta filled with spinach, parmesan & ricotta cheese. covered with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bolognese

$18.00

Bologna’s traditional beef sauce & tricolor bowtie pasta

Tortellini

$22.00

ricotta filled tortellini tossed with in a rosemary cream sauce with tenderloin beef tips.

Vongole Veraci

$22.00

Littleneck and white clams, tomato, & green onion and your choice of white or red sauce

Rotini Pasta

$18.00

Vegetarian

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

layers of parmesan seared eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella. accompanied with capellini pasta and Napoli sauce

Portobello Griglia

$18.00

char-broiled portabella mushrooms & cheese atop bed of mixed vegetables then crowned with fresh capponatta & a balsamic drizzle

Meats & Poultry

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken scaloppini topped with a white wine lemon caper sauce, served over a bed of linguini pasta and chef’s vegetables

Saltimbocca

$28.00

veal scaloppini, prosciutto & sage sautéed with white wine & veal demi-glace sauce, paired with scalloped potatoes & chef’s vegetables

Sweet Apple Pork

$26.00

Our pork ribeye topped with a sweet apple and pepper demi glaze sauce, served with tricolored potatoes and chef’s vegetables

Pecan Chicken

$24.00

pecan encrusted chicken breast sautéed with white wine, atop a creamy fig sauce, accompanied with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella served with Alfredo capellini

Luigi's Chicken

$23.00

layers of grilled herb encrusted chicken breast, parmesan seared eggplant slices, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and paired with pesto capellini

Filetto di Bue

$36.00

herb marinated choice tenderloin filet atop a portabella mushroom draped with red wine demi-glace, accompanied with mashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables

Scaloppini Marsala

$28.00

Veal scaloppini sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Paired with grilled polenta and chef’s vegetables

Lamb Chops

$33.00

4 select lamb chops paired with a raspberry-mint demi-glace, served with tri-colored potatoes and chef’s vegetables

Duck

$29.00

seared seasoned duck breast, presented with a duet of balsamic and orange toffee sauces, accompanied with scalloped potatoes and chef’s vegetables

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Seafood

Tuna

$29.00

Two tuna filet steaks (choice of grilled or blackened) served atop a white wine cream sauce, paired with orzo pasta and chef’s vegetables

Salmon

$27.00

seared Atlantic salmon filet topped with a basil-lemon pesto, accompanied with fettuccine and chef’s vegetables

Crepes

$24.00

crepes filled with a blend of fresh seafood, cheese, mushrooms, & spinach, topped with a saffron sauce accompanied with chef’s vegetables

Snapper

$31.00

pistachio-encrusted red snapper filet seared in olive oil, served with a white wine & caper sauce, rice pilaf and chef’s vegetables

Diavolo

$32.00

clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp steeped in a blend of lobster stock, tomatoes, red pepper, white wine, fresh herbs and finished with house Napoli sauce atop a bed of linguini pasta

Appetizer

Lunch Calamari Fritti

$13.00

breaded & fried squid, paired with lemon, remoulade & Napoli sauces

Lunch Suppli al Telefono

$12.00

Breaded & Fried porcini mushroom rice croquettes filled with mozzarella, served with Napoli sauce

Lunch Ravioli Fritti

$10.00

Ricotta filled, fried ravioli served with Napoli and Alfredo sauces

Lunch Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted ciabatta bread topped with our fresh caponata, basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Soups & Salads

Lunch Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.00

blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons

Bowl Minestrone

$8.00

traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan

Apple Salad

$12.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, feta cheese, caramelized walnuts, grapes, apples and asparagus with apple-cider vinaigrette

Mista Salad

$7.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms and your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$12.00

crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix & spinach tossed with tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, artichokes, croutons, mozzarella, feta cheese

Paninis

Tomato and Mozzarella Panini

$13.00

roma tomato slices with mozzarella & fresh basil pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread

Luigi's Chicken Panini

$14.00

grilled marinated chicken breast with mozzarella, eggplant & tomato pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread

Blackened Tuna Panini

$15.00

tuna with mozzarella, spinach, tomato & remoulade pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$14.00

breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread

Salmon and Spinach Panini

$15.00

pan seared salmon with mozarella, spinach, tomato & remoulade pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread

Pastas

Lunch Lasagna

$17.00

traditional lasagna, layers of lean beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, béchamel & tomato sauces

Lunch Carbonara

$12.00

a blend of hearty egg yolk and cream sauce with bacon

Lunch Matriciana Arrabiata

$13.00

bacon infused in a spicy tomato veal demi sauce

Lunch Bolognese

$11.00

Bologna’s traditional beef sauce & tricolor bowtie pasta

Lunch Napoli

$10.00

spaghetti with traditional tomato sauce

Lunch Fettucine Alfredo

$10.00

Lunch Pesto

$10.00

Genova's traditional fresh basil pesto sauce

Meats & Poultry

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella served with Alfredo capellini

Lunch Luigi's Chicken

$18.00

layers of grilled herb encrusted chicken breast, parmesan seared eggplant slices, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and paired with pesto capellini

Lunch Pecan Chicken

$18.00

pecan encrusted chicken breast sautéed with white wine, atop a creamy fig sauce, accompanied with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables

Vegetarian

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

layers of parmesan seared eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella. accompanied with capellini pasta and Napoli sauce

Seafood

Lunch Salmon

$17.00

seared Atlantic salmon filet topped with a basil-lemon pesto, accompanied with fettuccine and chef’s vegetables

Lunch Tuna

$19.00

Two tuna filet steaks (choice of grilled or blackened) served atop a white wine cream sauce, paired with orzo pasta and chef’s vegetables

Pizzas

Al Gusto Pizza

$16.00

Sides

Meatball (x4)

$5.00

Meatball (x1)

$1.50

Tuna Filet 8oz

$9.00

Salmon Filet 8oz

$9.00

Salmon Filet 4oz

$7.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Chef's Veggies

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Scalloped Potato

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken

$6.00

4 pc Bread To Go

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

classic chocolate cake coated in a rich chocolate ganache

Cheesecake

$9.00

Italian-style new york cheese cake topped with a sauce of your choice

Tiramisu

$10.00

ladyfingers soaked in brandy-laced espresso between layers of sweet mascarpone cheese

Chocolate Tiramisu

$10.00

chocolate cake soaked in brandy-laced espresso, between layers of sweet mascarpone cheese

Bread Pudding

$9.00

cranberry bread pudding paired with a buttery brandy sauce

Cannoli

$10.00

Our homemade Sicilian cannoli filled with ricotta cheese, finished with pistachios and chocolate

Gelato

$7.00

Affogato

$10.00

choice of gelato with shot of espresso

Extra Scoop of Gelato

$3.00

Plating Fee

$3.00

Espresso Creme Brulee

$10.00

Comp Small Choc. Cake

Comp Small Bread Pudding

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$10.00

Liquor

Smirnoff

$6.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Dripping Springs

$7.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff Double

$12.00

Grey Goose Double

$24.00

Dripping Springs Double

$14.00

Ketel One Double

$20.00

Titos Double

$16.00

Seagram's Dry

$6.00

Aviation

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Seagram's Dry Double

$12.00

Aviation Double

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire Double

$20.00

Beefeaters Double

$18.00

Hendricks Double

$24.00

Tanqueray Double

$20.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

San Teresa 1976

$12.00

Pampero Anniversario

$9.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Malibu Double

$12.00

Captain Morgan Double

$14.00

San Teresa 1976 Double

$24.00

Pampero Anniversario Double

$18.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

El Jimador Double

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Double

$14.00

Don Julio Double

$24.00

Maestro Dobel Double

$24.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royale

$10.00

Rebecca Creek

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels Double

$18.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$14.00

Jameson Double

$20.00

Crown Royale Double

$20.00

Rebecca Creek Double

$20.00

Rittenhouse Rye Double

$16.00

Jim Beam Double

$12.00

Knob Creek Double

$20.00

Makers 46 Double

$26.00

Makers Mark Double

$18.00

Basil Haydens Double

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Double

$20.00

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Glenlivit 12

$13.00

MacAllen 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 18

$18.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00

Dewars White Label Double

$14.00

Laphroaig Double

$26.00

Glenlivit 12 Double

$26.00

MacAllen 12 Double

$30.00

Glenfiddich 12 Double

$26.00

Glenfiddich 18 Double

$36.00

Chivas Regal Double

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Red Double

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Double

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Double

$50.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$10.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$10.00

PAMA

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

St Germaine

$7.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Straega

$7.00

Cherry Herring

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Don Benedictine

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Domaine de Canton

$8.00

Grappa

$7.00

Chamborde

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Limoncello Double

$14.00

Frangelico Double

$16.00

Kahlua Double

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate Double

$20.00

Godiva White Chocolate Double

$20.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate Double

$20.00

PAMA Double

$12.00

Tuaca Double

$14.00

Disaronno Double

$14.00

St Germaine Double

$14.00

Aperol Double

$12.00

Campari Double

$16.00

Straega Double

$14.00

Cherry Herring Double

$14.00

Drambuie Double

$20.00

Don Benedictine Double

$20.00

Gran Marnier Double

$20.00

Cointreau Double

$16.00

Domaine de Canton Double

$16.00

Grappa Double

$14.00

Chamborde Double

$16.00

Sambuca Double

$14.00

Bailey's Double

$16.00

Galliano Double

$16.00

Hennessy Double

$24.00

Green Apple Schnapps

$2.00

Red Apple Schnapps

$2.00

Blue Curaçao

$2.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$2.00

Crème de Cacao - Dark

$2.00

Crème de Cacao - White

$2.00

Crème de Menthe

$2.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$2.00

Cocktails

Limoncello Drop Martini

$12.00

Pama Cosmo

$12.00

Luce Del Sole

$12.00

La Mora Smash

$13.00

Sorrentine Mule

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Buenos Aires

$12.00

Il Padrino

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

La Rosa Paloma

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Port Wine Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Brunch Mimosa

$3.00

Brunch Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Tuscan Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Spirited Coffee

$8.00

Tiramisu Martini

$12.00

Vesper Martini

$13.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Two Hearted Ale IPA

$5.00

Breck. Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

New Castle

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

A. Eastcider's Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Wine

Ormanni Chianti Glass

$11.00

Fantini Sangiovese Glass

$10.00

Grayson Cab Glass

$10.00

Tapiz Cab Glass

$12.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

Torremoron Tempranillo Glass

$12.00

Zolo Malbec Glass

$9.00

Three Wine Glass

$10.00

1864 Castillo Syrah Glass

$9.00

Raywood Merlot Glass

$10.00

Berceo Rioja Glass

$10.00

Messina Hof Beau Glass

$8.00

Noble and Murat Port

$8.00

Fonseca 20 Year Port

$11.00

Messina Hof Port

$10.00

Fonseca 10 Year Port

$9.00

Ormanni Chianti Bottle

$40.00

Grayson Cab Bottle

$38.00

Castello La Leccia Bottle

$52.00

Nicolis Seccal Valpolicella Bottle

$75.00

Nicolis Amarone Bottle

$150.00

Fantini Sangiovese Bottle

$38.00

Korone Bottle

$56.00

Berceo Rioja Bottle

$40.00

Bandinello Super Tuscan Bottle

$65.00

Alma Rosa Pinot Noir Bottle

$68.00

La Valentina Montepulciano Bottle

$75.00

Guido Porro Barolo Bottle

$125.00

Raywood Merlot Bottle

$38.00

1864 Castillo Syrah Bottle

$36.00

Clos La Chance Merlot Bottle

$48.00

Tapiz Cab Bottle

$46.00

Fableist Bottle

$56.00

Silver Oak Bottle

$170.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Prime Cabernet Bottle

$105.00

Zolo Malbec Bottle

$34.00

Ricardo Santos Bottle

$52.00

Three Wine Bottle

$38.00

Renwood Zinfandel Bottle

$48.00

Messina Hof Beau Bottle

$34.00

Quercioli Reggiano Bottle

$40.00

Durant & Booth Cab Bottle

$85.00

Manzanos Rioja Bottle

$95.00

Chard Zolo Glass

$10.00

Care Rose Glass

$8.00

Boundary Breaks Glass

$11.00

Taonga Glass

$12.00

Canaletto Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Chard Castoro Glass

$12.00

Chard Zolo Bottle

$38.00

Chard Tapiz Bottle

$42.00

Apolloni Bottle

$56.00

Boundary Breaks Bottle

$42.00

Taonga Bottle

$44.00

Nobilo Icon Bottle

$56.00

Fantini Farnese Trebbiano Bottle

$40.00

Canaletto Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Enkidu Bottle

$75.00

Chard Castoro Bottle

$46.00

Care Rose Glass

$8.00

Mionetto Prosecco Glass

$14.00

Francois Montand Glass

$12.00

Elvio Tintero Moscato Glass

$10.00

Valentine's Comp Prosecco

Care Rose Bottle

$32.00

Francois Montand Bottle

$46.00

Tattinger Bottle

$90.00

Perrier-Jouet Bottle

$120.00

Elvio Tintero Moscato Bottle

$38.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Alflredo

$6.95

Kids Cheese Panini

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$4.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.00

classic parmesan white wine cream sauce

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.75

Machiatto

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Espresso con Panna

$4.00

Other

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

Italian Soda

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Raspberry Juice

$3.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda Water

Sauces

Tapenade 8oz

$9.00

Pesto 8oz

$11.00

Alfredo 16oz

$14.00

Bolognese 8oz

$9.00

Napoli 16oz

$10.00

Tomato Bisque 16oz

$10.00

Capponata 8oz

$9.00

Parmesan Cheese 8oz

$6.00

Pastas

Fam Lasagna Small

$60.00

Fam Lasagna Large

$120.00

Fam Penne Pesto Cream Small

$35.00

Fam Penne Pesto Cream Large

$70.00

Fam Spaghetti Napoli Small

$30.00

Fam Spaghetti Napoli Large

$60.00

Fam Primavera Small

$35.00

Fam Primavera Large

$70.00

Fam Cannelloni Small

$56.00

Fam Cannelloni Large

$112.00

Meat & Poultry

Fam Chicken Parmigiana Small

$50.00

Fam Chicken Parmigiana Large

$100.00

Fam Pecan Chicken Small

$60.00

Fam Pecan Chicken Large

$120.00

Salads

Fam Salad Small

$15.00

Fam Salad Large

$30.00

Sides

Fam Meatballs Small

$8.00

Fam Meatballs Large

$16.00

Fam Chef's Vegetables Small

$15.00

Fam Chef's Vegetables Large

$30.00

Fam Mashed Potatoes Small

$12.50

Fam Mashed Potatoes Large

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family legacy brings you the most authentic Italian dining experience in the BCS. With nightly live music, a select Wine and Cocktail list, friendly yet polished service, and your favorite made-from-scratch recipes, you’ll be sure to come savor the moment with us time and time again.

Website

Location

3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Luigi's Patio Ristorante image
Luigi's Patio Ristorante image
Luigi's Patio Ristorante image

Popular restaurants in College Station

Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill - 401 University Dr
orange star4.0 • 366
401 University Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston