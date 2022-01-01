- Home
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
2,015 Reviews
$$
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100
College Station, TX 77845
Appetizer
Portabella & Polenta
char-broiled marinated portabella, Italian polenta, & field greens drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Mussels
sautéed prince Edward black mussels in a spicy Provençal tomato sauce and served with toasted ciabatta bread
Suppli al Telefono
Breaded & Fried porcini mushroom rice croquettes filled with mozzarella, served with Napoli sauce
Ravioli Fritti
Ricotta filled, fried ravioli served with Napoli and Alfredo sauces
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, lemon, & butter, served atop angel hair pasta
Calamari Fritti
breaded & fried squid, paired with lemon, remoulade & Napoli sauces
Antipasti Assortiti
calamari, scampi, suppli al teléfono, prosciutto wrapped grissini bread, olives, a cubed three cheese combo, fresh melon and a small caprese salad
Bruschetta
Toasted ciabatta bread topped with our fresh caponata, basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction
Soups & Salads
Apple Salad
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, feta cheese, caramelized walnuts, grapes, apples and asparagus with apple-cider vinaigrette
Chef Salad
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix & spinach tossed with tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, artichokes, croutons, mozzarella, feta cheese
Caprese
fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, anchovies & olives, drizzled with balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil
Mista
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms and your choice of dressing
Caesar Mista
side caesar salad
Caesar Salad
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, parmesan, & croutons tossed with a home-style Caesar dressing
Bowl Minestrone Soup
traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan
Cup Minestrone Soup
traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan
Bowl Tomato Soup
blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons
Cup Tomato Soup
blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons
1/2 Apple Salad
1/2 Chef Salad
Pizzas
Gamberetti Pizza
seared shrimp, pesto, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes & red pepper flakes
Margherita Pizza
the original pizza from Napoli with tomato sauce, roma tomato slices, basil, mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
classic pepperoni pizza
Cheese Pizza
classic cheese pizza
Al Gusto Pizza
custom pizza with up to four toppings of your choice
Pastas
Penne Pesto with Chicken
Pasta tossed with Genova’s traditional fresh basil pesto sauce and chicken
Penne Pesto
Primavera
fresh vegetables in classic parmesan- white wine cream sauce
Spaghetti Napoli with Meatballs
spaghetti with traditional tomato sauce
Spaghetti Napoli
Fettuccine Alfredo
classic parmesan white wine cream sauce
Matriciana Arrabbiata
bacon infused in a spicy tomato veal demi sauce
Carbonara
a blend of hearty egg yolk and cream sauce with bacon
Gnocchi
Traditional potato pasta served with choice of tomato cream or pesto cream sauce
Lasagna
traditional lasagna, layers of lean beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, béchamel & tomato sauces
Cannelloni
pasta filled with spinach, parmesan & ricotta cheese. covered with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Bolognese
Bologna’s traditional beef sauce & tricolor bowtie pasta
Tortellini
ricotta filled tortellini tossed with in a rosemary cream sauce with tenderloin beef tips.
Vongole Veraci
Littleneck and white clams, tomato, & green onion and your choice of white or red sauce
Rotini Pasta
Vegetarian
Meats & Poultry
Chicken Piccata
Chicken scaloppini topped with a white wine lemon caper sauce, served over a bed of linguini pasta and chef’s vegetables
Saltimbocca
veal scaloppini, prosciutto & sage sautéed with white wine & veal demi-glace sauce, paired with scalloped potatoes & chef’s vegetables
Sweet Apple Pork
Our pork ribeye topped with a sweet apple and pepper demi glaze sauce, served with tricolored potatoes and chef’s vegetables
Pecan Chicken
pecan encrusted chicken breast sautéed with white wine, atop a creamy fig sauce, accompanied with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella served with Alfredo capellini
Luigi's Chicken
layers of grilled herb encrusted chicken breast, parmesan seared eggplant slices, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and paired with pesto capellini
Filetto di Bue
herb marinated choice tenderloin filet atop a portabella mushroom draped with red wine demi-glace, accompanied with mashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables
Scaloppini Marsala
Veal scaloppini sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Paired with grilled polenta and chef’s vegetables
Lamb Chops
4 select lamb chops paired with a raspberry-mint demi-glace, served with tri-colored potatoes and chef’s vegetables
Duck
seared seasoned duck breast, presented with a duet of balsamic and orange toffee sauces, accompanied with scalloped potatoes and chef’s vegetables
Veal Piccata
Seafood
Tuna
Two tuna filet steaks (choice of grilled or blackened) served atop a white wine cream sauce, paired with orzo pasta and chef’s vegetables
Salmon
seared Atlantic salmon filet topped with a basil-lemon pesto, accompanied with fettuccine and chef’s vegetables
Crepes
crepes filled with a blend of fresh seafood, cheese, mushrooms, & spinach, topped with a saffron sauce accompanied with chef’s vegetables
Snapper
pistachio-encrusted red snapper filet seared in olive oil, served with a white wine & caper sauce, rice pilaf and chef’s vegetables
Diavolo
clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp steeped in a blend of lobster stock, tomatoes, red pepper, white wine, fresh herbs and finished with house Napoli sauce atop a bed of linguini pasta
Appetizer
Lunch Calamari Fritti
breaded & fried squid, paired with lemon, remoulade & Napoli sauces
Lunch Suppli al Telefono
Breaded & Fried porcini mushroom rice croquettes filled with mozzarella, served with Napoli sauce
Lunch Ravioli Fritti
Ricotta filled, fried ravioli served with Napoli and Alfredo sauces
Lunch Bruschetta
Toasted ciabatta bread topped with our fresh caponata, basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction
Soups & Salads
Lunch Bowl Tomato Soup
blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons
Cup Tomato Soup
blend of tomatoes and vegetables simmered to a robust soup, topped with basil and croutons
Bowl Minestrone
traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan
Cup Minestrone
traditional Italian minestrone soup, begetables & ditalini pasta garnished with parmesan
Apple Salad
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, feta cheese, caramelized walnuts, grapes, apples and asparagus with apple-cider vinaigrette
Mista Salad
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms and your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix & spinach tossed with tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, artichokes, croutons, mozzarella, feta cheese
Paninis
Tomato and Mozzarella Panini
roma tomato slices with mozzarella & fresh basil pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread
Luigi's Chicken Panini
grilled marinated chicken breast with mozzarella, eggplant & tomato pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread
Blackened Tuna Panini
tuna with mozzarella, spinach, tomato & remoulade pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread
Salmon and Spinach Panini
pan seared salmon with mozarella, spinach, tomato & remoulade pressed between olive oil basted ciabatta bread
Pastas
Lunch Lasagna
traditional lasagna, layers of lean beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, béchamel & tomato sauces
Lunch Carbonara
a blend of hearty egg yolk and cream sauce with bacon
Lunch Matriciana Arrabiata
bacon infused in a spicy tomato veal demi sauce
Lunch Bolognese
Bologna’s traditional beef sauce & tricolor bowtie pasta
Lunch Napoli
spaghetti with traditional tomato sauce
Lunch Fettucine Alfredo
Lunch Pesto
Genova's traditional fresh basil pesto sauce
Meats & Poultry
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella served with Alfredo capellini
Lunch Luigi's Chicken
layers of grilled herb encrusted chicken breast, parmesan seared eggplant slices, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and paired with pesto capellini
Lunch Pecan Chicken
pecan encrusted chicken breast sautéed with white wine, atop a creamy fig sauce, accompanied with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables
Vegetarian
Seafood
Pizzas
Sides
Meatball (x4)
Meatball (x1)
Tuna Filet 8oz
Salmon Filet 8oz
Salmon Filet 4oz
Extra Topping
Rice Pilaf
Chef's Veggies
Creamed Spinach
Mushrooms
Scalloped Potato
Mashed Potato
Asparagus
Side Pasta
Shrimp
Chicken
4 pc Bread To Go
Fruit Cup
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
classic chocolate cake coated in a rich chocolate ganache
Cheesecake
Italian-style new york cheese cake topped with a sauce of your choice
Tiramisu
ladyfingers soaked in brandy-laced espresso between layers of sweet mascarpone cheese
Chocolate Tiramisu
chocolate cake soaked in brandy-laced espresso, between layers of sweet mascarpone cheese
Bread Pudding
cranberry bread pudding paired with a buttery brandy sauce
Cannoli
Our homemade Sicilian cannoli filled with ricotta cheese, finished with pistachios and chocolate
Gelato
Affogato
choice of gelato with shot of espresso
Extra Scoop of Gelato
Plating Fee
Espresso Creme Brulee
Comp Small Choc. Cake
Comp Small Bread Pudding
Pumpkin Tiramisu
Liquor
Smirnoff
Grey Goose
Dripping Springs
Ketel One
Titos
Smirnoff Double
Grey Goose Double
Dripping Springs Double
Ketel One Double
Titos Double
Seagram's Dry
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Beefeaters
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Seagram's Dry Double
Aviation Double
Bombay Sapphire Double
Beefeaters Double
Hendricks Double
Tanqueray Double
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
San Teresa 1976
Pampero Anniversario
Bacardi Double
Malibu Double
Captain Morgan Double
San Teresa 1976 Double
Pampero Anniversario Double
El Jimador
Jose Cuervo Gold
Don Julio
Maestro Dobel
El Jimador Double
Jose Cuervo Gold Double
Don Julio Double
Maestro Dobel Double
Jack Daniels
Seagrams 7
Jameson
Crown Royale
Rebecca Creek
Rittenhouse Rye
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniels Double
Seagrams 7 Double
Jameson Double
Crown Royale Double
Rebecca Creek Double
Rittenhouse Rye Double
Jim Beam Double
Knob Creek Double
Makers 46 Double
Makers Mark Double
Basil Haydens Double
Woodford Reserve Double
Dewars White Label
Laphroaig
Glenlivit 12
MacAllen 12
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 18
Chivas Regal
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Blue
Dewars White Label Double
Laphroaig Double
Glenlivit 12 Double
MacAllen 12 Double
Glenfiddich 12 Double
Glenfiddich 18 Double
Chivas Regal Double
Johnnie Walker Red Double
Johnnie Walker Black Double
Johnnie Walker Gold Double
Johnnie Walker Blue Double
Limoncello
Frangelico
Kahlua
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
Godiva Dark Chocolate
PAMA
Tuaca
Disaronno
St Germaine
Aperol
Campari
Straega
Cherry Herring
Drambuie
Don Benedictine
Gran Marnier
Cointreau
Domaine de Canton
Grappa
Chamborde
Sambuca
Bailey's
Galliano
Hennessy
Limoncello Double
Frangelico Double
Kahlua Double
Godiva Chocolate Double
Godiva White Chocolate Double
Godiva Dark Chocolate Double
PAMA Double
Tuaca Double
Disaronno Double
St Germaine Double
Aperol Double
Campari Double
Straega Double
Cherry Herring Double
Drambuie Double
Don Benedictine Double
Gran Marnier Double
Cointreau Double
Domaine de Canton Double
Grappa Double
Chamborde Double
Sambuca Double
Bailey's Double
Galliano Double
Hennessy Double
Green Apple Schnapps
Red Apple Schnapps
Blue Curaçao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Crème de Cacao - Dark
Crème de Cacao - White
Crème de Menthe
Peppermint Schnapps
Cocktails
Limoncello Drop Martini
Pama Cosmo
Luce Del Sole
La Mora Smash
Sorrentine Mule
Aperol Spritz
Buenos Aires
Il Padrino
Negroni
Sangria
La Rosa Paloma
Chocolate Martini
Port Wine Martini
Espresso Martini
Brunch Mimosa
Brunch Mimosa Pitcher
Brunch Bloody Mary
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Margarita
Tuscan Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Bloody Mary
Spirited Coffee
Tiramisu Martini
Vesper Martini
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Shiner Bock
Blue Moon
Two Hearted Ale IPA
Breck. Vanilla Porter
Guinness
Sam Adams
Dos XX
New Castle
Fat Tire
Heineken 0.0
Heineken
Stella Artois
Peroni
Moretti
A. Eastcider's Pineapple Cider
Wine
Ormanni Chianti Glass
Fantini Sangiovese Glass
Grayson Cab Glass
Tapiz Cab Glass
Block Nine Pinot Noir Glass
Torremoron Tempranillo Glass
Zolo Malbec Glass
Three Wine Glass
1864 Castillo Syrah Glass
Raywood Merlot Glass
Berceo Rioja Glass
Messina Hof Beau Glass
Noble and Murat Port
Fonseca 20 Year Port
Messina Hof Port
Fonseca 10 Year Port
Ormanni Chianti Bottle
Grayson Cab Bottle
Castello La Leccia Bottle
Nicolis Seccal Valpolicella Bottle
Nicolis Amarone Bottle
Fantini Sangiovese Bottle
Korone Bottle
Berceo Rioja Bottle
Bandinello Super Tuscan Bottle
Alma Rosa Pinot Noir Bottle
La Valentina Montepulciano Bottle
Guido Porro Barolo Bottle
Raywood Merlot Bottle
1864 Castillo Syrah Bottle
Clos La Chance Merlot Bottle
Tapiz Cab Bottle
Fableist Bottle
Silver Oak Bottle
Block Nine Pinot Noir Bottle
Prime Cabernet Bottle
Zolo Malbec Bottle
Ricardo Santos Bottle
Three Wine Bottle
Renwood Zinfandel Bottle
Messina Hof Beau Bottle
Quercioli Reggiano Bottle
Durant & Booth Cab Bottle
Manzanos Rioja Bottle
Chard Zolo Glass
Care Rose Glass
Boundary Breaks Glass
Taonga Glass
Canaletto Pinot Grigio Glass
Chard Castoro Glass
Chard Zolo Bottle
Chard Tapiz Bottle
Apolloni Bottle
Boundary Breaks Bottle
Taonga Bottle
Nobilo Icon Bottle
Fantini Farnese Trebbiano Bottle
Canaletto Pinot Grigio Bottle
Enkidu Bottle
Chard Castoro Bottle
Care Rose Glass
Mionetto Prosecco Glass
Francois Montand Glass
Elvio Tintero Moscato Glass
Valentine's Comp Prosecco
Care Rose Bottle
Francois Montand Bottle
Tattinger Bottle
Perrier-Jouet Bottle
Elvio Tintero Moscato Bottle
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Other
Pastas
Meat & Poultry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A family legacy brings you the most authentic Italian dining experience in the BCS. With nightly live music, a select Wine and Cocktail list, friendly yet polished service, and your favorite made-from-scratch recipes, you’ll be sure to come savor the moment with us time and time again.
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100, College Station, TX 77845