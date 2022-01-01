Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula imageView gallery
Pizza

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula

192 Reviews

$$

5345 Main Ave

Ashtabula, OH 44004

Popular Items

2 pounds
Stromboli
LARGE PIZZA

PIZZA

SM PIZZA

$7.50

MED PIZZA

$9.50

LARGE PIZZA

$12.75

1/4 SHEET

$11.99

1/2 SHEET

$18.99

FULL SHEET

$26.99

Pepperoni twist

$7.99

SM WHITE

$7.29

MED WHITE

$9.29

LARGE WHITE

$14.29

small speciality

small chicken bacon ranch pizza

$11.59

small pizza mexicale

$11.59

small hawaiian pizza

$11.59

small deluxe pizza

$11.59

small garlic chicken

$11.59

small chicken club pizza

$11.59

small meathead pizza

$11.59

small vegetarian pizza

$11.59

med chicken bacon ranch pizza

$16.59

med pizza mexicale

$16.59

med hawaiian pizza

$16.59

med deluxe pizza

$16.59

med garlic chicken

$16.59

medium chicken club pizza

$16.59

med meathead pizza

$16.59

med vegetarian pizza

$16.59

large chicken bacon ranch pizza

$21.59

large pizza mexicale

$21.59

large hawaiian pizza

$21.59

large deluxe pizza

$21.59

large garlic chicken

$21.59

large chicken club pizza

$21.59

large meathead pizza

$21.59

large vegetarian pizza

$21.59

Stromboli

$8.99

Bomboli

$14.99

PASTA

Spaghetti w/ Maranara

$7.99

Rigatoni w/ Maranara

$7.99

Spag W Mtball

$9.99

Rig W Mtball

$9.99

RIBS

1/2 Rack

$13.99

Full Rack

$22.99

SALADS

Garden Salad

$4.29+

anti-pasta salad

$6.99+

taco salad

$9.99

buffalo chicken salad

$9.99

crispy chicken salad

$9.99

steak salad

$10.59

chicken salad

$9.99

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

small nacho wow

$7.29

crisp corn tortillas covered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese sauce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, jalepenos, and served with salsa and sour cream

large nacho wow

$10.29

crisp corn tortillas covered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese sauce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, jalepenos, and served with salsa and sour cream

beef burrito supreme

$8.99

flour tortillas wrapped around seasoned ground beef or chicken, includes lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with salsa and sour cream

chicken burrito supreme

$8.99

flour tortillas wrapped around seasoned ground beef or chicken, includes lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with salsa and sour cream

bean burritos

$3.29

two soft tortillas wrapped stuffed with your choice of filling and topped with monterray jack cheese

chicken Burritos

$4.29

two soft tortillas wrapped stuffed with your choice of filling and topped with monterray jack cheese

hard beef tacos

$3.09

2 tortillas filled with beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, and 2 types of cheese

soft beef tacos

$3.29

2 tortillas filled with beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, and 2 types of cheese

hard chicken tacos

$3.29

2 tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese

soft chicken tacos

$3.59

2 tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese

chicken quesadilla

$10.29

grilled torillas stuffed with seasoned chicken , scallions, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Beef Burritos

$4.29

Chips On The Side

APPETIZERS

buffalo chicken tenders

$6.39

buffalo chicken tenders

cheese sticks

$5.69

with marinara

chicken tenders

$6.39

with bbq sauce

deep fried pickle spears

$5.99Out of stock

spicy pickle spears with ranch

fried mushrooms

$5.69

with ranch

garlic bread

$3.99

with marinara

garlic bread with cheese

$4.39

with marinara

jalepeno poppers

$5.59Out of stock

cheddar cheese served with salsa

large cajun fries

$4.59

with ranch

large cheese fries

$4.59

large french fries

$4.29

mac and cheese bites

$5.69

mac and cheese bites

mini tacos

$5.69

with sour cream

onion petals

$5.69

with ranch

phat fries

$5.59

large fry topped with cheddar monterray jack cheese and bacon

small cajun fries

$3.29

with ranch

small cheese fries

$3.59

small french fries

$3.29

texas twister

$7.99

Lrg Jojos

$4.59Out of stock

SUBS AND SANDS

small boot

$6.99

oven baked italian sub with ham salami pepperoni capicola cheese lettuce tomato onions and italian dressing

large boot

$10.99

oven baked italian sub with ham salami pepperoni capicola cheese lettuce tomato onions and italian dressing

small chicken club sub

$6.99

grilled chicken breast topped with crispy strips of bacon and smothered with monterey and cheddar cheese fresh lettuce and tomato

large chicken club sub

$10.99

grilled chicken breast topped with crispy strips of bacon and smothered with monterey and cheddar cheese fresh lettuce and tomato

small philly cheese steak

$7.29

tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese

large philly cheese steak

$11.49

tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese

small italian sausage

$6.99

with onions, peppers, sauce and cheese

large italian sausage

$11.99

with onions, peppers, sauce and cheese

small meatball

$6.99

with sauce and cheese

large meatball

$10.99

with sauce and cheese

small ham and cheese

$6.99

sliced ham and melted cheese with lettuce and tomato

large ham and cheese

$10.99

sliced ham and melted cheese with lettuce and tomato

chicken bacon ranch sub

$7.29

our special ranch sauce, chicken breast, bacon strips topped with monterey jack cheese

luigi's reuben

$10.59

thinly sliced corned beef stacked with saurkrraut and melted cheese

the luigi

$7.59

8 inch sub with thinly sliced steak, hard salami, and onions topped with melted cheese,lettuce, tomato, italian dressing and mayonnaise

big bob fish sandwich

$10.29

8 oz filet with lettuce tomato fries and tartar sauce

Philly Wrap

$6.99

LUIGI'S BURGER

cheeseburger

$6.99

lettuce tomato and served with fries

mushroom swiss burger

$7.09

mushrooms and swiss cheese served with fries

texas burger

$7.29

served with bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar monterey jack cheese, onion petals, lettuce and tomato

CHILDRENS

KIDS Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Rigatoni

$5.99

KIDS 2 chicken fingers and french fries

$5.99

kids hot dog with ff

$5.29Out of stock

BEVERAGE

Coke 20oz

$2.29

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.29

Orange Fanta 20oz

$2.29

Barq's Rootbeer 20oz

$2.29

Sprite 20oz

$2.29

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.29

minute maid fruit punch

$2.29

Ice Tea 20oz

$2.29

Dasani 20oz

$1.99

Red Powerade 20oz

$2.29

Orange Power 20oz

$2.29

Blue Powerade

$2.29

Monster

$2.99

20 Oz Lemonade

$2.29

Body Armour S.Banana

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.29

Black Out B. Amour

$2.49

2L Coke

$3.39

2L Diet Coke

$3.39

2L Grape Fanta

$3.39

2L Orange Fanta

$3.39

2L Barq's Rootbeer

$3.39

2L Sprite

$3.39

2L Cherry Coke

$3.39

2L Mellow Yellow

$3.39

2L Grape Fanta

$3.39

2l Lemonade

$3.39

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$3.39

WINGS

2 pounds

$16.99

hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers

3 pounds

$25.99

hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers

5 pounds

$39.99

hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers

10 boneless wings

$9.99

hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers

20 boneless wings

$19.99

hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers

30 Boneless Wings

$29.99

SPECIALS

family special

$36.99

large 2 topping pizza, 12 wings, large garden salad and a 2 liter

dinner for two

$24.99

1/4 sheet 2 topping pizza, 10 wings, medium salad and a 2 liter

1/2 sheet special

$35.99

1/2 sheet pizza 12 wings mini tacos and a 2 liter of soda

Monday special

$21.99

2 large 1 topping pizzas

Tuesday special

$23.99

large 1 topping pizza and 12 wings

Wednesday special

$17.49

chicken quesadilla, small wow, and tacos

Thursday special

$23.99

12 wings, medium cheese pizza, and a 2 liter

everyday special

$9.99

5 wings small fries and 20 oz beverage

Cleveland Guardians Playoff Special

$51.99

this special includes 2 Large boots a large 1 item pizza 3 pounds of wings and 2 liter of soda

DESSERTS

luigis vanilla delights

$4.79

deep fried to perfection and covered in cinnamon sugar

Luigis Cinnamon Pie

$6.99

Candy

$4.99Out of stock

Extras

scallions

$0.60

beans

$1.29

lettuce

$0.60

chips

$1.99

onion

$0.60

black olive

$0.60

tomato

$0.60

Jalapenos

$0.60

mushroom

$0.60

salsa

$1.29

sour cream

$1.29

ranch

$1.09

hot

$0.99

garlic

$0.99

banana peppers

$0.99

Cheese

$1.29

Bacon Small

$1.50

Mayo

Tartar

Red Sauce

$0.99

Meatball

$2.29

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Gift Certificates

Large Bacon

$2.50

xtra hot

$0.99

xtra medium

$0.99

xtra mild

$0.99

xtra bbq

$0.99

xtra cajun

$0.99

xtra wet cajun

$0.99

xtra ranch

$0.99

xtra white ranch

$0.99

xtra garlic

$0.99

xtra garlic parm

$0.99

xtra teriyaki

$0.99

xtra honey must

$0.99

xtra sriracha ranch

$0.99

xtra sweet chili

$0.99

xtra bourbon

$0.99

xtra korean bbq

$0.99

xtra luigi lickers

$0.99

extra ranch

$1.09

extra blue cheese

$1.09

extra italian

$1.09

extra light italian

$1.09

extra french

$1.09

extra 1000 island

$1.09
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5345 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Directions

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula image

