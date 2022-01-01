Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula
192 Reviews
$$
5345 Main Ave
Ashtabula, OH 44004
Popular Items
PIZZA
SM PIZZA
MED PIZZA
LARGE PIZZA
1/4 SHEET
1/2 SHEET
FULL SHEET
Pepperoni twist
SM WHITE
MED WHITE
LARGE WHITE
small speciality
small chicken bacon ranch pizza
small pizza mexicale
small hawaiian pizza
small deluxe pizza
small garlic chicken
small chicken club pizza
small meathead pizza
small vegetarian pizza
med chicken bacon ranch pizza
med pizza mexicale
med hawaiian pizza
med deluxe pizza
med garlic chicken
medium chicken club pizza
med meathead pizza
med vegetarian pizza
large chicken bacon ranch pizza
large pizza mexicale
large hawaiian pizza
large deluxe pizza
large garlic chicken
large chicken club pizza
large meathead pizza
large vegetarian pizza
Stromboli
Bomboli
SALADS
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
small nacho wow
crisp corn tortillas covered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese sauce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, jalepenos, and served with salsa and sour cream
large nacho wow
crisp corn tortillas covered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese sauce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, jalepenos, and served with salsa and sour cream
beef burrito supreme
flour tortillas wrapped around seasoned ground beef or chicken, includes lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with salsa and sour cream
chicken burrito supreme
flour tortillas wrapped around seasoned ground beef or chicken, includes lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with salsa and sour cream
bean burritos
two soft tortillas wrapped stuffed with your choice of filling and topped with monterray jack cheese
chicken Burritos
two soft tortillas wrapped stuffed with your choice of filling and topped with monterray jack cheese
hard beef tacos
2 tortillas filled with beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, and 2 types of cheese
soft beef tacos
2 tortillas filled with beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, and 2 types of cheese
hard chicken tacos
2 tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese
soft chicken tacos
2 tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese
chicken quesadilla
grilled torillas stuffed with seasoned chicken , scallions, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Beef Burritos
Chips On The Side
APPETIZERS
buffalo chicken tenders
buffalo chicken tenders
cheese sticks
with marinara
chicken tenders
with bbq sauce
deep fried pickle spears
spicy pickle spears with ranch
fried mushrooms
with ranch
garlic bread
with marinara
garlic bread with cheese
with marinara
jalepeno poppers
cheddar cheese served with salsa
large cajun fries
with ranch
large cheese fries
large french fries
mac and cheese bites
mac and cheese bites
mini tacos
with sour cream
onion petals
with ranch
phat fries
large fry topped with cheddar monterray jack cheese and bacon
small cajun fries
with ranch
small cheese fries
small french fries
texas twister
Lrg Jojos
SUBS AND SANDS
small boot
oven baked italian sub with ham salami pepperoni capicola cheese lettuce tomato onions and italian dressing
large boot
oven baked italian sub with ham salami pepperoni capicola cheese lettuce tomato onions and italian dressing
small chicken club sub
grilled chicken breast topped with crispy strips of bacon and smothered with monterey and cheddar cheese fresh lettuce and tomato
large chicken club sub
grilled chicken breast topped with crispy strips of bacon and smothered with monterey and cheddar cheese fresh lettuce and tomato
small philly cheese steak
tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese
large philly cheese steak
tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese
small italian sausage
with onions, peppers, sauce and cheese
large italian sausage
with onions, peppers, sauce and cheese
small meatball
with sauce and cheese
large meatball
with sauce and cheese
small ham and cheese
sliced ham and melted cheese with lettuce and tomato
large ham and cheese
sliced ham and melted cheese with lettuce and tomato
chicken bacon ranch sub
our special ranch sauce, chicken breast, bacon strips topped with monterey jack cheese
luigi's reuben
thinly sliced corned beef stacked with saurkrraut and melted cheese
the luigi
8 inch sub with thinly sliced steak, hard salami, and onions topped with melted cheese,lettuce, tomato, italian dressing and mayonnaise
big bob fish sandwich
8 oz filet with lettuce tomato fries and tartar sauce
Philly Wrap
LUIGI'S BURGER
CHILDRENS
BEVERAGE
Coke 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Orange Fanta 20oz
Barq's Rootbeer 20oz
Sprite 20oz
Cherry Coke 20oz
minute maid fruit punch
Ice Tea 20oz
Dasani 20oz
Red Powerade 20oz
Orange Power 20oz
Blue Powerade
Monster
20 Oz Lemonade
Body Armour S.Banana
Mexican Coke
Coke Zero
Black Out B. Amour
2L Coke
2L Diet Coke
2L Grape Fanta
2L Orange Fanta
2L Barq's Rootbeer
2L Sprite
2L Cherry Coke
2L Mellow Yellow
2L Grape Fanta
2l Lemonade
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
WINGS
2 pounds
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
3 pounds
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
5 pounds
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
10 boneless wings
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
20 boneless wings
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
30 Boneless Wings
SPECIALS
family special
large 2 topping pizza, 12 wings, large garden salad and a 2 liter
dinner for two
1/4 sheet 2 topping pizza, 10 wings, medium salad and a 2 liter
1/2 sheet special
1/2 sheet pizza 12 wings mini tacos and a 2 liter of soda
Monday special
2 large 1 topping pizzas
Tuesday special
large 1 topping pizza and 12 wings
Wednesday special
chicken quesadilla, small wow, and tacos
Thursday special
12 wings, medium cheese pizza, and a 2 liter
everyday special
5 wings small fries and 20 oz beverage
Cleveland Guardians Playoff Special
this special includes 2 Large boots a large 1 item pizza 3 pounds of wings and 2 liter of soda
DESSERTS
Extras
scallions
beans
lettuce
chips
onion
black olive
tomato
Jalapenos
mushroom
salsa
sour cream
ranch
hot
garlic
banana peppers
Cheese
Bacon Small
Mayo
Tartar
Red Sauce
Meatball
Blue Cheese
Gift Certificates
Large Bacon
xtra hot
xtra medium
xtra mild
xtra bbq
xtra cajun
xtra wet cajun
xtra ranch
xtra white ranch
xtra garlic
xtra garlic parm
xtra teriyaki
xtra honey must
xtra sriracha ranch
xtra sweet chili
xtra bourbon
xtra korean bbq
xtra luigi lickers
extra ranch
extra blue cheese
extra italian
extra light italian
extra french
extra 1000 island
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5345 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004