Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

2,392 Reviews

$$

3800 Stockton Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95820

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE PIZZA - Build Your Own
MEDIUM PIZZA - Build Your Own
Cheesy Garlic Bread

- PIZZA SPECIALS -

FAMILY MEAL DEAL- $25 ON MONDAYS-THURSDAYS

FAMILY MEAL DEAL- $25 ON MONDAYS-THURSDAYS

$40.00

- SANDWICH SPECIALS -

(2) Sandwich + Salad + Drink Combo

$40.00

- PIZZA -

LARGE PIZZA - Build Your Own

$25.00

Choose your own Sauce, Cheese, Meat and Veggies. Whole toppings only. If no sauce if chosen Red Sauce will be on by default.

MEDIUM PIZZA - Build Your Own

$20.00

Choose your own Sauce, Cheese, Meat and Veggies. Whole toppings only. If no sauce if chosen Red Sauce will be on by default.

SMALL PIZZA - Build Your Own

$15.00

Choose your own Sauce, Cheese, Meat and Veggies. Whole toppings only. If no sauce if chosen Red Sauce will be on by default.

LUIGI'S SPECIAL

LUIGI’S SPECIAL

Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Olive, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

BOULEVARD

BOULEVARD

Pepperoni, Sausage, Linguica, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

CHEESE

CHEESE

Mozzarella Cheese & Red Sauce

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

TAHOE RED

TAHOE RED

Roasted Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, grated Carrots after, White Sauce & Buffalo

"GOES WITH WINE"

"GOES WITH WINE"

Roquefort, Salami, Roasted Onions, Kalamata Olives, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

"GOES WITH BEER"

“GOES WITH BEER”

Pepperoni, Linguica, Hot Peppers, Garlic, Parmesan, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

PB & J

PB & J

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Canadian Turkey Bacon, Jalapenos, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

THE COLONIAL

THE COLONIAL

House-made Meatballs (pork and beef) Ricotta, Hot Peppers, Basil , Red Sauce & Mozzarella

COMMUNITY GARDEN

COMMUNITY GARDEN

Ricotta, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers & Pesto

CLUBHOUSE

CLUBHOUSE

Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Local Sliced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

JOYLAND

JOYLAND

Roasted Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce, Roasted Onion, Pineapple, Parmesan & Mozzarella

HOT PASTRAMI Pizza

HOT PASTRAMI Pizza

Pastrami, Red Onion, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

LOUISIANA SHRIMP

LOUISIANA SHRIMP

Shrimp, Garlic, White Sauce & Mozzarella

MEATLOVERS

MEATLOVERS

Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Turkey Bacon, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

SACRATOMATO

SACRATOMATO

Local Sliced Tomatoes, Feta, Hot Peppers, Basil, Red Sauce, Pesto & Mozzarella

BEEF LOVERS

BEEF LOVERS

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Beef Pepperoni, Canadian Turkey Bacon, Beef Pastrami, and House-Made Seasoned Beef.

- SANDWICHES + PASTA -

SANDWICH ONLY
Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$14.50
COLD CUT Pastrami Sandwich

COLD CUT Pastrami Sandwich

$14.50
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Italian Sub

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.50
House Made Lasagna Bolognese

House Made Lasagna Bolognese

$14.50Out of stock

- SALADS -

Caesar Salad

$7.00+
Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$8.00+
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00+

- SIDES -

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

1lb of wings cooked to order. Buffalo and BBQ.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Small Ranch - 3.25oz.

$1.00
Family Size Ranch - 16oz.

Family Size Ranch - 16oz.

$6.00

Marinara - 3.25oz.

$1.00

Side Anchovies - 3.25oz

$1.00

1000 Island - 3.25oz.

$1.00

Blue Cheese - 3.25oz.

$1.00

Vinaigrette - 3.25oz.

$1.00
Garlic Twists

Garlic Twists

$8.00

Medium Ranch-8oz.

$4.00

- DRINKS -

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00
2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$5.00
Assorted Soda Bottle

Assorted Soda Bottle

$3.00

- DELI CASE -

Ready-made salads, desserts and assorted entres. All Deli Case items come cold, instructions for reheating come with each item.
Cookies

Cookies

$6.00

Best Sellers! Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Walnuts & Pecans

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars

$6.00Out of stock

House-made Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich

Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Berry Crumble Bars

$6.00Out of stock

Bundt Cakes

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Red Velvet Bundt Cakes

-Utensils-

Silverware

Plates

Cheese & Pepper Packets

Napkins

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sacramento's Best Pizzeria. Located at 3800 Stockton Blvd. Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday 2-8 pm Friday & Saturday 2-9 pm

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95820

