Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
2,392 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sacramento's Best Pizzeria. Located at 3800 Stockton Blvd. Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday 2-8 pm Friday & Saturday 2-9 pm
Location
3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
4.6 • 631
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140 Sacramento, CA 95822
View restaurant
More near Sacramento