Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Luigi's West End Pizzeria

263 Reviews

$

801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stick

Mozzarella Stick

$13.00

Fresh cut, marinara

Garlic "Nots"

Garlic "Nots"

$11.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crusty bread, parsley butter

Italian Fries

Italian Fries

$7.00

Parmesan, oregano salt

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$6.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

House made meatballs, sauce, parmesan

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

The classic

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

The classic

Large Misto Salad

Large Misto Salad

$12.00

Baby lettuces, olives, banana peppers, chickpea, chianti vinaigrette

Small Misto Salad

$9.00

Baby lettuces, olives, banana peppers, chickpea, chianti vinaigrette

Large Mixed Greens

Large Mixed Greens

$12.00

granny smith apples, goat cheese, candied almonds, maple vinaigrette

Small Mixed Greens

$9.00

granny smith apples, goat cheese, candied almonds, maple vinaigrette

Large Caprese Salad

Large Caprese Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil. balsamic

Small Caprese Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic

Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Luigi's blend

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Luigi's blend

Large Margherita Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, basil

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, basil

Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza

Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Cup & Char is a premium type of pepperoni. It is more flavorful, slightly smaller, and in the oven it cups up and gets crispy on the edges.

Small Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00
Large Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Large Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Luigi's blend, roni

Small Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Luigi's blend, roni

Large White Pizza

Large White Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onion

Small White Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onion

Large Sausage Pizza

Large Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Red onions, bell peppers

Small Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Red onions, bell peppers

Large Roasted Chicken

Large Roasted Chicken

$23.00

tomatoes, onion marmelade, arugula

Small Roasted Chicken

$16.00

tomatoes, onion marmelade, arugula

Large Tomato Pizza

Large Tomato Pizza

$19.00

Garlic, basil oil, parmesan sprinkle. *There is no cheese on the base of this pizza*

Small Tomato Pizza

$14.00

Garlic, basil oil, parmesan sprinkle. *There is no cheese on the base of this pizza*

Large Korean Bahn Mi Pizza

Large Korean Bahn Mi Pizza

$23.00

Ricotta, pork, pickled veg, scallion, k-funk sauce

Small Korean Bahn Mi Pizza

$16.00

Ricotta, pork, pickled veg, scallion, k-funk sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Ricotta, Luigi's cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Ricotta, Luigi's cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce

Large BBQ Pork

Large BBQ Pork

$23.00

BBQ pork, pickled mustard seeds, red onion, garlic, and scallions

Small BBQ Pork

$16.00

BBQ pork, pickled mustard seeds, red onion, garlic, and scallions

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Breaded and pan fried chicken, marinara, grana padano, fresh mozzarella

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$14.00

House made pork meatballs, marinara, grana padano, fresh mozzarella

Italian

Italian

$14.00

Salami, capicola, ham, mortadella, provolone, hots, lettuce, tomato. onion, pickles

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, red onion, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken, lettuce, buffalo, blue cheese, provolone

Chicken Wings

Large Wings

Large Wings

$16.00

Small Wings

$8.50

Kids

Kids Crispy Chicken

Kids Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Fresh cut fries

Kids Meatball

Kids Meatball

$7.00

Grilled vegetables

Pizza Kit

Signature Luigi's Dough, sauce, cheese and instructions to make a 12" pizza at home!
Cheese DIY Kit

Cheese DIY Kit

$10.00

Signature Luigi's Dough, sauce, cheese and instructions to make a 12" pizza at home!

Pepperoni DIY Kit

Pepperoni DIY Kit

$12.00

Signature Luigi's Dough, sauce, pepperoni, cheese and instructions to make a 12" pizza at home!

Gluten Free Crust

$5.00Out of stock

Flour

AP Flour

$1.00+

Bread Flour

$1.25+

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Comes as two classic cannoli with chocolate chip ricotta

Zeppole

Zeppole

$6.00

Italian donuts, cinnamon sugar

Sides

Marinara

$1.50

Hot Honey

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

K-Funk

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00Out of stock

12oz Soda Cans + H2O

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Canned Cocktails

Coco Rum

$9.50

Coco Vodka

$9.50Out of stock

Drift Blood Orange

$9.50

Drift Lemon

$9.50

Bully Boy Spritz

$11.00

Masq Hard Tea

$8.50

Drift Passionfruit

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!

Website

Location

801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Luigi's West End Pizzeria image
Banner pic
BG pic
Luigi's West End Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rosa Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
70 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Joe's New York Pizza - Woodbury Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1981 Woodbury Ave Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Food Shop
orange star4.6 • 1,104
679 U.S. Route 1 York, ME 03909
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Durham House of Pizza
orange star4.5 • 674
38 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)
orange star4.8 • 1,312
8 Pierce Street Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Street
orange star4.6 • 2,111
801 Islington St, Suite 17 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,990
5 PORTWALK PL Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,785
319 Vaughan Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston