Italian

Luigi’s Bistro

603 Reviews

$$

4615 SW 179th St

Newcastle, OK 73065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Spaghetti & Meatballs (3)
Tortellini

FAMILY FEAST

Family Feast - Spaghetti and Meatballs (12)

$49.00

Family Feast Chicken Alfredo

$49.00

Family Feast - 1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs (6) 1/2 Chicken Alfredo

$49.00

Family Feast - Tortellini

$49.00

Family Feast 1/2 lasagna (2 pieces)

$59.00

Family Feast - Chicken Spicy Pesto

$69.00

Family Feast Chicken Cacciatore

$59.00

Family Feast - Florentine with Chicken

$69.00

Family Feast - Tortellini with Chicken

$59.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks (8)

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$9.00

8c

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

$11.00

Contains Bacon

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$7.00
Homemade Meatballs (3)

Homemade Meatballs (3)

$5.00
Fried Ravioli (7)

Fried Ravioli (7)

$11.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00
Alfredo Fries

Alfredo Fries

$11.00
Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Meat Lover’s Nachos

$15.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.00

Italian Salad SM

$6.00

Caesar Salad SM

$6.00
Garden Salad SM

Garden Salad SM

$6.00

Strawberry & Shrimp Salad SM

$11.00

Chicken & Pecan Salad SM

$13.00

Dreu's Salad SM

$13.00

Watermelon Shrimp (SM)

$11.00

Italian Salad LG

$8.00

Caesar Salad LG

$8.00

Garden Salad LG

$8.00

Strawberry & Shrimp Salad LG

$14.00

Chicken & Pecan Salad LG

$15.00

Dreu's Salad LG

$15.00

Watermelon Shrimp Salad (LG)

$14.00

Pastas and Favorites

Luigis Trio Sampler

Luigis Trio Sampler

$24.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs (3)

Spaghetti & Meatballs (3)

$15.00

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00
Ravioli 8ct

Ravioli 8ct

$11.00

Ravioli 12ct

$13.00
Tortellini

Tortellini

$13.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00
Pasta Florentine

Pasta Florentine

$18.00

Spicy Pesto Pasta

$12.00
Picatta W/ Chicken

Picatta W/ Chicken

$15.00

Picatta W/ Shrimp

$17.00
Picatta W/ Salmon

Picatta W/ Salmon

$19.00

Salmon W/ Mango Sauce

$20.00

Pesto Pasta

$11.00

1/2 white 1/2 marinara pasta w/meatball

$13.00

BOLOGNA PASTA

$15.00

SHRIMP PASTA

$21.00

DIABLO SHRIMP

$21.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI PASTA

$17.00

LEMON-PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.00

Spaghetti and marinara

$10.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Angela’s Way

$15.00

Chicken & shrimp tortellini in Vodka sauce

$20.00

Meat Lover’s Pasta

$17.00

Manicotti

$12.00

East Coast Alfredo

$12.00

Custom Pasta

Pasta

$8.95

1/2 red 1/2 white

$8.95

Straight From The Grill

Hand Cut Sirloin

$20.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Hamburgers

Old Fashioned Burger

Old Fashioned Burger

$12.00

Spicy Bbq Burger

$12.00

Grande Burger

$12.00

Signature Burger

$12.00

Subs

Chicken Avocado

$11.00

Italian Melt

$11.00

Ham & Mushroom Delight

$11.00

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion

$11.00

Meatball

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sub Sandwich

$11.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Italian Meat & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$17.00

1/2 and 1/2 pizza

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.00

Spicy Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

Margherita Calzone

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.00

Supreme Calzone

$14.00

Italian Meat & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$14.00

Sides

Cup Of Wedding Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Wedding Soup

$7.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Dozen Bread Sticks

$9.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Tortellini

$6.00

kids Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake Bites

$7.00

2x2 Carry Out

Carry Out - Pasta Bolognese

$15.00

Carry Out - Pesto Pasta w/Chicken

$15.00

Carry Out - Spicy Pesto Pasta w/Chicken

$15.00

Carry Out - Chicken Cacciatore

$15.00

Carry Out - Sausage & Pepperoni

$15.00

Carry Out - Ravioli

$15.00

Carry Out- Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Carry Out Tortellini

$15.00

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Lunch

$13.00

Shrimp & Avocado Dinner

$15.00

To-go

Cheese Cake Bites

$5.00

LUNCH MENU

Spaghetti & Meatball (2)

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Spicy Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Parm - Lunch(1 Piece)

$10.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$10.00

Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Tortellini Pasta

$11.00

1/2 Lasagna

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Garden Salad

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$11.00

LUN - Spag & Meatballs

$8.95

LUN - Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

LUN - CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

LUN - Pesto Pasta

$8.95

LUN - Spicy Pesto Pasta

$8.95

LUN - Chicken Parmigiana

$8.95

LUN - Chicken Cacciatore

$9.95

SUB - Chicken Avocado

$11.00

SUB - Grileld Chicken

$11.00

SUB - Italian Melt

$11.00

SUB - Meatball & Motz

$11.00

SUB - Steak

$13.00

SUB - Ham &Mushroom Delight

$11.00

SUB - Sausage & Pepper

$11.00

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Lunch Pizza SM

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Garden Salad

$10.00

LIGHT LUNCH

LIGHT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$10.00

LIGHT CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.00

LIGHT PESTO PASTA

$9.00

LIGHT SPICY PESTO PASTA

$9.00

LIGHT CHICKEN PARM (1 PIECE)

$10.00

LIGHT CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$10.00

LIGHT ALFREDO PASTA

$9.00

Soup

LUN - SOUP & SALAD

$9.00

Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.00

Side Italian Salad

$3.00

CATERING

CAT CK ALFREDO

$120.00+

CAT SPAG/MEAT SAUCE

$140.00+

CAT FAMILY FEAST CHICK ALFREDO

$39.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST SPAG MEATBALLS (12)

$39.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST 1/2 SPAG 1/2 CHICK ALF

$39.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$49.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST FLORENTINE W/CHICKEN

$49.00

CAT FAMILY FEAST TORTELLINI W/CHICKEN (Copy)

$49.00

Kids Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Root beer

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Lite Special

Lite Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

Lite Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Lite Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Lite Spicy Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Lite Chicken Parm (1 Piece)

$10.00

Lite Chicken Cacciatore

$10.00

Lite Alfredo Pasta

$10.00

KIDS SPECIAL

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$2.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$2.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$2.00

Kids Alfredo

$2.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$2.00

Kids Ravioli

$2.00

Kids Tortillinii

$2.00

KIDS BEVERAGE

Water

Coke

Lemonade

Root Beer

Dr Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

Sprite

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4615 SW 179th St, Newcastle, OK 73065

Directions

Gallery
Luigi’s Bistro image
Luigi’s Bistro image

Map
