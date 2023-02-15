- Home
Luisa's Italian Pizzeria
No reviews yet
671 Hooksett Road
Manchester, NH 03104
Food
Appetizers
Luisa's Famous "UGLI" Sticks
Our homemade dough made into delicious garlic bread sticks served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
French Fries
Crinkle cut french fries served with ketchup packets on the side.
Seasoned French Fries
Crinkle cut french fries tossed in a homemade seasoning blend and served with ketchup packets on the side.
Sweet Potato Fries
Straight cut sweet potato fries served with ketchup packets on the side.
Onion Rings
Fried onion rings served with ketchup packets on the side.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.
Chicken Wings
Breaded and fried chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.
Broccoli Bites
Breaded and fried Broccoli with cheese served with a side of ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded and fried jalapenos with cheese served with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and fried Mozzarella cheese served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Side Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs and sauce topped with parmigiana cheese.
Spanikopita
Homemade Spinach Pie
Subs and Wraps
Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, ham, capicola, salami, and your choice of veggies and condiments.
Imported Ham Sub
Your choice of cheese, sliced ham, and your choice of veggies and condiments.
Turkey Sub
Your choice of cheese, sliced turkey, and your choice of veggies and condiments
Homemade Meatball Sub
Provolone cheese and homemade meatballs make for the best meatball sub. It comes toasted and topped with parmigiana cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Provolone cheese and breaded chicken tenders topped with a homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. You're choice of a toasted or cold sub roll.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, parmigiana cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. You're choice of wrap.
California Wrap
Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing. You're choice of wrap.
Wheat Wrap
Tomato Wrap
Plain Wrap
Grilled Subs
Salads
Tossed Salad
Our tossed salads comes with iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, and shredded carrot. All salads are served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.
Caesar Salad
Our Caesar salads come with iceberg lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.
Greek Salad
Our tossed salad with kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.
Chef Salad
Our tossed salad topped with a healthy portion of ham, turkey, salami, and provolone cheese. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks.
Pasta Meals
Chicken Parmigiana
Our hand breaded chicken parmigiana served with our homemade marinara sauce, then topped with parmigiana cheese. Comes with a side of 3 Ugli sticks.
Spaghetti
A good portion of spaghetti served with our homemade marinara sauce, then topped with parmigiana cheese. Comes with a side of 3 Ugli sticks.
Ziti
A good portion of ziti served with our homemade marinara sauce, then topped with parmigiana cheese. Comes with a side of 3 homemade ugli sticks.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce and topped with parmigiana cheese. Comes with a side of 3 Ugli sticks
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese stuffed raviolis topped with our homemade marinara sauce and parmigiana cheese. Comes with a side of 3 Ugli Sticks.
Ziti and Sausage
Ziti topped with homemade marinara sauce, grilled peppers, onions, sliced sausage, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of 3 Ugli sticks.
Dinners
Steak tip Dinner
Marinated terras major chuck steak tips, grilled green peppers, and grilled onions. Served with a side of fries and a dinner salad.
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Homemade marinated grilled chicken tossed with green peppers, onions, and pineapples in teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of fries and a dinner salad.
Chicken Wing Dinner
Breaded and fried chicken wings served with crinkle cut French fries and a dinner salad. You’re choice of dipping sauce, dressing, and flavor.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Breaded and fried chicken tenders served with crinkle cut French fries and a dinner salad. You’re choice of dipping sauce, dressing, and flavor.
Desserts
Homemade Cannoli
Fried pastry filled with homemade cannoli filling dipped in chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar.
Homemade Fried Dough
Our homemade dough cut into bite sized pieces then fried and tossed in butter and powdered sugar. Your choice to add cinnamon sugar or extra powdered sugar.
Ben & Jerry's Pints
Homemade M&M Cookies
Gluten Free Doughnut
Devil's food chocolate doughnut. Dairy free, soy free, and nut free! Guilt free delicious dessert!
Boston Baking Whoopie Pies
2 cookie shaped cakes with a lovely creamy frosting in between. Your choice of flavor.
Sides and Extras
BYO Pizza/Calzones
Small Pizza 10"
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Large Pizza 14"
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Extra Large Pizza 18"
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Gluten Free Pizza 12"
A thin crust great gluten free option! Our gluten free crusts are also vegan!
Pizza Calzone
All of our calzones are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Pizza Megazone
All of our calzones are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Viva Italia Pizza
SM 10" Viva Italia Pizza
Our Viva Italia pizza comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.
LG 14" Viva Italia Pizza
Our Viva Italia pizza comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.
XL 18" Viva Italia Pizza
Our Viva Italia pizza comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.
GF 12" Viva Italia Pizza
Our Viva Italia pizza comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.
Supreme Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
SM 10" Meat Lovers Pizza
Our Meat lovers is made with our homemade dough and sauce and comes with hamburger, ham, pepperoni, and sausage.
LG 14" Meat Lovers Pizza
XL 18" Meat Lovers Pizza
Our Meat lovers is made with our homemade dough and sauce and comes with hamburger, ham, pepperoni, and sausage.
GF 12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Our Meat lovers is made with our homemade dough and sauce and comes with hamburger, ham, pepperoni, and sausage.
Ranchero Pizza
SM 10" Ranchero Pizza
Our Ranchero pizza comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, and crispy bacon.
LG 14" Ranchero Pizza
Our Ranchero pizza comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, and crispy bacon.
XL 18" Ranchero Pizza
Our Ranchero pizza comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, and crispy bacon.
GF 12" Ranchero Pizza
Our Ranchero pizza comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, and crispy bacon.
Pesto Pizza
SM 10" Pesto Pizza
Our Pesto pizza comes with a basil pesto base with fresh tomatoes, provolone, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses.
LG 14" Pesto Pizza
Our Pesto pizza comes with a basil pesto base with fresh tomatoes, provolone, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses.
XL 18" Pesto Pizza
Our Pesto pizza comes with a basil pesto base with fresh tomatoes, provolone, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses.
GF 12" Pesto Pizza
Our Pesto pizza comes with a basil pesto base with fresh tomatoes, provolone, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses.
Broccolo Pizza
SM 10" Broccolo Pizza
Our Broccolo pizza comes with broccoli, onions, tomatoes , and three cheeses with a sesame crust.
LG 14" Broccolo Pizza
Our Broccolo pizza comes with broccoli, onions, tomatoes , and three cheeses with a sesame crust.
XL 18" Broccolo Pizza
Our Broccolo pizza comes with broccoli, onions, tomatoes , and three cheeses with a sesame crust.
GF 12" Broccolo Pizza
Our Broccolo pizza comes with broccoli, onions, tomatoes , and three cheeses with a sesame crust.
Mediterranean Pizza
SM 10" Mediterranean Pizza
Our Mediterranean pizza comes with our homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomato, artichoke, and black olives.
LG 14" Mediterranean Pizza
Our Mediterranean pizza comes with our homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomato, artichoke, and black olives.
XL 18" Mediterranean Pizza
Our Mediterranean pizza comes with our homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomato, artichoke, and black olives.
GF 12" Mediterranean Pizza
Our Mediterranean pizza comes with our homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomato, artichoke, and black olives.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
LG 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
XL 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
GF 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
SM 10" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our Philly cheese steak pizza comes with an American cheese base, shaved steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions.
LG 14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our Philly cheese steak pizza comes with an American cheese base, shaved steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions.
XL 18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our Philly cheese steak pizza comes with an American cheese base, shaved steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions.
GF 12" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our Philly cheese steak pizza comes with an American cheese base, shaved steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions.
Quattro Formaggio Pizza
SM 10" Quattro Formaggio Pizza
Our Quattro formaggio pizza comes with a homemade 4-cheese blend, chopped garlic, and olive oil.
LG 14" Quattro Formaggio Pizza
Our Quattro formaggio pizza comes with a homemade 4-cheese blend, chopped garlic, and olive oil.
XL 18" Quattro Formaggio Pizza
Our Quattro formaggio pizza comes with a homemade 4-cheese blend, chopped garlic, and olive oil.
GF 12" Quattro Formaggio Pizza
Our Quattro formaggio pizza comes with a homemade 4-cheese blend, chopped garlic, and olive oil.
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
SM 10" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
Our Teriyaki chicken pizza comes with a provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, and pineapple.
LG 14" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
Our Teriyaki chicken pizza comes with a provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, and pineapple.
XL 18" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
Our Teriyaki chicken pizza comes with a provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, and pineapple.
GF 12" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
Our Teriyaki chicken pizza comes with a provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, and pineapple.
White Pizza
SM 10" White Pizza
Our White pizza comes with an olive oil and chopped garlic base, fresh basil, feta, and fresh tomato.
LG 14" White Pizza
Our White pizza comes with an olive oil and chopped garlic base, fresh basil, feta, and fresh tomato.
XL 18" White Pizza
Our White pizza comes with an olive oil and chopped garlic base, fresh basil, feta, and fresh tomato.
GF 12" White Pizza
Our White pizza comes with an olive oil and chopped garlic base, fresh basil, feta, and fresh tomato.
Cordon Bleu Pizza
SM 10" Cordon Bleu Pizza
Our Cordon Bleu pizza comes with a homemade honey mustard base, Swiss cheese, ham, and chicken tenders.
LG 14" Cordon Bleu Pizza
Our Cordon Bleu pizza comes with a homemade honey mustard base, Swiss cheese, ham, and chicken tenders.
XL 18" Cordon Bleu Pizza
Our Cordon Bleu pizza comes with a homemade honey mustard base, Swiss cheese, ham, and chicken tenders.
GF 12" Cordon Bleu Pizza
Our Cordon Bleu pizza comes with a homemade honey mustard base, Swiss cheese, ham, and chicken tenders.
The Goddard Pizza
SM 10" The Goddard Pizza
Our Goddard pizza comes with pineapple, bacon, and chicken tenders that are tossed in a goddard sauce (homemade buffalo and bbq sauce).
LG 14" The Goddard Pizza
Our Goddard pizza comes with pineapple, bacon, and chicken tenders that are tossed in a goddard sauce (homemade buffalo and bbq sauce).
XL 18" The Goddard Pizza
Our Goddard pizza comes with pineapple, bacon, and chicken tenders that are tossed in a goddard sauce (homemade buffalo and bbq sauce).
GF 12" The Goddard Pizza
Our Goddard pizza comes with pineapple, bacon, and chicken tenders that are tossed in a goddard sauce (homemade buffalo and bbq sauce).
The Shae Pizza
SM 10" The Shae Pizza
Our Shae pizza comes with salami, feta, and banana peppers.
LG 14" The Shae Pizza
Our Shae pizza comes with salami, feta, and banana peppers.
XL 18" The Shae Pizza
Our Shae pizza comes with salami, feta, and banana peppers.
GF 10" The Shae Pizza
Our Shae pizza comes with salami, feta, and banana peppers.
Veggie Combo Pizza
SM 10" Veggie Combo Pizza
Our Veggie combo comes with a homemade pizza sauce base, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
LG 14" Veggie Combo Pizza
Our Veggie combo comes with a homemade pizza sauce base, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
XL 18" Veggie Combo Pizza
Our Veggie combo comes with a homemade pizza sauce base, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
GF 12" Veggie Combo Pizza
Our Veggie combo comes with a homemade pizza sauce base, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Alfredo Pizza
SM 10" Alfredo Pizza
Our Alfredo pizza comes with a homemade alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli.
LG 14" Alfredo Pizza
Our Alfredo pizza comes with a homemade alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli.
XL 18" Alfredo Pizza
Our Alfredo pizza comes with a homemade alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli.
GF 12" Alfredo Pizza
Our Alfredo pizza comes with a homemade alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
SM 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ pizza comes with a provolone cheese and bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, and onions.
LG 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ pizza comes with a provolone cheese and bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, and onions.
XL 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ pizza comes with a provolone cheese and bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, and onions.
GF 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ pizza comes with a provolone cheese and bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, and onions.
Specialty Calzones
Four Cheese Calzone
Our four cheese calzone comes with a homemade 4-cheese sauce (ricotta, parmigiana cheese, spices), provolone cheese, and is served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Zippy Meatball Calzone
Our Zippy calzone comes with our homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Our Chicken parm calzone comes with fried chicken tenders, our homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
Godmother Calzone
Our Godmother calzone comes with our homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, hand sliced sausage, and provolone.
Italian Stallion Calzone
Our Italian stallion calzone comes with grilled onions, peppers, hand sliced sausage, provolone cheese, and our homemade marinara sauce.
Ranchero Calzone
Our Ranchero calzone comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, caramelized onions.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Our Buffalo chicken calzone comes with a bleu cheese base, grilled roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.
Steak Delight Calzone
Our Steak delight calzone comes with our hand cut Terra’s major chunk steak, grilled green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese. No sauce.
Chicken Delight Calzone
Our Chicken delight calzone comes with marinated grilled chicken, grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, and American cheese. No sauce.
Mediterranean Calzone
Our Mediterranean calzone comes with homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomatoes, artichokes, and black olives.
Spinach and Feta Calzone (Popeye's Passion)
Our Popeyes passion calzone comes with spinach, feta, and cheddar cheese. No sauce.
Broccoli Calzone (Popeye's Revenge)
Our Popeyes revenge calzone comes with grilled broccoli, American cheese, and cheddar cheese. No sauce.
Broccolo Calzone
Our Broccolo calzone comes with grilled broccoli, onions, tomato, 3 cheeses (provolone, American, and cheddar), and a sesame crust. No sauce.
Pesto Calzone
Our Pesto calzone comes with a basil pesto sauce, fresh tomato, provolone cheese, and parmigiana cheese.
Porky Pig Calzone
Our Porky Pig calzone comes with grilled pepperoni, salami, hand cut sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. No sauce.
Cattle Car Calzone
Our Cattle car calzone comes with a mayo and ketchup sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles, fresh tomato, grilled hamburger, and American cheese.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Our BBQ chicken calzone comes with marinated grilled chicken, grilled onion, provolone cheese, and a BBQ sauce base.
Alfredo Calzone
Our Alfredo calzone comes with grilled chicken and broccoli and we use our homemade Alfredo as a base.
Viva Italia Calzone
Our Viva Italia calzone comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.
Drinks
Coke 20 oz
Diet Coke 20 oz
Barqs Rootbeer 20 oz
Coke Zero Sugar 20 oz
Ginger Ale 20 oz
Sprite 20 oz
Orange Fanta 20 oz
Dr. Pepper 20 oz
Dasani Water 20 oz
Minute Maid Apple Juice 12 oz
Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz
Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20 oz
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade 20 oz
Fruit Punch Powerade 20 oz
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea 18.5 oz
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 oz
Coke 2 Liter
Diet Coke 2 Liter
Barqs Rootbeer 2 Liter
Sprite 2 Liter
Original Monster (Black) 16oz
Zero Ultra Monster (White) 16 oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1980, here at Luisa’s, we’ve taken pride in offering the best homemade pizzas in the Manchester area. From our various family recipes to the daily freshly made dough, we promise that our pizza will leave you coming back for more!
671 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH 03104