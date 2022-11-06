Luka Restaurant imageView gallery

Luka Restaurant Doral

review star

No reviews yet

11402 NW 41st

Suite 112

Miami, FL 33178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Bowl
Paisa Bowl
Emp. Ven. Cheese

Just To Start

Servicio de Tequeños

Servicio de Tequeños

$10.95

Chicharrón con Arepita

$9.50

Mini Arepitas x4

$10.50
Mini Arepitas Dulces

Mini Arepitas Dulces

$9.50
Mini Empanadas Colombianas x4

Mini Empanadas Colombianas x4

$8.50
Luka Bites

Luka Bites

$15.95

Mini Venezuelan Empanadas X 4

$10.50
Ceviche de Chicharron

Ceviche de Chicharron

$14.95
Luka-Guacamole

Luka-Guacamole

$16.95

Breakfast

American Classic

American Classic

$11.95

Two eggs cooked to order with either ham, bacon or turkey

Criollo Classic

Criollo Classic

$14.95

Two eggs cooked to order, arepa, sweet plantains, shredded beef, black beans and shredded paisa cheese.

Luka Toast

Luka Toast

$13.95
Eggs & Sausage

Eggs & Sausage

$12.95
Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Luka Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$15.95
Pabellon Bowl

Pabellon Bowl

$14.95
Parrilla Bowl

Parrilla Bowl

$15.95
Paisa Bowl

Paisa Bowl

$18.95
Pollo Asado Bowl

Pollo Asado Bowl

$13.95

Soups

Hervido Soup! (Fri-Sat-Sun)

Hervido Soup! (Fri-Sat-Sun)

$15.95
Cream Of The Day

Cream Of The Day

Heavenly Burgers

Bacon Lover Burger

Bacon Lover Burger

$17.95
Latin Luka Burger

Latin Luka Burger

$19.95
Million Truffle Burger

Million Truffle Burger

$17.95
Feeling Myself Burger

Feeling Myself Burger

$16.95

CheeseBurger

$12.95

Just Grilled For You!

Picada Luka

Picada Luka

$40.95Out of stock
Parrilla Mixta

Parrilla Mixta

$45.95
Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$17.95
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Salads (Not Protein Included)

Cobb Classic

Cobb Classic

$10.50
Quinoa Beans

Quinoa Beans

$13.50
Sweet Luka

Sweet Luka

$12.50

Arepas

Arepa Carne Asada

Arepa Carne Asada

$12.50

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa filled with Grilled Steak, Green Cabbage, Paisa Cheese, Pico de Gallo with our Fresh Made Garlic Sauce.

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$11.00

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa filled with the Known as Creamy Avocado. It is filled with Shredded Chicken, Mayonnaise and Avocado Mashed.

Arepa Pelúa

Arepa Pelúa

$11.00

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa filled with Shredded Beef and Gouda Cheese.

Arepa Pabellon

Arepa Pabellon

$11.50
Arepa Perico

Arepa Perico

$9.50

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa filled with Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes & Onions.

Arepa Ham & Cheese

Arepa Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa filled with Ham & Your Choice of Cheese!

Arepa De Queso

Arepa De Queso

$9.50

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa with Your Choice of Cheese!

Arepa Chicharrón

Arepa Chicharrón

$11.50

Our Homemade and Delicious Arepa filled with Chicharrón and Grilled Cheese!

Mini Arepitas x4

$10.50

Cachapas

Cachapa Original

Cachapa Original

$13.50
Cachapa Ham & Cheese

Cachapa Ham & Cheese

$14.00
Cachapa Pelua

Cachapa Pelua

$16.00
Cachapa Carne Asada

Cachapa Carne Asada

$18.50

Cachapa Ham & Egg

$14.00
Cachapa Pabellón

Cachapa Pabellón

$16.00
Cachapa Chicharrón

Cachapa Chicharrón

$16.00

Latin Delights

Servicio De Tequeños

Servicio De Tequeños

$10.95

Cone with 6 mini tequeños

Cachito Cheese

Cachito Cheese

$4.00Out of stock
Cachito Ham & Cheese

Cachito Ham & Cheese

$4.50
Empanada Colombiana

Empanada Colombiana

$2.25
Emp. Ven. Shredded Beef

Emp. Ven. Shredded Beef

$4.25
Emp. Ven. Cheese

Emp. Ven. Cheese

$4.25
Emp. Ven. Ground Beef

Emp. Ven. Ground Beef

$4.25
Emp. Ven. Shredded Chicken

Emp. Ven. Shredded Chicken

$4.25
Emp. Ven. Pabellón

Emp. Ven. Pabellón

$4.95Out of stock
Pandebono

Pandebono

$2.50
Tequeño Cheese Regular

Tequeño Cheese Regular

$2.50
Tequeño Guava Regular

Tequeño Guava Regular

$2.25Out of stock
Croissant Plain

Croissant Plain

$3.49

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$5.25

Kids Choices

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$9.95

Kids Bowl Steak

$11.95

Kids Bowl Chicken

$11.95
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.95

Mini Cachapas

$5.50

Sharing Boards

Friends Board

Friends Board

$46.95
Family Board

Family Board

$57.95
Office Board

Office Board

$98.95

Sweet Desserts

Caramel Sundae

$10.95

Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel and Dulce de Leche, Flan, Coconut Wafer (Cocosette) and a Fresh Strawberry on Top.

Chocolate Sundae

$11.95

Vanilla Ice Cream with Nutella and Chocolate Syrup, Oreo Cookies, Moist Chocolate Cake, Fresh Strawberry and Wafer Chocolate Cookies (Pirouline).

Guava Sundae

$10.95

Vanilla Ice Cream with Guava Jam, Maria Cookies, Fresh Strawberry and a Tres Leches Cake on Top.

Luka's Cake Slice

$4.95

Luka's Cake Full

$29.00
Paleta Chocolate Cake

Paleta Chocolate Cake

$6.99Out of stock
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.49

Choco Cake Full

$29.00Out of stock

Holidays Season

Pan De Jamón

Pan De Jamón

$26.50
Hallaca

Hallaca

$10.00
Ensalada de Gallina

Ensalada de Gallina

$11.00
Pernil Lb

Pernil Lb

$11.00
Plato Navideño

Plato Navideño

$18.00

Combo Para 6 Personas

$136.00

Combo Para 12 Personas

$272.00

Combo Para 24 Personas

$520.00
Ham Bread Slice

Ham Bread Slice

$3.25
Pernil Leg

Pernil Leg

$143.99Out of stock

Torta Negra Full

$38.39Out of stock

Torta Negra Slice

$4.79Out of stock

$EXTRA$ Ensalada De Gallina

$3.59

Sides

Baked Plantain with Cheese

$4.25Out of stock

Ensalada Fresca

$3.95

Yuca Frita

$4.95

Aguacate

$3.50

White Rice

$2.95

Caesar salad

$4.25

Black Beans

$2.95

Arepa Plain

$1.95

Chorizo

$3.50

Morcilla

$3.50

Papa Criolla

$4.50

Fries

$2.95

Coffee

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Doppio

$3.50

Americano Medium

$3.75

Americano Large

$4.25

Macchiatto

$3.75

Doble Macchiatto

$4.50

Capuccino Medium

$4.75

Capuccino Large

$5.25

Latte Medium

$4.50

Latte Large

$5.00

Chai Latte Medium

$4.50

Chai Latte Large

$5.00

Moccaccino Medium

$4.95

Moccaccino Large

$5.50

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Chocolate Medium

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Large

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.99

Milk Medium

$2.95

Coffee Bag 12oz

$15.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.25

Lukaramel Frappe

$4.79

Cold Tea

$3.99

Juices

Blackberry

$6.00

Citrus Mix

$6.00

Natural Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Lemonade

$7.00

Guanabana

$7.00

Harmony Drink

$7.00

Lechoza

$6.00

Lulo

$6.00

Mandarina

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Orange

$7.00

Papelon

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$7.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Orange 96oz

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Can Coke Diet

$2.75

Can Coke Regular

$2.75

Can Coke Zero

$2.75

Can Sprite

$2.75

Colombiana Soda

$2.75

Freskolita

$2.75

Freskolita Zero

$2.75

Malta Polar

$2.75

Postobon Manzana

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.10

Wine

Veuve Dubarry Bottle

$25.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa weekend

$5.00Out of stock

Villa Joland. Moscato rose 187ml

$10.00

Villa Joland. Prosseco 187ml

$10.00

Tomaiolo pinot grigio bottle

$30.00

Tomaiolo pinot grigio glass

$8.00

Nightfall Chardonnay bottle

$30.00

Redwood cab. Sauvignon bottle

$30.00

Redwood cab. Sauvignon glass

$8.00

Nightfall Pinot Noir bottle

$30.00

Nightfall Merlot bottle

$30.00

Kauzo Malbec bottle

$38.00

Kauzo Malbec glass

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfort Food with Love!

Website

Location

11402 NW 41st, Suite 112, Miami, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Luka Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soya Sushi Bar
orange star4.2 • 648
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Terraza de B - 11402 NW 41 Street Unit 100
orange starNo Reviews
11402 NW 41 Street Unit 100 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
BARBECUE 58/EL ALPHA DOG
orange starNo Reviews
3515 NW 113 CT DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
You Sushi Mex Experience - 3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104
orange starNo Reviews
3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104 DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Naturissimo
orange starNo Reviews
3887 NW 107 TH AVE STE 102 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
La Fontana Steak House
orange star4.0 • 114
4285 NW 107th Ave Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston