Luka's Italian Cuisine 10 River Rd

10 River Rd

Bogota, NJ 07603

Order Again

Popular Items

Penne Vodka
Chicken Marsala
Pumpkin Ravioli

Apps-SP

Fried Artichoke

$12.95

Served with Pesto Dijon Mayo

Bruschetta

$10.95

Toasted bread topped with tomato, basil, red onion, oil & vinegar

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

Mushroom caps stuffed with crabmeat, topped with breadcrumbs, broiled in a scampi sauce

Eggplant Caponata with Burratta Mozzarella

$15.95

Homemade eggplant caponata, basil, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar

Fresh California Fig Bruschetta

$12.95

Toasted bread topped with figs, mascarpone cream cheese, balsamic reduction, sprig of mint

Mussels Sp

$14.95

Sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fennel, lemon, white wine reduction

APPETIZERS

Eggplant Rolatini

$14.95

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Mozzarella Carozza

$11.95

Mussels

$14.95Out of stock

Portobello Mushrooms

$11.95

Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

$13.95

Shrimp & Garlic

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Spiedini

$11.95

Clams Oregonatto

$12.95

SOUPS

32oz Minnestrone

$10.95

32oz pasta fajole

$11.95

32oz Stratiatella

$10.95

32oz tortolini soup

$10.95

Minnestrone

$8.95

Pasta Fajole

$8.95

Soup Special

$6.00

Stratiatella Soup

$6.95

Tortellini Soup

$6.95

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.95

House Salad

$5.95

SIDES

Broccoli Oil & Garlic

$6.50

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

$6.50

Pasta Oil & Garlic

$6.95

Penne Tomato Sauce

$5.95

Sausage in Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Spinach Oil & Garlic

$6.50

Vegetables Sauteed oil & garlic

$6.50

Dinner-SP

Bronzino

$38.95

Pumpkin Ravioli

$22.95

Gratino style with parmigiano cream sauce & browned grated cheese on top

Pear & Mascarpone Sachetti

$22.95

Stuffed pasta served in a carbonara cream sauce with prosciutto & sweet peas

Chicken Sp

$26.95

Veal scallopine, shallots, mushrooms, sundried tomato, gaeta olives, sausage, brandy brown sauce

Veal Sp

$27.95

Breaded veal topped with escarole, carmelized onions, carrots, melted mozzarella, white wine reduction

Salmon Castellano

$27.95

Sauteed with asparagus, fresh tomato, shitake mushrooms, lemon white wine reduction

Swordfish Sp

$31.95

Pan seared with garlic, fresh tomato, broccoli rabe, extra virgin olive oil

Short Ribs Sp

$35.95

CHICKEN

Chicken Cacciatorre

$22.95

Chicken Cardinale

$27.95

Chicken Francese

$22.95

Chicken Giardinera

$22.95

Chicken La Scala

$26.95

Chicken Luka

$26.95

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Chicken Milanese

$22.95

Chicken Parmigiano

$22.95

FISH

Flounder Broiled

$26.95

Flounder Francese

$26.95

Salmon Broiled

$27.95

Salmon Dijon

$27.95

Salmon Livornese

$27.95

Sole Almondine

$26.95

PASTA

Angelhair Primavera

$18.95

Baked Ziti Siciliano

$19.95

Canneloni

$19.95

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$18.95

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$18.95

Gnocchi

$22.95

Lasagna

$19.95

Linguini Clam Sauce

$26.95

Linguini Marrechiarra

$31.95

Lobster Ravioli

$22.95

Meat Ravioli

$17.95

Penne Marinara

$16.95

Penne Vodka

$16.95

Penne with Butter

$10.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.95

Rigatoni Pomodorro

$18.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.95

Spaghetti Luka

$24.95

Tortellini Alfredo

$19.95

Vegetable Lasagna

$19.95

SCAL/SHRI

scallop-BROIL

$31.95Out of stock

scallop-SCAMPI

$31.95Out of stock

scallops

$31.95Out of stock

SHRIMP

$25.95

SHRIMP-FRA-DIAVOLO

$25.95

SHRIMP-MARINARA

$25.95

SHRIMP-PARM

$25.95

SHRIMP-SCAMPI

$25.95

SHRIMP+SCALLOPS

$35.95Out of stock

VEAL

FRANCESE (veal)

$26.95

GIARDINERA (veal)

$26.95

LUKA (veal)

$26.95

MARSALA (veal)

$26.95

PARM (veal)

$26.95

PIZZAOLA (veal)

$26.95

SALTIMBO (veal)

$28.95

SORRENTO (veal)

$28.95

VEAL

$27.95

VEGETABLES

FRANCESE (eggplant)

$22.95

PARM (eggplant)

$22.95

ROAST VEG LUKA

$22.95

ROLATINI (eggplant)

$22.95

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$7.50

Flan

$7.50

Tartufo

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Dessert

$7.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
BYOB with Homemade Italian Cuisine

10 River Rd, Bogota, NJ 07603

