Barbeque
American
Burgers

Luke's Bar and Grill Beaumont

review star

No reviews yet

2325 Calder Ave

Beaumont, TX 77702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N/A Beverage

Water

Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.65

Blue Red Bull

$3.65

SF Red Bull

$3.65

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cigar

Ahh Sh*t Here We Go

$8.00

Caliber Robusto 5x50

$8.00

Davidoff Winston Churchhill

$25.00

El Presidente Cordial

$8.00

Gurkhay Ghost

$9.00

H. Upman Aj Fernandez Heritage

$12.00

Joya De Nicaragua

$10.00

Maestro Del Tiempo

$15.00

Mi Querida

$15.00

Padson 1964 ANNIV.

$17.00

Romeo Y Julieta 1875

$10.00

Romeo Y Julieta Reserva Real

$11.50

Sobremesa

$13.00

Syncro Caribe

$15.00

Syncro Nicaragua

$12.00

Syncro Unexpected

$8.00

Tampa Rollers

$8.00

Cigar Factory

$8.50

Social Club Short

$8.50

Social club long

$9.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy! Daily Food Specials and Happy Hours for your favorite drinks.

Location

2325 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX 77702

Directions

