Luke's Burgers 255 Dickson Plaza Dr

Popular Items

Luke's Famous BullDawg Burger
SMASH BURGER
BYO Burger

Luke's Burgers

Build Your Own

BYO Burger

$16.99

Signature Burgers and Dawgs

Luke's Famous BullDawg Burger

$14.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard

Grandma Rapp's Burger

$15.99

Swiss cheese/sauteed mushrooms/crispy onions

Ole Harry's Southern

$14.99

Smash Burger covered in Pimento cheese

Ali's Fried CheeseBurger

$15.99

Layer of fried cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

Luke's Favorite Breakfast Burger

$16.99

Fried ege bacon, cheese, mayo

The Jake

$14.99

Smash Burger Tossed in Cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, picide, Jalapeno Ranch

Peach's Jack'D Up Burger

$15.99

Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, and mayo

Brela Grace Burger

$14.99

covered with a cup of mac and cheese

CnC Burger

$14.99

Topped with a cup of chili and cheese

Bentley Burger

$15.99

Half pound burger between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches and mayo

Misty's Burger

$12.99

lettuce wrap, smashed with cheese and ketchup

The BEAST

$19.99

1/2 lb bison/elk/wagyu burger cooked to order with lettuce, tomato. onion. pickle, mayo, mustard

Wild Game Trio Slider Basket

$19.99

1. Bison/ 2. Elk/3. Venison -cooked to order with any toodings vou like,

Barnyard Burger

$16.99

This delicious combo Is 50% Ground Beef and 5O% Ground Pork in one patty hand patted and super ivicy, Amencan cheesen ettuce, tomato, pkile, mustaro. mayo.

Luke's All Beef DAWG

$10.99

WAGYU Beef Hot Dog split on a toasted bun with cheese, ketchup, and mustard....Also make it your way!

Heart Attack Burger

$39.99

32 oz beef / 18 oz cheese and bacon - If you can finish it. alone with side in 30 mlnutes or less, we will give vou a Luke's Burgers Shirt.

Texas Toast Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Luke's Favorite Chicken Fried Sandwich

$13.99

w/Jalapeno Ranch and Pickle

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Fried or Grilled

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, with a side of honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle

Buffalo Chicken Club

$12.99

w/ lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

$10.99

Mayo, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions

Grilled Tilapia Sandwich

$14.99

Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheeseburger

$14.99

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Hot Turkey and Cheese

$9.99

Slider Basket

$13.99

Chicken Strip Basket (3)

$10.99

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Chef Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese, Egg. Avocado

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese, Egg, Avocado

Cajun Grilled Tilapia Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese, Egg

Tomato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99

Bowl of Chili w/ Crackers

$6.99

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Triangles

$7.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fries Basket

$5.99

Tots Basket

$5.99

Onion Rings Basket

$5.99

Sidewinder Loaded Pimento Cheese Fries

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.99

Slider Basket (3)

$10.99

Chicken Slider Basket

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Loaded Bison Nachos

$10.99

Bison Chili

$7.99+

Wings

Traditional Buffalo (6)

$10.99

Traditional BBQ (6)

$10.99

25 Wings

$29.99

Sauce

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch

A1

Blue Cheese

Thousand Island

Out of stock

Tartar Sauce

Buffalo

Honey Mustard

Chipotle Ranch

BBQ

Jalapeno Ranch

Marinara

Desserts

Milk Shake

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Pie of the Day

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Scoop of Ice Cream - Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry

$2.99

Pork Rinds

Original

$4.99

Buffalo

$4.99

Cajun

$4.99

Loaded Potato

$4.99

Standard Burgers

American Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/4 lb Mini BullDAWG Burger

$10.99

Cajun Burger

$11.99

Bison Burger

$18.99

Elk Burger

$18.99

Venison Burger

$16.99

Turkey Burger

$13.99

SMASH BURGER

$8.99

Daily Special

$9.99

$9.99

$4.99

$4.99

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

Drinks

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$2.99

Amberbock

$2.99

Mich Ultra Draft

$2.99

Modelo Draft

$2.99

Voodoo Ranger Draft

$2.99

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$3.49

Budweiser Bottle

$3.49

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.49

Yuengling Bottle

$3.49

Modelo Bottle

$4.49

Corona Bottle

$4.49

Miller Lite

$3.49

Coors Light

$3.49

White Claw

$3.99

Truly

$3.99

Twisted Tea

$3.99

Heineken

$4.49

Sweet Water IPA

$3.49

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

Bottles & Cans

Bang Energy

$2.99

SB Double Shot

$2.99

SB Triple Shot

$2.99

Frappuccino

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Lifewater

$2.99

Propel

$2.99

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Water

Ice Water

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.99

Hot Dog Basket

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips Basket

$6.99

Mac and Cheese Plate

$6.99

Mini Cheeseburger Basket

$6.99

PB & J

$4.99

Sides

Side Items

Crinkle Cut fries

$3.99

Sidewinders

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$3.99

House Salad

$3.99

Tomato Soup

$3.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Breakfast Menu 6am-11am

2 Egg Plate

2 Egg Plate w/Sausage

$8.99

2 Egg Plate w/Bacon

$8.99

2 Egg Plate w/Country Ham

$9.99

6 oz. Steak and Eggs (2 egg plate)

$13.99

Omelet Plate

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

The MEATY Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Western Omelet

$10.99

**Luke's Favorite, The BullDAWG Omelet

$13.99

Biscuits and Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Ham and Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Sausage Biscuit

$5.99

Smoked Bacon Biscuit

$5.99

Steak Biscuit

$9.99

Country Ham Biscuit

$6.99

Chicken Tender Biscuit

$6.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$6.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese TT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$6.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese TT Sandwich

$6.99

Pancakes and French Toast

French Toast Meal

$5.99

Single Pancake

$3.99

Double Pancake

$5.99

Triple Stack

$7.99

Luke's Stack (5)

$10.99

Burritos

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Sausage Egg and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Ham and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Meaty Combo Burrito

$8.99

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$9.99

BullDAWG Bowls

Rookie Bowl

$9.99

Luke's MVP Bowl

$11.99

Sides and Toppings

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Chicken Strips (2)

$4.99

Country Ham

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Oats

$3.99

Tomatoes

$1.99

Gravy

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Salsa

$0.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Beer, and more!

Location

255 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

