Luke's Lobster Provincetown
317 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
WINDOW MENU
ROLLS
FRIED
SOUPS/SIDES
DRINKS
BEVS
NA Beverages
- Blueberry Lemonade$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Ginger Brew$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
APPS
- Fried Haddock Bites_
Served with house-made tartar and lemon.$15.00
- Fried Pickles_
Served with a spicy aioli.$9.00
- Fried Clams - App_
Served with house-made tartar and lemon.$25.00
- Fried Calamari_
Certified sustainable squid breaded in rice flour with jalapenos, piri piri aioli. Gluten-friendly.$16.00
- Popcorn Chicken - App_
Served with buttermilk dressing and honey mustard.$12.00
- Sternman's Sampler_
Haddock bites, popcorn chicken, and fried pickles.$18.00
- Steamed Mussels_
with white wine, linguiça$16.00
- Steamed Clams_
with butter, broth, and lemon$16.00
- Smoked Pollock Dip_$15.00
SOUPS/SALAD/SIDES
SOUPS
- Clam Chowder - Small_
Fresh wild clams simmered w/ clam broth, diced potato, & minced onion, finished with heavy cream. Served w/ oyster crackers.$10.00
- Clam Chowder - Large_
Fresh wild clams simmered w/ clam broth, diced potato, & minced onion, finished with heavy cream. Served w/ oyster crackers.$13.00
- Lobster Bisque - Small_$12.00
- Lobster Bisque - Large_$15.00
SALAD
- Lighthouse Salad_
Locally-sourced vegetables and seasonal fennel w/ kelp buttermilk dressing$14.00
- Blueberry Salad_
Blueberry vinaigrette, pickled Maine Passamaquoddy blueberries, goat cheese, sunflower seeds.$16.00
- LH Salad - Side_$7.00
- Blueberry Salad - Side_
Blueberry vinaigrette, pickled Maine Passamaquoddy blueberries, goat cheese.$9.00
- Caesar Salad_$14.00
- Caesar Salad - Side_
ROLLS/SANDWICHES
ROLLS
- 4oz Lobster Roll_
1/4 lb chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.$26.00
- 6oz Lobster Roll_
6oz chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.$38.00
- 4oz Crab Roll_
1/4 lb chilled Jonah crab meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.$19.00
- 6oz Crab Roll_
6oz chilled Jonah crab meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.$26.00
- 4oz Shrimp Roll_
1/4 lb chilled shrimp served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.$15.00
- 6oz Shrimp Roll_
6oz chilled shrimp served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.$22.00
- Seafood Flight_
A taste of all three of the classic Luke's rolls: half a lobster roll, half a crab roll, half a shrimp roll. Served with chips and a pickle.$30.00
SPECIALTY ROLLS
- 4oz White Truffle Roll_
Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with white truffle.$27.00
- 6oz White Truffle Roll_
Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with white truffles$39.00
- 4oz Spicy Honey Roll_
Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with Mike's Extra Hot Honey and a dash of Aleppo pepper flakes.$27.00
- 6oz Spicy Honey Roll_
Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with Mike's Extra Hot Honey and a dash of Aleppo pepper flakes.$39.00
- Lobster Roll Flight_
chilled lobster roll sampler: 2oz lemon butter roll, 2oz spicy honey butter roll, 2oz truffle butter roll$39.00
SANDWICH
- Broiled Haddock Sandwich_
Broiled w/ lemon butter. Served w/ fries and a pickle.$22.00
- Fried Haddock Sandwich_
Lightly battered & fried. Served w/ fries and a pickle.$22.00
- Lobster Grilled Cheese_v1$22.00
- Lobster BLT_
Lobster on a toasted sesame bun w/ applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served w/ fries$22.00
- Sea Veggie Burger_
A kelp-veggie burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, and spicy aioli$17.00
- Farm Burger_
Two 4-oz Pineland Farms (ME) local beef patties, Cabot cheddar (VT), Little Leaf Lettuce (MA), Backyard Farms tomato (ME), -add North Country bacon (NH).$18.00
DIY
- DIY Lobster_
Our DIY kits include all the ingredients to prepare two fresh Luke's rolls in the comfort of your home!$60.00
- DIY Crab_
Our DIY kits include all the ingredients to prepare two fresh Luke's rolls in the comfort of your home!$36.00
- DIY Shrimp_
Our DIY kits include all the ingredients to prepare two fresh Luke's rolls in the comfort of your home!$30.00
PLATTERS/SPECIALS
PLATTERS
- Fried Haddock Platter_
Beer-battered fresh Icelandic haddock served over fries w/slaw, house-made tartar, and lemon$22.00
- Jeff's Fried Popcorn Shrimp_
w/ fries, slaw, house-made tartar.$20.00
- Broiled Haddock Platter_
Fresh Icelandic haddock broiled simply w/ lemon butter, w/ summer salad, slaw, and lemon$22.00
- Popcorn Chicken Platter_
Served w/ fries, slaw, pickle, and honey mustard$17.00
- Twin Lobster Dinner_
Two 1 lb lobster w/ corn on the cob & steamed potatoes$55.00
- 1.5# Shore Dinner_
1.5 lb steamed whole lobster, 1/2 lb steamed clams, grilled sourdough, w/ corn on the cob & steamed potatoes$65.00
- 1.5# Steamed Lobster Platter_
1.5 lb lobster w/ corn on the cob & steamed potatoes$60.00
- Fisherman's Platter_
fried haddock, shrimp, and clames w/ fries, slaw, house-made tartar sauce$30.00
- Fried Clam Platter_
Fried w/ fries, slaw, house-made tartar$30.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
