Lula and Sadie's 2023 2022 Chapel Hill Road

No reviews yet

2022 Chapel Hill Road

Durham, NC 27707

Popular Items

Potato Crusted Catfish Plate

Potato Crusted Catfish Plate

$20.00

A Pan-Fried Potato Crusted NC Farm Raised Catfish Filet (Turkey, NC) Served with an Herbed Tartar Sauce, Warm Black-Eyed Pea Salad and Buttered Okra.

The "Angry Yard Bird" Mac-N-Cheese

The “Angry Yard Bird” Mac-N-Cheese

$17.00

Our White Mac-N-Cheese with a Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drumstick, Crumbled Bacon and Your Choice of Our "Mild, Hot or Hottest" Hot Sauce.

Garden Harvest Vegetable Plate (Our Chef Inspired Vegetable Platter Chosen Especially for You.)

Garden Harvest Vegetable Plate (Our Chef Inspired Vegetable Platter Chosen Especially for You.)

$12.00

Our Chef Inspired Vegetable Platter Chosen Especially for You: Today's Features are Collards, Yellow Squash-N-Onions, English Pea Studded Rice and Sautéed Spinach.

LUNCH-DINNER

Small Plates

"Carolina" Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine and Kale Tossed in a Lemon Smoked Anchovy Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan and Candied Pecans.

F.G.T. Salad

$14.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Spritzed Baby Greens Topped with Fried Green Tomato Croutons, Crumbled Feta and a Roasted Red Pepper Coulis.

Fried Dirty Rice

$6.00

Three "Nawlins' Style" Dirty Rice Cakes, Served with a Bourbon Remoulade Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Three Slices of Southern Fried Green Tomatoes, Topped with Our Famous Pimiento Cheese and Crumbled Hickory Smoked Bacon.

Joyce's Chicken-N-Dumplings

$10.00

L&S "Oink" Balls

$12.00

Three of Our Country Sausage Meatballs Wrapped in Hickory Smoked Bacon. Served with a Sauce Duo of Ranch and a Sweet-N-Spicy BBQ Sauce.

Salads/Soup

Bowl Chicken and Dumplings

Bowl Chicken and Dumplings

$9.00

"Mema's" Chicken-N-Dumplings - Shredded Haven Farm's Pasture Raised Chicken Breast (Chapel Hill, NC) Simmered in Our Housemade Stock with Hand-Dropped Dumplings. Served with a Lula's Mini Corn Muffin - 12oz.

F.G.T. Salad

F.G.T. Salad

$12.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Spritzed Baby Greens Topped with Fried Green Tomato Croutons, Crumbled Feta and a Roasted Red Pepper Coulis

Side Salad

$7.00

Baby Greens Topped with Tomatoes, Carrots and Cucumbers. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.

Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Whole Wheat with Provolone and Basil Mayo.

Soup and Salad

Soup and Salad

$12.00

An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and Side Garden Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Choice of Dressing.

Sandwiches

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Served with a Bourbon-Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze on Toasted Sourdough

Grilled Pimento Cheese and Fried Green Tomato

Grilled Pimento Cheese and Fried Green Tomato

$12.00

Served on Toasted Wheat

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger

$16.00

Our Grass-Fed Angus Burger Topped with Our Famous Pimento Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Potato Crusted Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

A Pan-Fried Potato Crusted NC Farm Raised Catfish Filet (Turkey, NC), with Baby Lettuces and Basil Aioli on Toasted French Bread.

"Carolina" Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Our 8-Hour Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork with Our Famous Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce and Pickled Red Onions on Toasted Brioche Buns. .

"Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich

“Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly Breaded Free-Range Chicken Breast Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce and Served with a Bread-N-Butter Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Main Plates

"Liberty Warehouse" Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

"Liberty Warehouse" Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$18.00

With a Bourbon Laced Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Medley.

Bacon Wrapped Pork Chop

Bacon Wrapped Pork Chop

$16.00

A Hickory Smoked Bacon Wrapped "Nahunta" Boneless Pork Chop (Pikeville, NC) Served with a Purple Sweet Potato Au Jus, Buttered Green Beans and a Purple Sweet Potato Hash with Vidalia Onions, Bacon Lardons and Toasted Pecans.

Nawlins' BBQ Shrimp Pie

$24.00

Louisiana Style BBQ Head-On Jumbo Shrimp with Smashed Purple Sweet Potatoes in a Puff Pastry Pie Shell.

Potato Crusted Catfish Plate

Potato Crusted Catfish Plate

$20.00

A Pan-Fried Potato Crusted NC Farm Raised Catfish Filet (Turkey, NC) Served with an Herbed Tartar Sauce, Warm Black-Eyed Pea Salad and Buttered Okra.

Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles

Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles

$18.00

Southern Fried Chicken Breast and Our Famous Red Velvet Waffles Served with Maple Syrup and a Cinnamon Cream Drizzle

Cowboy Steak Johnny Faulcon's

$32.00

A 12 Ounce Open Flame Grilled Angus Beef Ribeye Served with H3's "Cowboy" Butter, Garlicky Dinosaur Kale, Twice Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes and a Collard Foam.

Garden Harvest Vegetable Plate (Our Chef Inspired Vegetable Platter Chosen Especially for You.)

Garden Harvest Vegetable Plate (Our Chef Inspired Vegetable Platter Chosen Especially for You.)

$12.00

Our Chef Inspired Vegetable Platter Chosen Especially for You: Today's Features are Collards, Yellow Squash-N-Onions, English Pea Studded Rice and Sautéed Spinach.

Nawlins' BBQ Pork-N-Grits

$17.00

Hand Pulled Slow Roasted "Nahunta" Boneless Pork Shoulder (Pikeville, NC), Served on a Bed of "Carolina Grits Company" Smoked Stone Ground Grits (Rocky Mount, NC) with a Jalapeño Cream.

"Louisiana" Red Beans and Rice

$14.00

With Spicy Pecan Smoked Andouille Sausage, (Vegetarian/Vegan Options), Red Onions, Celery and Peppers. Served with Seasoned White Rice.

BCSF's BBQ Ribs - Half

BCSF's BBQ Ribs - Half

$22.00

A Half Slab of Our 4-Hour Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs, Smothered with Our Famous Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Two Sides

The "Angry Yard Bird" Mac-N-Cheese

The “Angry Yard Bird” Mac-N-Cheese

$17.00

Our White Mac-N-Cheese with a Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drumstick, Crumbled Bacon and Your Choice of Our "Mild, Hot or Hottest" Hot Sauce.

"Thor's Hammer" (Feeds Four-Must Order 24 Hours In Advance)

$99.00 Out of stock

A Jumbo Smoked Beef Shank Served on a Bed of Our 5-Cheese Mac-N-Cheese and Sweet Potato Fries with "Gator Bites" (Smoked Bacon Wrapped Alligator Boudin Balls and a "Carolina" BBQ Sauce Drizzle.

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00

Black Eyed Pea Salad

$4.00

Slow Cooked Black-Eyed Peas Studded with Red Onions and Tri-Colored Peppers.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Tomato Croutons

$9.00
Handcut Rosemary Fries

Handcut Rosemary Fries

$7.00
Hickory Smoked Bacon

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Three Slices of Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon

New Potato Salad

New Potato Salad

$4.00
Collards

Collards

$4.00
Dirty Spicy Sausage Rice

Dirty Spicy Sausage Rice

$7.00
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$4.00
Mac-N-Cheese White Cheddar

Mac-N-Cheese White Cheddar

$7.00
Yellow Squash and Onions

Yellow Squash and Onions

$4.00

Extras

Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

Three Slices of Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon

Country Sausages

Country Sausages

$4.00

Two Patties of Our House-Made Country Sausage

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$5.00

With Mini-Corn Muffins and Focaccia.

Sour Cream

$1.00

Basil Aioli

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Kids menu

Cheese burger

$9.00

Chicken n waffles

$9.00

Chicky Tendies

$9.00

Grilled cheese

$9.00

Mac n cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Mema’s Banana Pudding

Mema’s Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Layers of Our Sweet Banana-Vanilla Custard, “Nilla” Wafers and Fresh Bananas.. Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Pecan Tart - Slice

Chocolate Pecan Tart - Slice

$8.00

Served with Fresh Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Pecan Tart - Whole

$28.00

With Cream Cheese Icing, Bourbon Caramel Drizzle and Toasted Pecans.

H3's Purple Sweet Potato Pie - Slice

H3's Purple Sweet Potato Pie - Slice

$8.00

Served with Candied Pecans and Fresh Whipped Cream.

H3's Purple Sweet Potato Pie - Whole

$28.00

Served with Candied Pecans and Fresh Whipped Cream.

Strawberry Lemonade Mini-Bundt Cake

$8.00

With Cream Cheese Icing.

"Davis Baking Company" White Cake

$6.00

With Buttercream Icing.

Retail

Lemon-Rosemary Salt Rub

$17.00

8oz. of Our Special Hand Scrub Blend of Coarse Sea Salt, Lemon Zest, Rosemary and Olive Oil.

Lula and Sadie's Ball Cap

$20.00

Lula and Sadie's T-Shirt

$25.00

BAR

Beer/Wine

Cheerwine Ale

$6.00

Ball Don’t Lie

$5.50

Ranger Candy Pilsner

$6.00

False Motivations NE IPA

$7.00

Dead End Tracks

$6.00

Hop, Drop, & Roll

$7.00

Sweet Life - Mango Peach Lime

$7.00

Pink Guava Funk

$6.00

Prosecco Glass

$7.00

Cocktails

Sweet T Julip

$11.00

Garden Cup

$12.00

Mom's Lemonade

$9.00

Vrbada’s Secret

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daq

$9.00

Classy Fashioned

$10.00Out of stock

Icelandic Lady

$9.00

Mama Steph’s Marg

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

BTL prosec

$32.00

French 75

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Maria's Ghost

$12.00

Liquor

Baileys Espresso

$9.00

Cazadores Teqila

$9.00

ChesPeak Bay Tequila GP

$10.00

Old Forester Rye - Rx

$8.00Out of stock

New Am. - Gin

$7.00

Sobi Polish Vodka

$7.00

Larceny Bourbon

$9.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Cheasapeake Bay Ghost Pepper Teq

$11.00

Connipition Gin

$8.00

Campari

$6.50

Mocktails

Crispy Pom

$8.00

Apple Lime Thyme

$8.00

G’morning

$8.00

Sparkling Ginger Pom

$6.00

Bubbly Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Sunniva Punch

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707

