  • Home
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Lula and Sadie's at Pour Taproom - 202 N. Corcoran Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lula and Sadie's at Pour Taproom 202 N. Corcoran Street

review star

No reviews yet

202 N. Corcoran Street

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sliders
Buffalo Chicken
Roasted Wings

SHAREABLES

Tasting Board

Tasting Board

$7.00

Served with Warm Baguette, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Grapes, Pickled Okra and Creole Mustard

Mema's Chex Mix

Mema's Chex Mix

$6.00

A Seasoned Mix of Bagel Chips, Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, Pretzels and Mixed Nuts.

Grilled Pita and Hummus

Grilled Pita and Hummus

$8.00

A Savory Chickpea Spread, Served with Toasted Pita Points.

Roasted Wings

Roasted Wings

$10.00

Naked or Tossed In Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, HOT Hattie B's Style or Rosemary Honey. Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Beer Queso, H1's Beef Chili, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Scallions and Cilantro.

FLATBREADS

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

With Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle.

"The Major"

"The Major"

$14.00

With Marinara, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Salami and Italian Cheeses.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

With Goat Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Capers, Fresh Dill and Smoked Salmon.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

With Pulled Chicken, Red Onions, Celery, Mozzarella, a Buffalo Hot Sauce Drizzle and Crumbled Bleu Cheese.

Green Tomato Margherita

$14.00

With Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Green Tomatoes, Thai Basil and a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle.

HANDHELDS

"D.A.C." Dog

"D.A.C." Dog

$4.00

Your Choice of an All Beef Hot Dog, Served Plain - $4, "Carolina Style" with Beef Chili and Cole Slaw - $5 or "Chili and Cheese" with Beef Chili and Beer Queso - $6.

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Pulled Pork Topped with Cole Slaw and a BBQ Drizzle.

Green Tomato Sandwich

Green Tomato Sandwich

$10.00

Our Famous Pimento Cheese and Marinated Fried Green Tomatoes on Toasted Sourdough.

Farmhouse Pretzel Panini

Farmhouse Pretzel Panini

$12.00

Your Choice of Honey Ham or Turkey, with Havarti and Dijonnaise on Pressed Bavarian Soft Pretzels.

Italiano Pretzel Panini

Italiano Pretzel Panini

$12.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone and Marinara on Pressed Bavarian Soft Pretzels.

Goat Cheese and Pulled Pork Panini

Goat Cheese and Pulled Pork Panini

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes and Candied Pecans on Pressed Sourdough.

"Hunter's" Cubano

"Hunter's" Cubano

$12.00

With Pulled Pork, Honey Ham, Havarti, Pickles and Creole Mustard in Pressed French Bread.

SALADS & SOUPS

Kale Power Salad

Kale Power Salad

$10.00

With Baby Kale, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Red Onions, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

With Romaine, Baby Kale, Parmesan and Crumbled Croutons.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$8.00

OUR AWARD WINNING CHILI (Vegetarian/Vegan Options) - Chili to "SCREAM" For with Grass-Fed Angus Beef, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Bi-Colored Corn and Black Beans. Served with Cilantro Cream and Monterey Jack Cheese - 12oz.

SIDES

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Zapp's Potato Chips

Zapp's Potato Chips

$3.00

New Orleans Kettle-Style Potato Chips. Your Choice of Regular, VooDoo, Spicy Cajun Crawfish or Hotter 'N Hot Jalapeno.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

DESSERTS

"H3's" Purple Sweet Potato Pie

"H3's" Purple Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Served with Whipped Cream and Candied Pecans.

Lula’s Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwich

Lula’s Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Artisan Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiched Between Two Jumbo Housemade Chewy Chocolate Chunk Cookies OR Artisan Pistachio-Honey Ice Cream Sandwiched Between Two Jumbo Housemade Sugar Cookies.

L&S Gear

Lula and Sadie's Ball Cap (Adjustable)

Lula and Sadie's Ball Cap (Adjustable)

$20.00
Lula and Sadie's T-Shirt

Lula and Sadie's T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve a "bar driven" menu with a modern, seasonal take on dishes representing the various regions across the Southern U.S.

Location

202 N. Corcoran Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Loaf
orange starNo Reviews
111 W Parrish St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
orange star4.2 • 1,342
644 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Old North Meats and Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Spanglish - Durham
orange star4.7 • 842
104 City Hall Plz Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Marco's 530 - Italian and Asian Pasta House
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston