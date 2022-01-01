Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lula Cafe 2537 N Kedzie Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2537 N Kedzie Blvd

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:55 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving a rotating seasonal menu and farm to table classics for over 20 years!

Website

Location

2537 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Longman & Eagle
orange star4.4 • 4,859
2657 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Con Todo
orange starNo Reviews
2853 N. Kedzie Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Same Day Cafe
orange star4.6 • 460
2651 N Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Logan Square
orange star4.0 • 9
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Passion House Coffee - Logan Square
orange starNo Reviews
2631 N. Kedzie Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Andros Taverna
orange star4.5 • 1,881
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston