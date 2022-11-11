Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Lula and Sadie’s

86 Reviews

530 Foster Street

Durham, NC 27701

Order Again

Desserts

Mama Dip's Style Sweet Potato Pie - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Served with Fresh Whipped Cream

Extras

Bacon

$4.00Out of stock

Three Slices of Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon

Country Sausages

$4.00Out of stock

Two Patties of Our House-Made Country Sausage

Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Sour Cream

$1.00

Basil Aioli

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Face Mask

$1.86Out of stock

Main Plates

"Liberty Warehouse" Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00

With a Bourbon Laced Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze, Our White Mac-N-Cheese and Crispy Fried Okra.

Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles

$18.00

Southern Fried Chicken Breast and Our Famous Red Velvet Waffles Served with Maple Syrup and a Cinnamon Cream Drizzle

Salads

F.G.T. Salad

$12.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Spritzed Baby Greens Topped with Fried Green Tomato Croutons, Crumbled Feta and a Roasted Red Pepper Coulis

Sandwiches

Grilled Pimento Cheese and Fried Green Tomato

$12.00

Served on Toasted Wheat

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger

$16.00

Our Grass-Fed Angus Burger Topped with Our Famous Pimento Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

“Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly Breaded Free-Range Chicken Breast Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce and Served with a Bread-N-Butter Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Served with a Bourbon-Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze on Toasted Sourdough

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$3.00
Handcut Rosemary Fries

$6.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock
Cole Slaw

$3.00Out of stock
White Cheddar Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00
Spicy Andouille Sausage Dirty Rice

$6.00Out of stock
Vegetable Medley

$3.00Out of stock
Hickory Smoked Bacon

$4.00Out of stock

Three Slices of Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon

Yellow Squash and Onions

$3.00
Slow Cooked Collards

$3.00Out of stock
New Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock
Baked Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Soup and Salad

$12.00Out of stock

An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and Side Garden Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Choice of Dressing.

Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Whole Wheat with Provolone and Basil Mayo.

Fried Okra

$6.00

Served with Your Choice of Basil Aioli or Bread-N-Butter Pickle Mayo

Soups

Bowl Chicken and Dumplings

$9.00Out of stock

"Mema's" Chicken-N-Dumplings - Shredded Haven Farm’s Pasture Raised Chicken Breast (Chapel Hill, NC) Simmered in Our Housemade Stock with Hand-Dropped Dumplings. Served with a Lula’s Mini Corn Muffin - 12oz.

Beverages

Bottled Water - 16.9 oz.

$1.00
Coke

$1.00
Diet Coke

$1.00
Sprite

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lula & Sadie's food is cooked fresh, to order, offering a modern, seasonal take on southern dishes, representing various regions across the Southern U.S.

Location

530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

