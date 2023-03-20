Main picView gallery

Lulabelle's Restaurant & Lounge Charlotte, NC

9335 Center Lake Drive

Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28216

Bar Menu

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Cocktails

Blue Motorcyle

$10.00

Top Shelf Blue Motorcyle

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf LIT

$14.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$14.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$14.00

House Margarita

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

The V-Spot

$8.00

Queen City Sunset

$14.00

Henny Rose

$16.00

THC

$16.00

Belle's Bull

$16.00

Lulabelles Margarita Flight

$14.00Out of stock

Lulas Lemonade

$12.00

NA Beverages

Redbull

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water

$8.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Liquor

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc VS

$12.00

Ciroc Passion Fruit

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ciroc

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$24.00

DBL Ciroc VS

$24.00

DBL Ciroc French Vanilla

$24.00

DBL Tito's

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Bumbu

$14.00

DBL Beefeater

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bumbu XO

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$24.00

DBL Bumbu XO

$28.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

DBL Malibu

$24.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Lobos (Lebron)

$12.00

DBL Lunazul

$20.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$32.00

DBL Patron

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$36.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$60.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$28.00

Hennessy

$14.00

D'usse

$16.00

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P

$16.00

DBL Hennessy

$28.00

DBL D'usse

$32.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738

$32.00

DBL Remy Martin V.S.O.P

Contreu

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Gozio Amaretto

$14.00

Watermelon Pucker

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Midori

$12.00

Wine

Pinot Nior

$7.00

Cabrenet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Red blend

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Specials

Luna Azul

$5.00

Teremana Reposado

$6.00

Lobos (Lebron)

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

VIP Experience

VIP Vodka

(BS) Ciroc

$250.00

(BS) Ciroc Redberry

$250.00

(BS) Ciroc Apple

$250.00

(BS) Ciroc Pineapple

$250.00

(BS) Ciroc Mango

$250.00

(BS) Ciroc Peach

$250.00

(BS) Ciroc Seasonal

$250.00

(BS) Titos

$300.00

(BS) Grey Goose

$250.00

VIP Tequila

(BS) Lunazul

$250.00

(BS) Teremana Reposado

$300.00

(BS) 818 Reposado

$350.00

(BS) Casamigos Reposado

$400.00

(BS) Casamigos Blanco

$350.00

(BS) Patron Silver

$350.00

(BS) Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

(BS) Don Julio Reposado

$450.00

(BS) Don Julio 1942

$900.00

(BS) Clase Azul

$800.00

VIP Whiskey

(BS) Crown Royal

$300.00

(BS) Crown Apple

$300.00

(BS) Jack Daniels

$250.00

(BS) Woodford Reserve

$350.00

VIP Cognac

(BS) Hennessy

$400.00

(BS) D'usse

$450.00

(BS) Remy Martin 1738

$450.00

Champagne

Belaire Lux

$175.00

Belaire Rose

$225.00

Belaire Bleu

$250.00

Moet Rose Imperial

Moet Imperial

Ace Of Spades

* Birthday Champagne *

Bottle Wine

Red Blend

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$30.00

Merlot

$30.00

Cabernet

$30.00

Moscato

$40.00

White Blend

$30.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Chardonnay

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Luxury for the Soul.

Location

9335 Center Lake Drive, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28216

Directions

