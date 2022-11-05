A map showing the location of lullaby 151 Rivington StView gallery

lullaby 151 Rivington St

151 Rivington St

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Cocktails

House Punch

$13.00

The Lullaby

$15.00

The Mezcal Drink

$17.00

The Whiskey Drink

$16.00

The Dole Whip

$17.00

The Martini

$18.00

The Gin Drink No.2

$17.00

The Rum Drink No. 2

$17.00

The Vodka Drink No. 2

$17.00

The Gin Drink No. 3

$18.00

The Rivington

$17.00

The Bananarac

$17.00

Cliffhanger

$16.00

Negroni (Gin Drink No. 1)

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$20.00

Giffard pamplemousse

$7.00+

Giffard Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Giffard Caribbean Pineapple

$8.00+

Lejay Creme De Cassis

$9.00+

Beer & Wine

Lone Star

$5.00

Beer + Shot

$8.00

White Wine

$14.00

Red Wine

$14.00

Bubbles

$14.00

Vermouth

$6.00

Nascar Spritz

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Belvedere Smogory

$10.00+

Grey Goose La Poire

$9.00+

Agave

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Espolon

$8.00+

Fidencio Classico

$9.00+

Sotol

$9.00+

Tanteo Habanero

$10.00+

Estancia Raicilla

$11.00+

Patron

$11.00+Out of stock

Tapatio Blanco

$8.00+

Tapatio Reposado

$10.00+

Tapatio 110 Proof

$12.00+

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00+

Tapatio Añejo

$11.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

La Luna Cupreata

$10.00+

El Tesoro Reposado

$12.00+

Ocho Plata

$11.00+

Mi Campo Blanco

$13.00

Vida

$9.00+

Vida De Muertos

$10.00+

Del Maguey Tobala

$24.00+

Del Maguey Pechuga

$51.00+

Del Maguey Santo Domingo Abarradas

$21.00+

123 Añejo

$12.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00+

Apostoles Mate

$8.00+

Sipsmith

$9.00+

St George Terroir

$9.00+

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$10.00+

Hendrick's Neptunia

$10.00+

Ford's Sloe Gin

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Tanqueray No. 10

$11.00+

Sweet Gwedoline

$8.00+

Hendricks Classic

$10.00+

Bayab

$9.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Uruapan

$7.00+

Lemon Hart Blackpool

$7.00+

Worthy Park White Overproof

$7.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00+

Batavia-Arrack

$8.00+

Smith & Cross

$8.00+

Coconut Cartel

$8.00+

Appleton 12

$12.00+

El Dorado 15yr

$11.00+

Rhum JM VO

$9.00+

Flor de Cana 12

$8.00+

Copalli Cacao

$8.00+

Uruapan Single Agricole

$9.00+

Ten to One Dark

$7.00+

Neisson

$8.00+

Barrilito

$9.00+

Hamilton Demerara 151

$8.00+

Plantation Jamaica 2005

$12.00+

Ten to One White

$7.00+

Old Monk

$8.00+

Hamilton White Stache

$8.00+

Plantation Xaymaca

$8.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00+

Plantation OFTD

$8.00+

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$7.00+

Evan Williams Bonded

$7.00+

High West American Prairie

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00+

Angels Envy

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bib & Tucker

$23.00

Rye

Old Overholt

$7.00+

Ragtime Bonded

$9.00+

High West Double Rye

$9.00+

Knb Creek Rye

$9.00+

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00+

Teeling

$9.00+

Scotch

Cutty Sark

$7.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

Compass Box Glasgow Blend

$9.00+

Compass Box Spaniard

$13.00+

Laphroaig

$15.00+

Famous Grouse

$8.00+

Japanese Whiskey

Iwai 45

$10.00+

Oishi Sherry Cask

$16.00+

Suntory Toki

$11.00+

Misc Whiskey

Abasolo

$9.00+

Baller Single Malt

$12.00+

Cognac/Brandy

Hine VSOP

$9.00+

Hennessy VS

$10.00+

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00+

Laird's Bonded

$9.00+

Macchu Pisco

$9.00+

Pierre Ferrand Renegade

$11.00+

Fortified Wines

Timbal Sweet Red

$8.00

Dolin Rouge

$8.00

Carpano Bianco

$9.00

Cocchi Di Torino

$10.00

Lustau Oloroso

$10.00

Punt E Mes

$12.00

Starlino Rosso

$12.00

Lustau Pedro Ximenez

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Kina

$15.00

Bigallet China China

$18.00

Dolin Blanc

$8.00

Liqueur

Barenjager

$9.00+

Cafe Borghetti

$8.00+

Luxardo Sangue Morlacco

$5.00+

Marie Brizard White Cocoa

$5.00+

Mr. Black

$6.00+

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$5.00+

Aperol

$6.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00+

Braulio

$8.00+

Montenegro

$8.00+

Fernet

$8.00+

Benedictine

$8.00+

Chartreuse

$11.00+

Absinthe

$12.00+

Nonino

$11.00+

Aperitivo Select

$7.00+

Italicus

$8.00+

St. Germain

$8.00+

Bruto Americano

$9.00+

Luxardo Amaretto

$9.00+

Hypnotiq

$9.00+

Salers

$6.00+

Giffard Pamplemousse

$7.00+

Giffard Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Giffard Carribean Pineapple

$8.00+

St. Elizabeth's Allspice Dram

$8.00+

Cynar

$7.00+

Lejay

$9.00+

Ramazotti

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$19.00

Food

Olives

$5.00

Manchego & Membrillo

$8.00

Jamon & Potato Chips

$11.00

Chips

$4.00

Misc

Massaya Arak

$9.00+

Avua Amburana Cachaca

$8.00+

Svol Swedish Aquavit

$10.00+

N/A Cocktail

$8.00

Soda

$4.00

N/A Cocktail

$8.00

Sweatpants

$65.00

Clothing

Sweatpants

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

