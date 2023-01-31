Restaurant header imageView gallery

LuLoo's Day & Night

review star

No reviews yet

1223 West 34th Street

C600

Houston, TX 77018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPS

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Panko crusted halloumi cheese sticks with shaved parmesan served with ranch & marinara

Chips & Guac

$8.00

French Fries

$2.00

Pretzel Sticks: Classic

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks: Garlic Parmesan

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

SALADS

Cilantro-Lime Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast, spring min, shaved iceberg, red & green cabbage, pickled red onion, candied sunflower seeds, queso fresco, pico de gallo, served with cilantro lime dressing

Kale Strawberry Side Salad

$6.00

Special shaved kale blend, strawberries, toasted coconut, apple cider soaked golden raisins, candied pecans, served with honey ginger citrus dressing

SANDWICHES

BLT

$10.00

Crispy smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, dukes of hazard sauce, on toasted milk bread

Grilled Chicken Ciabatta

$12.00

Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast, bacon, dressed spring mix, sliced tomato, smashed avocado, melted Havarti, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.00

44 Farms Black Angus all natural beef patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, b&b pickles on sesame bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Juicy all natural chicken breast, hand battered and fried, topped with pimento cheese, dill slaw, sambal mayo, pickled red onion, b&b pickles, on sesame toasted bun

Smashed Meatball Sub

$13.00

Smashed beef & italian meatballs, mozzarella, marinara, topped with shaved parmesan

Turkey Club

$13.00

Shaved smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, shredded lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onions, havarti, & mayo on toasted milk bread

KIDDOS

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American & Havarti cheese melted on milk bread. Served with fries or chips

Hot Dog

$6.00

44 Farms Black Angus all beef Hot dog, served on split top bun. Comes with fries or chips

Karaage Nuggies

$8.00

Juicy all natural chicken nuggies, battered in potato starch (contains sesame & soy) Served with fries or chips

Kid Burger

$8.00

44 Farms Black angus beef topped with American cheese. Served with fries or chips

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Creamy, cheesy, gooey pasta shells, served with fries or chips

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery + Bodega + Bar

Location

1223 West 34th Street, C600, Houston, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
orange star4.8 • 245
1203 W 34th St. Suite D. Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Wakefield Crowbar
orange star4.8 • 295
954 WAKEFIELD DR HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Ella North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1225 North Loop West Houston, TX 477008
View restaurantnext
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
3323 ELLA BLVD Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Gatlin's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks - 3315 ELLA BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
3315 ELLA BLVD Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston