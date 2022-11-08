Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lulu's Winegarden

1940 11th street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Sparkling by the Bottle

Brut Sparkling. Viña Lolita. Spain.

Brut Sparkling. Viña Lolita. Spain.

$55.00

SPARKLING WHITE. bright acidity, dry, green apple, citrus. 750mL

Vinho Espumante Bruto Rosé. Luis Pato. Portugal.

Vinho Espumante Bruto Rosé. Luis Pato. Portugal.

$55.00

SPARKLING ROSE. dry, stone fruit, citrus. 750mL.

Prosecco. Conca d'Oro. Italy.

Prosecco. Conca d'Oro. Italy.

$55.00Out of stock

SPARKLING WHITE. dry, high acid, fresh green apple, lemon. 750mL.

Cava. Mas Bertram Balma. Spain.

Cava. Mas Bertram Balma. Spain.

$55.00

SPARKLING WHITE. medium/high acidity, green apple, citrus, lemon cream. 750mL.

Lambrusco. Vitivinicola Fangareggi. "Puro". Italy

Lambrusco. Vitivinicola Fangareggi. "Puro". Italy

$55.00Out of stock

SPARKLING RED. medium dry, raspberry, bright and refreshing. 750mL.

Bugey Cerdon. Patrick Bottex. Savoie, France.

Bugey Cerdon. Patrick Bottex. Savoie, France.

$55.00

SPARKLING RED. fruit forward, strawberry, raspberry, sharp bubbles. slightly sweet but beautifully balanced. 750mL.

Champagne. R. Dumont. France.

Champagne. R. Dumont. France.

$55.00

SPARKLING WHITE. dry, high acid, green apple, brioche toast, lemon. 750mL.

Whites by the Bottle

Vinho Verde. Santola. Portugal.

Vinho Verde. Santola. Portugal.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. effervescent, green apple, citrus. 750mL.

Verdejo. Camina. Spain.

Verdejo. Camina. Spain.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. citrus, green apple, green herbs. 750mL.

Moschofilero. Mitravelas, 'White on Grey". Greece.

Moschofilero. Mitravelas, 'White on Grey". Greece.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light-medium body, high acidity. lime-zest, stone-fruits, stoney minerality. 750mL.

Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie. Pépière’s “La Pepie”. Loire, France.

Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie. Pépière’s “La Pepie”. Loire, France.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light-medium body. dry, high acid, soft citrus, apple, clean minerality. 750mL.

Grüner Veltliner. Birgit Eichinger. Austria.

Grüner Veltliner. Birgit Eichinger. Austria.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. refreshing acidity, melon, lime, green apple, clean stone. 750mL.

Pinot Grigio. Borghi Ad Est. Italy.

Pinot Grigio. Borghi Ad Est. Italy.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. pear and apple, clean minerality, fresh herbs. 750mL.

Sauvignon Blanc. Domaine de Chevilly. Quincy. Loire Valley. France.

Sauvignon Blanc. Domaine de Chevilly. Quincy. Loire Valley. France.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. light bodied, dry, high acid. citrus, peach, herbs. 750mL.

Barbazzale Bianco. Cottanera. Sicily, Italy.

Barbazzale Bianco. Cottanera. Sicily, Italy.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY WHITES. medium bodied, dry, crisp acid. green fruit, apricot, herbs, underlying salinity. 750mL.

Sauvignon Blanc. Bodegas Henri Lurton “Les Sauvignon”. Valle de Guadeloupe, Mexico.

Sauvignon Blanc. Bodegas Henri Lurton “Les Sauvignon”. Valle de Guadeloupe, Mexico.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY WHITE WINE. medium-full body. high acid. citrus, herbs, tropical fruits. 750ML.

Gavi. Villa Sparina. Piemonte, Italy.

Gavi. Villa Sparina. Piemonte, Italy.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY WHITES. high acid, mineral and refreshing, notes of dried pineapple and peach . 750mL.

White Burgundy Chardonnay. Lamblin et Fils, Maligny-les-Chablis. France.

White Burgundy Chardonnay. Lamblin et Fils, Maligny-les-Chablis. France.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY WHITES. dry, medium bodied. crisp apple, meyer lemon, hints of honey and minerals 750mL.

Pinot Blanc. Selbach Oster. Germany

Pinot Blanc. Selbach Oster. Germany

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY WHITE WINE. medium bodied. dry, high acid, green apple, peach, citrus, stone minerality. 750ML.

Assyrtiko. Gavalas. Santorini, Greece.

Assyrtiko. Gavalas. Santorini, Greece.

$55.00

BIG BAD WHITES. full body. elegant. bold. high acid, citrus, pear, peach, salinity. 750mL.

White Rioja. CVNE "Monopole Clásico". Spain.

White Rioja. CVNE "Monopole Clásico". Spain.

$55.00

BIG BAD WHITES. full body. elegant. bold. flowers, green fruit, nuttiness. 750mL.

Chardonnay. Echeverri­a "No es Pituko". Chile.

Chardonnay. Echeverri­a "No es Pituko". Chile.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE WHITE. medium body, high acidity. lime-zest, stone-fruits, stoney minerality. 750mL.

Chardonnay. Dmn Phillipe Vandelle. France.

Chardonnay. Dmn Phillipe Vandelle. France.

$55.00
Riesling. Manni Nössing. Alto Adige, Italy.

Riesling. Manni Nössing. Alto Adige, Italy.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY WHITES. good acid, crisp, with good minerality. citrus, peach, mango . 750mL.

Roses by the Bottle

Rose. Tintero. Italy.

Rose. Tintero. Italy.

$55.00Out of stock

dry, soft bubbles, strawberry, raspberry, citrus. 750ml.

Rosé. Domaine de Fontsainte "Gris de Gris" Corbières Rosé. France.

Rosé. Domaine de Fontsainte "Gris de Gris" Corbières Rosé. France.

$55.00

dry, medium/high acid, fresh red berries, citrus, peach. 750ml.

Rosato Toscana. Istine. Italy.

Rosato Toscana. Istine. Italy.

$55.00

dry, crisp, wild strawberries, tangerine, cherries, touch of herbs. 750ml.

Les Baux de Provence Rosé. Mas de Gourgonnier. France.

Les Baux de Provence Rosé. Mas de Gourgonnier. France.

$55.00Out of stock

high acid, moderately dry, red fruit, minerality, grapefruit. 750ml.

Txakolina Rosé. Gañeta. Spain.

Txakolina Rosé. Gañeta. Spain.

$55.00Out of stock

ROSE. dry, effervescent, strawberry, watermelon, citrus. 750ml.

Rosé of Pinot Noir. Railsback Frères, Les Rascasses. Central Coast, California.

Rosé of Pinot Noir. Railsback Frères, Les Rascasses. Central Coast, California.

$55.00

Inspired by the old style of rose produced at the legendary Domaine Tempier in Bandol, France. Light and refreshing with notes of strawberry, watermelon, peach, stone.

Natural / Skin Contacts by the Bottle

Roditis. Orange Natur-e. Greece.

Roditis. Orange Natur-e. Greece.

$55.00

ORANGE WINE. full bodied, fresh acidity, firm tannins. Candied apricot and apple, together with white pepper. 750mL.

Pinot/Chard Blend. Scotty-Boy! El Sandweeech!!! California.

Pinot/Chard Blend. Scotty-Boy! El Sandweeech!!! California.

$55.00Out of stock

SKIN CONTACT. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. carbonic mace ration skin contact wine that smells like spicy cinnamon cherry juice, but in the glass it's like liquid Red Hots. juicy, plush tannins, cinnamon spice,. 750ML.

Pinot Gris. Forlorn Hope "Dragone Romato". California.

Pinot Gris. Forlorn Hope "Dragone Romato". California.

$55.00

SKIN CONTACT. dry, crisp. herbaceous tropical fruit, blood orange, black cherry. 750 mL.

Amore Blend. Broc Cellars. Mendocino, California.

Amore Blend. Broc Cellars. Mendocino, California.

$55.00

SKIN CONTACT. barbera, primitivo, sauv blanc blend. fresh and juicy, sour cherry, strawberry, pomegranate, some earthy notes.

Chilled Reds by the Bottle

Trousseau (carbonic). Rootdown. Sierra Foothills, California.

Trousseau (carbonic). Rootdown. Sierra Foothills, California.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. mild tannins, dry, high acid, juicy fruit and fresh berries. 750ML.

Beaujolais - Gamay. Yohan Lardy, "Les Michelons." France.

Beaujolais - Gamay. Yohan Lardy, "Les Michelons." France.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. 100% Gamay. Light bodied, dry, high acid. bright red fruit, black fruit, earthy minerality, spices.

Rioja (carbonic). Vi-Ve. Spain.

Rioja (carbonic). Vi-Ve. Spain.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. light-medium body. moderate acidity, moderate tannins, lots of fresh berries, plum. 750ML.

Garnacha. Galerna. Spain.

Garnacha. Galerna. Spain.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. light-medium body. easy to chill and chug. red and dark berries, slight peppery notes. 750ML.

Burgundy - Pinot Noir. Rully “Les Cailloux”. France.

Burgundy - Pinot Noir. Rully “Les Cailloux”. France.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE REDS. light bodied, silky tannins, red fruit, flowers, and blackberry. 750mL.

Pinot Noir. Lioco. California.

Pinot Noir. Lioco. California.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE REDS. light-medium bodied, dry, dark berries, violet, lavender, black tea. 750mL.

Reds by the Bottle

Pinot Noir. Yvan Bernard, Petrosus. France.

Pinot Noir. Yvan Bernard, Petrosus. France.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. medium bodied, moderate tannins, cherry and black currant mix with balsamic and mineral notes. On the palate it is large, fleshy and well built around strong tannins and elegant oak. 750mL

Nero d'Avola. Petraio. Sicily, Italy.

Nero d'Avola. Petraio. Sicily, Italy.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. medium bodied. fresh red and dark berries, mild tannins. 750ML.

Nebbiolo. Guido Porro. Langhe, Italy.

Nebbiolo. Guido Porro. Langhe, Italy.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium bodied. high acid and sticky tannins. fresh red fruit, oak, floral, 750mL.

Barbera, Zinfandel + Grenache Blend. Forlorn Hope "Queen of Sierra." California.

Barbera, Zinfandel + Grenache Blend. Forlorn Hope "Queen of Sierra." California.

$55.00

CRUSHABLE RED. light-medium body. moderate tannins, dry, red fruit, earthy notes, citrus. 750ML.

Rioja Crianza Clasico. La Antigua. Spain.

Rioja Crianza Clasico. La Antigua. Spain.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY RED. medium body. dry, tannic, sweet black raspberry, rose petals, oak, spices. 750ML

Côtes du Rhône. Campagne Sarrière. France.

Côtes du Rhône. Campagne Sarrière. France.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY RED. medium bodied, fresh red and dark fruit, peppery spice. 750mL.

Malbec. Château La Grave. Cahors, France.

Malbec. Château La Grave. Cahors, France.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium-full body. balanced acid and tannins. dark fruit, leather, earthy, oak. 750mL.

Chianti. Dianella. Italy.

Chianti. Dianella. Italy.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium-full body. balanced acid and tannins. red fruit, oak, floral, 750mL.

Mourvèdre. Domaine D’Aupilhac “Lou Maset”. Languedoc. France.

Mourvèdre. Domaine D’Aupilhac “Lou Maset”. Languedoc. France.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium-full body. balanced acid and tannins. dark fruit, oak, leather. 750mL.

Cabernet Sauvignon. Lafken. Chile.

Cabernet Sauvignon. Lafken. Chile.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium-full body. balanced acid and tannins. dark fruit, earth, herbs. 750mL.

Cab Sauv/Tempranillo Blend. Bodegas Santo Tomas. Mexico.

Cab Sauv/Tempranillo Blend. Bodegas Santo Tomas. Mexico.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium-full body. dry with moderate tannins. fresh red fruit, cassis, notes of coffee and chocolate. 750mL.

Cabernet Sauvignon. Echeverria No es Pituko". Chile."

Cabernet Sauvignon. Echeverria No es Pituko". Chile."

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium-full bodied, soft tannins, black currant, black cherry, bittersweet chocolate. 750 mL.

Cab Sauv/Merlot/Refosco Blend. Fedora, Goli Breg. Slovenia.

Cab Sauv/Merlot/Refosco Blend. Fedora, Goli Breg. Slovenia.

$55.00

FOOD FRIENDLY REDS. medium bodied, fresh red fruit, plums, some oak and vanilla notes. 750mL

Syrah. Francois Villard "L'Appel des Sereines". France.

Syrah. Francois Villard "L'Appel des Sereines". France.

$55.00

BIG BAD REDS. medium-full bodied, dry, moderate tannins, peppery and juicy with subtle leather and smoke. 750 mL.

Saint-Émilion - Merlot/Cab Sauv. Domaine Chante Alouette. Bordeaux, France.

Saint-Émilion - Merlot/Cab Sauv. Domaine Chante Alouette. Bordeaux, France.

$55.00

BIG BAD REDS. full body. elegant. bold. tobacco, mushroom, dark fruit. 750mL.

Barolo. Silvio Grasso. Italy.

Barolo. Silvio Grasso. Italy.

$55.00

BIG BAD REDS. full body, dry, high tannins, leather, smokey, red berries, floral. 750 mL.

Zinfandel. Valravn. Sonoma County. California

Zinfandel. Valravn. Sonoma County. California

$55.00

BIG BAD REDS. full body. elegant. bold. ripe dark fruit, vanilla, chocolate. 750mL.

Douro Tinto Blend. Luis Seabra “Xisto Ilimitado”. Portugal.

Douro Tinto Blend. Luis Seabra “Xisto Ilimitado”. Portugal.

$55.00

BIG BAD REDS. full body. elegant. bold. red fruit, minerals, pepper, earth. 750mL.

Cabernet Sauvignon. Donati Family Vineyard. California.

Cabernet Sauvignon. Donati Family Vineyard. California.

$55.00

BIG BAD REDS. full body. elegant. bold. dark fruits, oak, chocolate, pepper. 750mL.

Canned Beer

Aslin Beer Co. Power Moves IPA

Aslin Beer Co. Power Moves IPA

$12.00

Power Moves is a low ABV juice bomb! This is an India Pale Ale with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra, & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need to enjoy some warm weather! VA, ABV 5.5% (Tallboy)

Offshoot Beer Co. Relax Hazy IPA

Offshoot Beer Co. Relax Hazy IPA

$12.00

CA, ABV 6.8% (Tallboy)

Wolffer. Dry Rose Cider

Wolffer. Dry Rose Cider

$10.00

Handpicked upstate New York apples. 6.9% (12oz)

DC Brau, Full Transparency Hard Seltzer (Passionfruit Orange Guava)

DC Brau, Full Transparency Hard Seltzer (Passionfruit Orange Guava)

$9.00

DC, ABV 5%

Manor Hill Porter

Manor Hill Porter

$10.00

MD, ABV. 5.5% (12oz)

Tecate Lager -16oz can

Tecate Lager -16oz can

$8.00

MX, ABV 4.5% (16oz can)

3 Floyd's. Barbarian Haze IPA

3 Floyd's. Barbarian Haze IPA

$10.00

IN, ABV 6.5% (12oz)

Narragansett Del's Shandy

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

A thirst quenching Summer classic, Narragansett Del's Shandy is a collaboration between two iconic Rhode Island brands. The first Del's Frozen Lemonade stand opened in RI in 1948 using an old family recipe brought over from Italy. Since then, both 'Gansett and Del's Lemonade have refreshed countless beachgoers around Rhode Island and beyond. The Del's Shandy brings all-natural lemon puree, our award-winning lager, and just a touch of sugar together for a shandy that tastes as refreshingly different as a New England Summer. RI, ABV 4.7% (Tallboy)

NA Beverages

Zero-Proof All Inclusive

$6.00

Tepache. Lime.

Zero-Proof-The Oblinger

Zero-Proof-The Oblinger

$6.00

Coconut Mint Cordial. Lime.

Topo Chico

$4.00

12oz bottle - glass bottle

Mexican Coke

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Non Alcoholic Hot Toddy

$5.00

Lemon, Wildflower Honey, Spices

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual, communal, bottle-driven winegarden (think: beer garden-style service, but with wine), with three lush garden patios, reimagined dinner party fare, and a fun and affordable wine list. Dreamt up by local husband-and-wife team Paul and Brittany Carlson, we’re basically your favorite casual-yet-chic, backyard wine bar. Come for the diverse, affordable 50-bottle wine list, and stay for the creative, casual and shareable dishes with hints of the southwest from chef and partner Cable Smith, getaway-inspired craft cocktails, well-curated beer selection, sunny vibes, and magical, plant-filled and vibrant space.

Website

Location

1940 11th street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

