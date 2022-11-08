Lulu's Winegarden

Narragansett Del's Shandy

A thirst quenching Summer classic, Narragansett Del's Shandy is a collaboration between two iconic Rhode Island brands. The first Del's Frozen Lemonade stand opened in RI in 1948 using an old family recipe brought over from Italy. Since then, both 'Gansett and Del's Lemonade have refreshed countless beachgoers around Rhode Island and beyond. The Del's Shandy brings all-natural lemon puree, our award-winning lager, and just a touch of sugar together for a shandy that tastes as refreshingly different as a New England Summer. RI, ABV 4.7% (Tallboy)