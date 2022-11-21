Restaurant header imageView gallery

LuLu Asian Bistro

117 S College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

Cheese Wonton
Miso Soup
Lunch Any 2 Roll

Lunch Any 2 or Any 3 Rolls

Lunch Any 2 Roll

$13.95

Lunch Any 3 Roll

$16.95

Lunch Sushi or Sashimi

Lunch Sushi

$15.95

Lunch Sashimi

$16.95

Lunch Sushi and Sashimi

$17.95

Lunch Hand Roll Combo

$15.95

Lunch Signature Dishes

Lunch Coconut Chicken

$12.95

Lunch General Tso's Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Koko Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Lemon Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Lulu's Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Orange Beef

$12.95

Lunch Orange Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Saigon Beef

$12.95

Lunch Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Teriyaki Chicken

$12.95

Lunch Noodles and Fried Rice

Lunch Fried Rice

$11.95

Lunch Lo Mein

$11.95

Lunch Pad Thai

$11.95

Lunch Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Lunch Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Lunch Create Your Own Dish

Lunch Broccoli with Brown Sauce

$12.95

Lunch Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Lunch Szechuan Peppercorn Sauce

$12.95

Lunch Mixed Vegetable with Brown Sauce

$12.95

Lunch Thai Basil Sauce

$12.95

Lunch Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Lunch Panang Curry

$12.95

Lunch Peanut Curry

$12.95

Lunch Pineapple Curry

$12.95

Lunch Green Curry

$12.95

Appetizers

Cheese Wonton

$8.95

Chicken Gyoza

$6.95

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

Cripsy Calamari

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Eggroll

$7.95

Edamame

$6.95

Rock Shrimp

$10.95

Salmon Jalapeno

$14.95

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.95

Seared Tuna Mango

$14.95

Seared Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Spicy Tuna Crunchy Tartar with Avocado

$12.95

Spicy Tuna Wonton

$8.95

Sushi Appetizer

$12.95

Thai Calamari

$10.95

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.95

Veggie Spring Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$14.95

Soups

Wonton Soup

$4.25+

Eggdrop Soup

$4.25+

Miso Soup

$4.25+

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.25+

Salads

Garden Fresh Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Avocado Salad

$7.95

Tuna Avocado Salad

$10.95

Classic Rolls and Hand Rolls

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.50

Avocado Roll

$7.50

Black Pepper Tuna Roll

$7.95

Boston Roll

$7.95

California Roll

$8.50

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Deep Fried Shrimp and Cheese Roll

$9.95

Deep Fried Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Deep Fried White Fish Tempura Roll

$9.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.95

Eel Avocado with Cream Cheese Roll

$10.95

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.95

Fried Sweet Potato Roll

$7.95

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.95

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Crunchy Scallop Roll

$8.95

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Veggie Classic Roll

$7.95

White Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.95

Special Rolls

Alaska Roll

$17.95

American Dream Roll

$18.95

Avalanche Roll

$16.95

Catepillar Roll

$16.95

Chai Hong Roll

$16.95

Double Dragon Roll

$16.95

Dragon Roll

$16.95

Dynamite Roll

$16.95

Empire Roll

$17.95

Fusion Unagi Roll

$15.95

Green Dragon Roll

$16.95

Kamikaze Roll

$16.95

King Crunchy Roll

$16.95

Kiss of Fire Roll

$16.95

Las Vegas Roll

$16.95

Lion Dance Roll

$16.95

Mexico Maki Roll

$15.95

Northern Lights Roll

$16.95

Paradise Roll

$16.95

Park Ridge Roll

$16.95

Peachy Roll

$15.95

Rainbow Roll

$16.95

Rock and Roll

$16.95

Rocky Mountain Roll

$16.95

Samurai Roll

$17.95

Snow White Roll

$17.95

Spicy Crab Tempura Roll

$16.95

Spider Roll

$15.95

Sweet Heart Roll

$16.95

Volcano Roll

$16.95

Yummy Yummy Roll

$16.95

Sushi and Sashimi

Salmon

$8.50

Tuna

$8.50

Yellowtail

$8.50

Super White Tuna

$8.50

Fresh Water Eel

$8.50

Scallop

$8.50

Stripe Bass

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Crab Meat

$8.00

Octopus

$8.00

Squid

$8.00

Surf Clam

$8.00

Sweet Egg

$8.00

Tofu Skin

$8.00

Flying Fish Roe

$8.00

Red Tobiko

$8.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$8.50

Black Tobiko

$8.50

Jumbo Sweet Shrimp

$10.95

Sushi Entrees

Maki A

$20.95

Maki B

$22.95

Maki C

$22.95

Sushi Classic

$26.95

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

Sashimi Classic

$31.95

Sashimi Deluxe

$34.95

Unagi Don

$27.95

Chirashi

$28.95

Sushi Sashimi Platter 1

$41.95

Sushi Sashimi Platter 2

$69.95

Love Boat

$59.95

Signature Dishes

Bangkok Chicken

$17.95

Coconut Sauce

$16.95

General Tso Sauce

$16.95

Happy Family

$18.95

Koko Chicken

$16.95

Kungpao Triple Delight

$18.95

Lemon Chicken

$16.95

Lulu's Chicken

$17.95

Mongolian Beef

$17.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$16.95

Orange Sauce

$16.95

Saigon Sauce

$16.95

Sesame Sauce

$16.95

Sriracha Beef

$17.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$16.95

Szechuan Peppercorn Combo

$18.95

Authentic Signature Dishes

Chili Shrimp

$18.95

Gan-Bie Green Beans

$16.95

Ma-Po Tofu

$16.95

Zi-Ran Beef

$17.95

Parboiled Long-Lee Fish

$18.95

Chili Long-Lee Fish

$18.95

Chili Pepper Chicken

$17.95

Pepper Beef

$17.95

Parboiled Beef

$18.95

Thai Curry

Panang Curry

$16.95

Peanut Curry

$16.95

Pineapple Curry

$16.95

Green Curry

$16.95

Create Your Own Dish

Black Bean Sauce

$16.95

Broccoli with Brown Sauce

$16.95

Cashew Sauce

$16.95

Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Kung Pao Sauce

$16.95

Mixed Veggie with Brown Sauce

$16.95

Steamed Broccoli with Brown Sauce

$16.95

Steamed Mixed Vegetables with Brown Sauce

$16.95

Szechuan Peppercorn Sauce

$16.95

Thai Basil Sauce

$16.95

Noodle and Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$14.95

Lo Mein

$14.95

Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Chow Fun Noodle

$14.95

Combination Lo Mein

$15.95

Combination Fried Rice

$15.95

Dinner Bento Boxes

Dinner Bento Box

$24.95

Sushi Dinner Bento Box

$24.95

Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95

Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$14.95

Chicken and Veggie Tempura

$16.95

Shrimp and Veggie Tempura

$17.95

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$6.95

Side Lo Mein

$6.95

Side Veggies

$5.95

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Sauces

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Mustard

$1.00

Side Sweet Sour Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.75

Side Tempura Sauce

$0.75

Side Panang Curry

$3.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Beverages

Thai Tea

$5.95

Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our restaurant offers a wide array of authentic Japanese, Chinese & Thai food, such as Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp Shumai, California Roll, Rainbow Roll. Come in and enjoy or order online!

Website

Location

117 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Directions

