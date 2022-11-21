LuLu Asian Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our restaurant offers a wide array of authentic Japanese, Chinese & Thai food, such as Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp Shumai, California Roll, Rainbow Roll. Come in and enjoy or order online!
Location
117 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chick'nCone - CO-Fort Collins-#01-001
5.0 • 42
234 North College Avenue #B1 Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs - Big Al's
No Reviews
140 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins