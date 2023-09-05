LuLu B's Diner
2374 Immokalee Road
Naples, FL 34110
Main Menu
Award Winning Burgers
Burgers with Pizazz
The Lulu Burger
Our house special topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon and provolone
The Breakfast Burger
Single patty topped with bacon, American cheese and an over easy egg
The Stuffed Burger
Our new favorite burger! Cheddar and bacon pressed into a beef patty for a new taste sensation
The UN-Burger
Beyond™ plant-based patty with lettuce, tomato and pickles; served with a fruit cup
Big Boppers
Big Lulu
Two patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and thousand island sauce
Big Flo
Two patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and garlic sauce
Big Ben
Two patties with lettuce, pickles, onion, jalapeños and a sriracha sauce drizzle
Big Ritchie
Two patties, Cheddar cheese, pickles, onion rings and a BBQ sauce drizzle
Classic Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and blue cheese crumbles
Classic BLT
Made with crisp bacon, ripe tomato, lettuce and mayo
Crunchy Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar with bacon and tomato on grilled sourdough with a Parmesan crunch
Fried Fish Sandwich
Breaded whitefish fillet fried to perfection; a favorite that is sure to please!
Monterey Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, lettuce and Cheddar cheese on a spinach wrap drizzled with ranch dressing
Patty Melt
Single patty burger served on rye with American cheese and grilled onions
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast beef or chicken with sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone on a toasted hoagie
Pot Roast Sandwich
Tender pot roast with lettuce, tomato and a side of au jus; served on a grilled kaiser roll
Reuben
Thin sliced corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand Island on grilled rye
Rockin' Club Wrap
Pulled turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo served in a wrap
The Grilled Cheese Melt
Melted cheese on grilled bread of choice
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad with tomato and American cheese; served open face on a toasted English muffin
Soup and Salad
Cobb Salad
Spinach or mixed greens with grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese and hard boiled egg
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced chicken tenders, bacon, Cheddar cheese and tomato
Chicken Avocado Salad
Romaine with grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado and tortilla crisps; served with chipotle ranch
Taco Salad
Lettuce topped with homemade chili, cheddar, tomato, olives and red onion. Served over tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole
Afternoon Delight
Spinach, grilled chicken, craisins , mandarin oranges, red onion, walnuts and feta with a cranberry honey mustard dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine tossed with tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese in Greek dressing
House Salad
Cup Soup
Choice of chicken noodle or soup of the day
Bowl Soup
Choice of chicken noodle or soup of the day
Cup Chili
House recipe, topped with diced onion and cheese
Bowl Chili
House recipe, topped with diced onion and cheese
From the Deli
All Day Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese; served with salsa, sour cream and home fries
Half Eggs Benedict Your Way
Two poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise; served with home fries
Full Eggs Benedict Your Way
Two poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise; served with home fries
The Un-Carbo Diet Thing
Three eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms and feta; served with 2ct bacon and 2ct sausage
The Lulu Belle
Two slices of cinnamon roll French toast served with two eggs any style, 2ct bacon and 2ct sausage
Huevos Ranchero
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, homemade pico de gallo and queso fresco; topped with two sunny side eggs
Build Your Own Omelet
Dressing/ Sides
Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Puffs
Cottage Cheese
Cilantro Bacon Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Side Brown Gravy
Side Coleslaw
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Thousand Island
Side Honey Mustard
Side Greek
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Afternoon Delight Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Zesty Ranch
Tomatoes Raw
Tomatoes Grilled
Kids
Desserts
Appetizers
Onion Rings App
With chipotle dipping sauce
Shrimp Poppers
4ct. Served with cocktail sauce
Coconut Shrimp App
8ct. With sweet chili sauce
Chicken Wings
6ct. Bone-in wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
4ct. Served with marinara
Loaded Fries
With bacon, cheese and sour cream
Breakfast
Awesome Favorites
Un-Carbo Diet Thing
Three eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms and feta; served with two bacon strips and two sausage links
Mediterranean Skillet
Spinach, roasted red peppers and feta cheese over our seasoned home fries and topped with 2 eggs any style and choice of toast. Biscuit or coffee cake
Chorizo Omelette
Omelette with onion, green pepper, chorizo, salsa and avocado topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with home fries and toast choice
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs scrambled with bacon and sausage with melted Cheddar cheese rolled in a tortilla. Served with home fries, sour cream, and our homemade salsa
Veggie Burrito
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
3 tacos with eggs scrambled with chorizo topped with avocado, queso fresco and our homemade salsa on the side
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado on whole wheat toast with grilled tomatoes and 2 poached eggs. Served with a fruit cup
Half Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, glazed with hollandaise and served with home fries
Full Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, glazed with hollandaise and served with home fries
Lulu Belle
Two slices of cinnamon roll French toast served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon and two sausage links
Omelette Olé
Spanish omelette with green pepper, onion, sausage, homemade salsa and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream, salsa and black olives. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake
Huevos Ranchero
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, homemade pico de gallo and queso fresco; topped with two sunny side eggs
Build Your Own Omelet
The Classics
Breakfast Combo 1
Two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage links served with home fries and toast
Breakfast Combo 2
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage links
Breakfast Combo 3
Two eggs any style, served with home fries and biscuits and gravy
Breakfast Combo 4
Two eggs any style, grilled ham steak, served with home fries and toast
Half Order Biscuits and Gravy
Two flaky buttermilk biscuits topped with thick sausage gravy, served with home fries
Full Order Biscuits and Gravy
Two flaky buttermilk biscuits topped with thick sausage gravy, served with home fries
Country Fried Steak
Topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs, home fries or grits and choice of toast, English muffin or our house special coffee cake
Fill'er Up Skillet
Three eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, peppers, mushrooms and onions, topped with melted Cheddar and sausage gravy. Served on top of home fries with a biscuit
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash, two eggs any style, served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake
Basic Eggs
1 Egg
Any style. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake
2 Eggs
Any style. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake
3 Eggs
Any style. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake
Two by Two
Two eggs, any style, served with home fries, two bacon slices, two sausage links and two slices of toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
From the Groovy Griddle
One Pancakes
Our pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious! Choose your stack and your ingredients
Two Pancakes
Our pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious! Choose your stack and your ingredients
Three Pancakes
Our pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious! Choose your stack and your ingredients
Stuffed French Toast
A new taste treat! Challah bread stuffed with sweetened cream cheese and blueberries served with a sprinkling of powdered sugar
S'mores French Toast
Grilled challah bread spread with Nutella and marshmallow fluff crusted with graham crackers and drizzled with chocolate syrup and whipped topping on the side
Half Order French Toast - Traditional
Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Better than ever with thick sliced challah bread
Full Order French Toast - Traditional
Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Better than ever with thick sliced challah bread
French Toast Combo
Half order of our challah bread French toast served with two eggs any style and two strips of bacon or two sausage links
Half Order French Toast - Your Choice
Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Homemade banana bread, cinnamon roll, raisin bread or cinnamon crunch
Full Order French Toast - Your Choice
Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Homemade banana bread, cinnamon roll, raisin bread or cinnamon crunch
Lulu's Lites
Yogurt Parfait
Lowfat vanilla yogurt layered with granola and fruit. Served with your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake
Mini Sampler
One egg, any style, served with home fries or grits, one bacon slice, one sausage link and one slice of toast or one pancake
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, avocado and feta on a bed of quinoa and topped with 2 sunny side up eggs
Power Bowl
Egg whites scrambled with broccoli, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with Cheddar cheese, served in a bowl with a fruit cup and our homemade salsa
Super Sides
2 Biscuit
Add Avocado
Bacon
Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Banana
Banana Bread
2 slices
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Bowl Grits
Canadian Bacon
Cinnamon Roll
Cold Cereal
Cup Fresh Fruit
Cup Grits
English Muffin
Ham
Hash
Hollandaise
Home Fries
Home Fries with Cheese
Coffee Cake
Oatmeal
Served with lowfat milk, raisins and brown sugar
Raisin Toast
Sausage
Sausage Gravy
Side One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Three Eggs
Sourdough
Toast
White, wheat and rye
Turkey Sausage
Yogurt
Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Side Sweet Potato Puffs
Desserts
Sides
Fries
Home Fries
Cilantro Bacon Potato Salad
Cottage Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Onion Rings
Side Salsa
Side Afternoon Delight Dressing
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Greek
Side Honey Mustard
Side Ranch
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Thousand Island
Side Zesty Ranch
Sweet Potato Puffs
Tomatoes Grilled
Tomatoes Raw
Add Avocado
Side Sweet Potato Puffs
Blue Zones
Power Scramble
One egg scrambled with broccoli and mushrooms, served with grilled tomatoes and sourdough toast on the side
California Bowl
Quinoa, diced tomatoes and onions, chopped cucumbers and spinach, black olives, sliced avocado, with a balsamic vinaigrette
Santa Fe Bowl
Quinoa, black beans, diced tomatoes and onions, corn and cilantro, with guacamole and salsa on the side
Better Burger
Plant-based burger, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and pickles on toasted sourdough. Served with a fruit cup
Oatmeal with Berries
The Egg & I
one egg, whole wheat toast, served with a fruit cup
PB & J (whole wheat, PB & J) & Fruit Cup
with a fruit cup
Gabi's Cantina
Breakfast
Soup & Salads
Gabi's Favorite Lunch Choices
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2374 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34110