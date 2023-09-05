Main Menu

Award Winning Burgers

Single Burger

$9.49

Double Burger

$10.49

Triple Burger

$11.49

Burgers with Pizazz

The Lulu Burger

$10.99

Our house special topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon and provolone

The Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Single patty topped with bacon, American cheese and an over easy egg

The Stuffed Burger

$10.99

Our new favorite burger! Cheddar and bacon pressed into a beef patty for a new taste sensation

The UN-Burger

$12.99

Beyond™ plant-based patty with lettuce, tomato and pickles; served with a fruit cup

Big Boppers

Big Lulu

$13.99

Two patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and thousand island sauce

Big Flo

$13.99

Two patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and garlic sauce

Big Ben

$13.99

Two patties with lettuce, pickles, onion, jalapeños and a sriracha sauce drizzle

Big Ritchie

$13.99

Two patties, Cheddar cheese, pickles, onion rings and a BBQ sauce drizzle

Classic Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and blue cheese crumbles

Classic BLT

$8.99

Made with crisp bacon, ripe tomato, lettuce and mayo

Crunchy Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Melted Cheddar with bacon and tomato on grilled sourdough with a Parmesan crunch

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded whitefish fillet fried to perfection; a favorite that is sure to please!

Monterey Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, lettuce and Cheddar cheese on a spinach wrap drizzled with ranch dressing

Patty Melt

$10.49

Single patty burger served on rye with American cheese and grilled onions

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Roast beef or chicken with sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone on a toasted hoagie

Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.99

Tender pot roast with lettuce, tomato and a side of au jus; served on a grilled kaiser roll

Reuben

$10.49

Thin sliced corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand Island on grilled rye

Rockin' Club Wrap

$10.49

Pulled turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo served in a wrap

The Grilled Cheese Melt

$7.49

Melted cheese on grilled bread of choice

Tuna Melt

$10.49

Homemade tuna salad with tomato and American cheese; served open face on a toasted English muffin

Soup and Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.49

Spinach or mixed greens with grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese and hard boiled egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped with diced chicken tenders, bacon, Cheddar cheese and tomato

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.49

Romaine with grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado and tortilla crisps; served with chipotle ranch

Taco Salad

$10.99

Lettuce topped with homemade chili, cheddar, tomato, olives and red onion. Served over tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole

Afternoon Delight

$11.99

Spinach, grilled chicken, craisins , mandarin oranges, red onion, walnuts and feta with a cranberry honey mustard dressing

Greek Salad

$9.49

Romaine tossed with tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese in Greek dressing

House Salad

$8.99

Cup Soup

$3.99

Choice of chicken noodle or soup of the day

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Choice of chicken noodle or soup of the day

Cup Chili

$4.99

House recipe, topped with diced onion and cheese

Bowl Chili

$5.99

House recipe, topped with diced onion and cheese

From the Deli

Deli Sandwich

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and potato chips

Pick 2 Deli Combo

$9.99

Any ½ deli sandwich and choice of one side

Cold Plate

$9.99

Your choice of three below options

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese; served with salsa, sour cream and home fries

Half Eggs Benedict Your Way

$9.49

Two poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise; served with home fries

Full Eggs Benedict Your Way

$10.99

Two poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise; served with home fries

The Un-Carbo Diet Thing

$10.99

Three eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms and feta; served with 2ct bacon and 2ct sausage

The Lulu Belle

$10.99

Two slices of cinnamon roll French toast served with two eggs any style, 2ct bacon and 2ct sausage

Huevos Ranchero

$10.99

Two crispy corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, homemade pico de gallo and queso fresco; topped with two sunny side eggs

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.99

Triple egg omelette with your choice of 2 fillings. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin or coffee cake

Dressing/ Sides

Fries

$2.29

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Puffs

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Cilantro Bacon Potato Salad

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Side Brown Gravy

$1.75

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Thousand Island

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Greek

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Afternoon Delight Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Tomatoes Raw

$1.75

Tomatoes Grilled

$1.75

Kids

The Mini Mini

$6.99

The Egg Mini

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mini Chicken Corn Dogs

$6.99

Chicken Bites

$6.99

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (3) with marinara sauce

$6.99

Pasta with marinara sauce

$6.99

Buttered Pasta

$6.99

Desserts

Big Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$1.99

Bar Cookie

$1.99

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Rice Krispie Treat

$1.29

1 Scoop Ice cream

$2.50

Ala Mode

$2.50

Chocolate Sundae

$3.99

Appetizers

Onion Rings App

$7.99

With chipotle dipping sauce

Shrimp Poppers

$7.99

4ct. Served with cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp App

$11.99

8ct. With sweet chili sauce

Chicken Wings

$10.49

6ct. Bone-in wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

4ct. Served with marinara

Loaded Fries

$9.99

With bacon, cheese and sour cream

Breakfast

Awesome Favorites

Un-Carbo Diet Thing

$10.99

Three eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms and feta; served with two bacon strips and two sausage links

Mediterranean Skillet

$9.29

Spinach, roasted red peppers and feta cheese over our seasoned home fries and topped with 2 eggs any style and choice of toast. Biscuit or coffee cake

Chorizo Omelette

$10.99

Omelette with onion, green pepper, chorizo, salsa and avocado topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with home fries and toast choice

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Eggs scrambled with bacon and sausage with melted Cheddar cheese rolled in a tortilla. Served with home fries, sour cream, and our homemade salsa

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$10.79

3 tacos with eggs scrambled with chorizo topped with avocado, queso fresco and our homemade salsa on the side

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Smashed avocado on whole wheat toast with grilled tomatoes and 2 poached eggs. Served with a fruit cup

Half Eggs Benedict

$9.49

Two poached eggs on an English muffin, glazed with hollandaise and served with home fries

Full Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two poached eggs on an English muffin, glazed with hollandaise and served with home fries

Lulu Belle

$10.99

Two slices of cinnamon roll French toast served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon and two sausage links

Omelette Olé

$10.49

Spanish omelette with green pepper, onion, sausage, homemade salsa and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream, salsa and black olives. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake

Huevos Ranchero

$10.99

Two crispy corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, homemade pico de gallo and queso fresco; topped with two sunny side eggs

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.99

Triple egg omelette with your choice of 2 fillings. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin or coffee cake

The Classics

Breakfast Combo 1

$9.49

Two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage links served with home fries and toast

Breakfast Combo 2

$9.49

Two pancakes, two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage links

Breakfast Combo 3

$9.49

Two eggs any style, served with home fries and biscuits and gravy

Breakfast Combo 4

$9.99

Two eggs any style, grilled ham steak, served with home fries and toast

Half Order Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

Two flaky buttermilk biscuits topped with thick sausage gravy, served with home fries

Full Order Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Two flaky buttermilk biscuits topped with thick sausage gravy, served with home fries

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs, home fries or grits and choice of toast, English muffin or our house special coffee cake

Fill'er Up Skillet

$10.99

Three eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, peppers, mushrooms and onions, topped with melted Cheddar and sausage gravy. Served on top of home fries with a biscuit

Corned Beef Hash

$10.49

Corned beef hash, two eggs any style, served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake

Basic Eggs

1 Egg

$6.99

Any style. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake

2 Eggs

$7.99

Any style. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake

3 Eggs

$8.29

Any style. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake

Two by Two

$10.99

Two eggs, any style, served with home fries, two bacon slices, two sausage links and two slices of toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Traditional Breakfast Sandwiches

$7.49

Two eggs your way with cheese

The San Fran Breakfast Sandwiches

$7.99

Eggs scrambled with green pepper, tomato and Cheddar on grilled sourdough

From the Groovy Griddle

One Pancakes

$5.49

Our pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious! Choose your stack and your ingredients

Two Pancakes

$7.49

Our pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious! Choose your stack and your ingredients

Three Pancakes

$8.49

Our pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious! Choose your stack and your ingredients

Stuffed French Toast

$9.79

A new taste treat! Challah bread stuffed with sweetened cream cheese and blueberries served with a sprinkling of powdered sugar

S'mores French Toast

$9.99

Grilled challah bread spread with Nutella and marshmallow fluff crusted with graham crackers and drizzled with chocolate syrup and whipped topping on the side

Half Order French Toast - Traditional

$6.99

Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Better than ever with thick sliced challah bread

Full Order French Toast - Traditional

$7.99

Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Better than ever with thick sliced challah bread

French Toast Combo

$9.99

Half order of our challah bread French toast served with two eggs any style and two strips of bacon or two sausage links

Half Order French Toast - Your Choice

$7.99

Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Homemade banana bread, cinnamon roll, raisin bread or cinnamon crunch

Full Order French Toast - Your Choice

$8.99

Dipped in batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup. Homemade banana bread, cinnamon roll, raisin bread or cinnamon crunch

Lulu's Lites

Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Lowfat vanilla yogurt layered with granola and fruit. Served with your choice of toast, English muffin, or our house special coffee cake

Mini Sampler

$8.99

One egg, any style, served with home fries or grits, one bacon slice, one sausage link and one slice of toast or one pancake

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, avocado and feta on a bed of quinoa and topped with 2 sunny side up eggs

Power Bowl

$10.49

Egg whites scrambled with broccoli, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with Cheddar cheese, served in a bowl with a fruit cup and our homemade salsa

Super Sides

2 Biscuit

$1.99

Add Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.49

Bagel

$1.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$2.99

Banana

$1.00

Banana Bread

$2.89

2 slices

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$6.29

Bowl Grits

$2.69

Canadian Bacon

$3.49

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Cold Cereal

$3.49

Cup Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Cup Grits

$1.69

English Muffin

$2.59

Ham

$3.49

Hash

$4.89

Hollandaise

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.49

Home Fries with Cheese

$2.99

Coffee Cake

$1.99

Oatmeal

$5.99

Served with lowfat milk, raisins and brown sugar

Raisin Toast

$2.99

Sausage

$3.49

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Side One Egg

$2.99

Side Two Eggs

$4.99

Side Three Eggs

$6.99

Sourdough

$2.99

Toast

$2.59

White, wheat and rye

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Yogurt

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Sweet Potato Puffs

$3.99

Desserts

Big Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$1.99

Bar Cookie

$1.99

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Rice Krispie Treat

$1.29

1 Scoop Ice cream

$2.50

Ala Mode

$2.50

Chocolate Sundae

$3.99

Sides

Fries

$2.29

Home Fries

$2.29

Cilantro Bacon Potato Salad

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salsa

$2.99

Side Afternoon Delight Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Greek

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Thousand Island

$0.50

Side Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Potato Puffs

$2.99

Tomatoes Grilled

$1.75

Tomatoes Raw

$1.75

Add Avocado

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Puffs

$3.99

Blue Zones

Power Scramble

$8.99

One egg scrambled with broccoli and mushrooms, served with grilled tomatoes and sourdough toast on the side

California Bowl

$8.99

Quinoa, diced tomatoes and onions, chopped cucumbers and spinach, black olives, sliced avocado, with a balsamic vinaigrette

Santa Fe Bowl

$8.99

Quinoa, black beans, diced tomatoes and onions, corn and cilantro, with guacamole and salsa on the side

Better Burger

$13.99

Plant-based burger, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and pickles on toasted sourdough. Served with a fruit cup

Oatmeal with Berries

$5.99

The Egg & I

$5.99

one egg, whole wheat toast, served with a fruit cup

PB & J (whole wheat, PB & J) & Fruit Cup

$5.99

with a fruit cup

Retail

Men's T Shirt

$25.00

Ladies T Shirt

$25.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$12.99

Logo Mug

$5.00

Gabi's Cantina

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos (3pcs)

$10.79

Huevos Ranchero

$10.99

Omelet Ole

$10.49

Suprema Nachos

$9.99

Soup & Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Pozole

$3.69

Chili

$4.69

Mexican Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Chicken & Avocado Salad

$9.79

Nacho Salad

$9.99

Gabi's Favorite Lunch Choices

Tacos (3pcs)

$9.89

Suprema Nachos

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.45

Tostados (2pcs)

$8.99

Sides

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Salsa

$5.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Guacamole

$5.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Pico de Gallo

$5.99

Rice & beans

$4.99